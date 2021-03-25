10 fun Easter activities to do with kids at home this year

Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us a commission.

Easter at home this year doesn’t have to be boring. Entertaining kids, especially young kids can be rough, but you can find new ways to reinvent the wheel when it comes to keeping them satisfied. You don't have to stop decorating eggs, but you can check out new activities that can keep your kids entertained once the dye runs out.

We’ve searched high and low to find you a dozen activities you can introduce to your family for Easter. Whether you have busybody kids who have a lot of energy or small babies who only have a few options, we’ve got you covered. Here are 10 Easter activities that you and your family will enjoy this year from the comfort of your own home.

1. Create Easter art on your tablet

Credit: Reviewed / Lisa Lawrence Use your tablet to make art.

Finally, you won’t mind your child getting some screen time. With the Osmo Creative Starter Kit, you and your child can create hours of art using your tablet as an easel. The kit includes erasers, a board to draw on, and apps to connect to either your iPad or Amazon Fire tablet. Not only will your child enjoy creating art, but the app also encourages critical and visual thinking. Get ready for your child to create extravagant Easter eggs this holiday. Over 800 reviewers say that this kit encourages creativity and kids love it.

If you’re hunting for the best tablet for kids, we recommend the Amazon Fire HD 8 Kids Edition. This tablet is easy to use and comes chock-full of incredible apps and games your kid can play with if they get tired of drawing.

2. Dye Easter eggs with an unexpected vegetable

Credit: Getty Images / GMVozd These combinations of ingredients will surprise you and your family.

One of the best things about staying in this Easter season is the amount of DIY projects you can do with your family. Some of the best DIY projects are made with items already in your home. On the blog Pretty Life Girls, they suggest boiling onion skins and wrapping eggs with flowers and nylon to create beautiful, bronzed-hued eggs.

This is a great way to get your kids thinking outside the box with their Easter crafts this year, especially if you’re looking to get a wide variety of decorated eggs in your kid’s collection.

3. Introduce a new language with this board book

Credit: Susie Jaramillo Your child will be singing nursery rhymes in English and Spanish

“Los Pollitos Dicen" is a popular nursery rhyme amongst some Spanish-speaking families. Now you can introduce the nursery rhyme to your children and make a fun activity out of it. Younger toddlers will enjoy the visuals of the book while older kids will enjoy trying to learn the language. Once your child learns the song, you can go and find the hidden Easter eggs in your home. Reviewers say this book is a hit with their kids and they love how bright it is.

Get the Little Chickies/ Los Pollitos board book from Amazon for $16.90

4. Party with Robolox at a virtual block party

Credit: Robolox The hottest kids’ game is having an Easter egg hunt!

If you have older kids in your home, they most likely love Robolox. The Spring Block Party will be a virtual event that has a free and premium option for all. Kids will get to do an egg hunt and attend a dance party, as well as experience a bunny hot-air balloon all through their Robolox game. The gamer kid in your life will love this.

Get the Spring Block Party tickets from ID Tech for $25

5. Create some fun window art

Credit: Ooly Draw some Easter eggs on the windows for the bunnies to see.

If your child has been drawing on the walls and you squirm at the idea of giving them more tools to scribble with, you and your child will get a kick out of the Creatibles DIY Window Cling Art Kit from Ooly. The kit comes with traceable designs, colored paints, and transparent film that will give your child multiple uses to create Easter egg art on the windows. Kids will enjoy creating unique and fun art pieces for days to come. Reviewers say that their kids love this kit and wish this kit offered refills.

Get the Creatibles DIY Window Cling Art Kit from Ooly for $16.50

6. Skip the eggs and dye your clothes instead

Credit: Elfin Los Angeles Dye your clothes in cool Easter colors.

Turn your Easter into a fashion show. Transform a plain t-shirt into an Easter masterpiece. This kit comes with everything you need to dye your shirt including hair ties, colors, gloves, and rubber bands. This all-day project is perfect for Easter as you can plan even more activities after your shirts are finished.

Get the Tie Dye Toddler Activity Kit from Momma Osa for $39

7. Have a pretend tea party

Credit: Step2 Store Celebrate Easter with a make-believe high tea gala.

Pretend tea time can be so much fun for Easter. This 45-piece playset includes the major kitchen appliances and necessities such as frying pan, gas stove, microwave, and fridge. And the best part? It even comes with a small stuffed dog. Your whole family can play pretend restaurant and drink make-believe tea together. You can even dress-up and make it a fancy dinner date. More than 11,000 reviewers give this set a solid 5-star rating.

Get the Pink Kitchen with Realistic Lights & Sounds from Amazon for $99.99

8. Ditch the eggs—and paint rocks

Credit: Creativity for Kids Store Your entire family can be artistic rock-stars.

Play hide-and-go-seek in your home or backyard with decorated rocks! Kids and adults can all enjoy this activity of painting rocks in vivid colors and designs. This Easter, you can paint the rocks like eggs and create your own egg hunt. Don’t worry if it’s a rainy day, because these designs won’t wash off easily once applied and sealed. More than 18,000 reviewers say that this kit is perfect for kids of all ages and it’s easy to cleanup.

Get the Creativity for Kids Hide & Seek Rock Painting Kit from Amazon for $10.49

9. Pick up pastel-colored dough for endless hours of fun

Credit: The Dough Project These natural-based jars of dough are perfect for toddlers.

Pastel, non-toxic play dough exists and your younger tots will be over the moon about it. These non-toxic jars of dough are made with wheat flour, sea salt, and cream of tartar. You can make pretend eggs, or create any imaginary foods you want with this colorful dough. To keep your dough vibrant, just store it in the fridge to maintain its color.

Get the Easter Bundle from The Dough Project for $36.87

10. Bake some cookies made with watercolors

Credit: Little GF Chefs Nothing says yummy like some bright, delicious cookies.

This Easter, you and your family can enjoy some gluten-free goodies together. Little GF Chefs is ideal for kids who have sensitivities to certain foods. However, this subscription box doesn’t lack taste or flavor, and its Easter watercolor cookies are not just amazing to look at, but fun to bake. Your kids will enjoy baking the goods they eat and you can be rest assured that the goodies they consume won’t irritate them. It’s a win-win for everyone!

Get the Watercolor Cookie Kit from Little GF Chefs for $35

