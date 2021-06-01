20 Father’s Day gifts for outdoorsy dads

Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us a commission.

Whether he’s a hiker, a biker, a camper, or a fisherman, your outdoorsy dad is daydreaming of getting out in nature, especially as the weather warms up.

In our family, the men err on the side of woodsy, so we’ve had lots of experience searching for gifts that even the most well-geared outdoorsman will love. We’ve rounded up a bunch of awesome tools, toys, and apparel that will serve both the consummate camper or novice outdoorsman well wherever he may wander.

1. A device to make coffee on the go

Credit: Getty Images / Bogdan Kurylo Finally, Dad can ditch the instant coffee when camping.

Dad’s campside coffee game is about to get a whole lot better. This go-to tool for traveling light is compact, convenient, and makes great-tasting coffee that’s every bit on par with the kind of cup you’d brew from a Keurig. All you need is hot water and some coffee grounds and within minutes Dad can enjoy a delicious cup of joe. He’ll be thrilled to ditch those instant coffee grounds and enjoy a cup of coffee that doesn’t taste like dirt.

Get the Aeropress on Amazon for $29

2. Versatile shorts for the stylish adventurer

Credit: Taylor Stitch These shorts are so versatile they can even be worn as swim trunks.

These shorts are the holy grail of style-meets-function. Made with a performance blend of organic cotton and nylon, and finished off with a “DWR coating for protection from the elements” these shorts also have a coveted “touch of stretch” as well—so Dad can play hard without having to worry about splitting seams.

These shorts move well, wash beautifully, and look way better than basic. What’s more is—for the Dad who knows that adventure can pop up when he least expects it—these shorts will keep him prepared while looking pretty stylish.

Get the Adventure Short at Taylor Stitch for $88

3. A protective hoodie to keep him cool

Credit: Patagonia Dad won't have to worry about reapplying sunblock with this shirt.

Whether he hikes, climbs, boats, or fishes, Dad will get a lot of wear out of this amazing shirt that offers sun-protection and helps keep him cool at the same time. Reviewers love the silky soft comfort of this shirt that dries quickly and offers UPF 50, so Dad won’t need to stop for a second to apply sunblock when he’d rather be bagging peaks or catching “the big one.”

Get the Patagonia Tropic Comfort II hooded shirt from Backcountry for $59

4. A hammock with a conscience

Credit: Eagle Nest Outfitters Dad can feel good about doing good for conservation while he takes a load off.

Taking a load off has never been so ecologically responsible! Now Dad can comfortably kick back, and bask in knowing that the hammock he’s rocking in is doing all sorts of good. Not only is this hammock responsibly made with minimal waste in the production process, each purchase will give $10 to trail conservation efforts.

Choose Dad’s favorite long trail, including the Pacific Crest Trail, the Appalachian Trail, or the Continental Divide Trail, and know that the money you donated is doing all sorts of good for conservation—and for Dad’s sense of zen.

Get the Eagles Nest Outfitters Special Edition DoubleNest Hammock at Backcountry for $69

5. A sharp multi-tool with a whistle and a fire starter

Credit: Sharpal Knives stay sharp and fires are kindled in an instant, thanks to this cool tool.

There are few buzzkills worse than a dull knife or a dud campfire when you’re trying to enjoy a getaway in the great outdoors. This cool little multi-tool, that’s compact enough to fit in his pocket, will save Dad from the disappointment of both. This tool can sharpen a range of knives, from serrated to straight, as well as fish hooks—and it even comes with an emergency whistle.

Get the Sharpal 6-in-1 Pocket Knife Sharpener & Survival Tool, with Fire Starter & Whistle at Amazon for $9.99

6. An outdoor kitchen for campside cookery

Credit: Quechua For the campsite gourmand—or for the Dad who just wants to improve on his grill setup.

For the campside gourmand: This pop-up camping kitchen gives Dad all the space he needs to get into the zone when cleaning and cooking a recent catch—or when he’s simply prepping some excellent foil dinners and s’mores. It comes with a smart windshield to keep the flames burning even when the wind gets gusty, and three shelves to store and give easy access to everything he needs to make his culinary masterpieces.

Get the Quechua Folding Camping Kitchen at Decathlon for $99.99

7. A versatile pair of camp shoes

Credit: Chacos These sandles have super-grippy soles that make them perfect for water sports and rock scrambling.

Designed by river guides in 1989, Chaco’s outdoor-tested sandals can take anything Dad can throw at them and, right now, he’ll be stylishly on-trend while maintaining his outdoorsman cred.

We love that these shoes are endlessly adjustable, to make for a perfectly customized fit. The grippy rubber soles sport some serious tread and have been optimized for wet conditions, so Dad can maintain traction whether he’s scrambling over rocks, pulling out his kayak, or chasing kids around the pool.

8. A perfectly comfy sleep mat

Credit: Klymit This sleep mat is brimming with high-tech features.

Dad’s certainly had his share of sleepless nights while parenting. Give him the gift of a good night’s sleep while he’s camping out. This compact and inflatable sleep mat is equally good for backpacking as it is for car camping. Its patented V-shaped sleep chambers get rave reviews for comfort and for keeping sleepers well-insulated against the cold ground, and it’s touted for being an excellent choice for side-sleepers.

Get the Klymit Static V sleep mat at Amazon for $44.95

9. A gift that will help him find his way

Credit: Elite Custom Designs USA Amp up the sentimentality with a custom engraved compass.

His children will always be his true north, but this compass will help keep him on course if he gets lost on the trail. This brass compass fits in his pocket or can be worn on his neck and it can be engraved not only with the saying of your choice but in the typeface and style of your choosing. We are particularly partial to the option of choosing a simple saying in your child’s handwriting.

Get the customized compass on Etsy for $29

10. A book of inspiration

Credit: National Geographic To help him get inspired for his next epic journey.

Your outdoorsy dad is probably already dreaming of his next adventure. Whether it’s a trip to the Andes, a visit to the Grand Canyon, or a simple escape to the local fishing hole, this full-color coffee table book is an ultimate great escape gift. Featuring 245 different destinations, and filled with gorgeous National Geographic photography, this will give his mind the getaway it needs.

Get National Geographic’s Epic Journeys at Amazon for $27.49

11. High-tech binoculars to take wherever he goes

Credit: Adasion This high-tech set of binoculars is also waterproof.

These binoculars will help Dad keep everything in clear view. Made from Barium Crown glass, these binoculars transmit outdoor light better than roof and parro prism binoculars, making for spectacular viewing, especially when on bodies of water. These fold up compactly, are easy to grip, and are waterproof. And, as a bonus, come with a phone adaptor, so Dad can take shots and videos of faraway wildlife, so he can always bring a bit of the outdoors home with him.

Get the Adasion binoculars at Amazon for $68.86

12. A compact telescope for taking in the night sky

Credit: Celestron This telescope and set pack up small enough to take on a backpacking trip.

For the stargazing dad, this highly ranked telescope not only gives excellent views of the night sky, it’s easy to set up and is compact enough to take anywhere. My family has this telescope and we love it for its crisp images, its easy setup, and its adjustability. Not that we are expecting Dad to share, but this telescope can adjust down low making it a great choice for families that have little ones who are every bit as interested in looking at the stars as Dad is.

Get the Celestron 70 millimeter adjustable telescope from Amazon for $85.83

13. A headlamp to light their way

Credit: Black Diamond A good headlamp is a necessity for any outdoorsman.

If he’s spending any amount of time outdoors, he’s going to need a light. With an excellent waterproof rating and multiple light modes, this one by Black Diamond consistently ranks high for performance. It’s lightweight, adjustable, and is just as useful for nighttime mountain descents as it is for late night reading. And if Dad’s outdoorsmanship has been limited to hangouts in the neighborhood as the sun goes down, this headlamp is highly recommended for nighttime dog walks and for cooking on a grill after dark.

Get the Black Diamond Storm 400 headlamp at Backcountry for $50

14. A cool tool to get water boiling fast

Credit: JetBoil Now Dad can boil water for his morning coffee in under 60 seconds.

Whether he wants to cook up liquid-based meals in a flash, or he just wants to get his water boiling at lightning speed for that morning coffee, JetBoil is a lightweight, ingenious tool that boils water in 60 seconds, even at subzero temperatures.

Get the JetBoil Flash Cooking System at REI for $109.95

15. Glasses to toast his favorite rock formations

Credit: Whiskey Peaks A new spin on "the taste of the Rockies."

He may be far from the mountains, but even when he’s sitting at home—we promise you—he’s dreaming of bigger peaks. These glasses feature silhouettes of one of six iconic formations, from the Grand Canyon, to Everest, to Kilimanjaro, to Half Dome. He’ll be sipping some inspiration with these gorgeous and collectible pieces.

Get Whiskey Peaks glasses at Huckberry starting at $30

16. An incredible cap that’s loaded with features

Credit: Suntripper Who knew a simple cap could have so many cool features?

This cap may look basic on the outside, but it’s filled with all sorts of impressive wow. Made from 100% nylon, this cap is virtually sweat-free and it comes with a light deflecting brim and UPF 50 to keep Dad’s noggin from burning. It’s stain- and water-resistant for added durability, and it has “clamshell technology” that allows it to fold up small enough to fit in a jacket pocket.

It also comes with cool ventilation panels that double as sunglass hooks, so Dad will never have to shed a tear over glasses that took a dive over a cliff’s edge. With so much in such a tiny package, this hat is the ultimate topper to any Father’s Day.

Get the Suntripper Cap at Amazon starting at $26

17. A stink-free T-shirt that looks and feels cool

Credit: Patagonia These T-shirts are as at home on a mountain peak as they are at a brew pub.

You can’t go wrong with a good tee—and this might be one of the best, for avid and armchair outdoorsmen alike. This shirt is light, breathable, moisture-wicking, and it has UPF 50. Like all of Patagonia’s products these shirts are ethically made from 50 to 100% recycled materials, and are Fair Trade-certified. And, because they are made with an anti-stink technology (more formally known as HeiQ Fresh), they can easily take Dad from the mountain peak to the brew pub.

Get the Patagonia for Men's Capilene Cool Daily Shirt at Patagonia for

$35

18. A portable brew pub

Credit: Stanley Bring the brewery to your campsite!

Who doesn’t like a cold one at the end of a long hike? Help Dad keep his brews good and frosty with this growler and glass set. This vacuum-sealed growler keeps drinks ice cold for 24 hours (or piping hot for 18). It also comes with four 12-ounce tumblers, so Dad and his friends can clink with class no matter where they are.

Get the Stanley Classic Outdoor Growler Gift Set from Backcountry for $59.96

19. A comfy camp chair

Credit: REI Give Dad an easy chair that works for the great outdoors.

Dad probably has his favorite chair at home—now it’s time to give him one for the campsite. This one by REI is made from highly breathable mesh and supportive webbing straps, which means it’ll keep Dad cool on hot days, it’ll let sand fall right through at the beach, and it’ll dry quickly when wet.

Reviewers even say the lightweight nature and rapid drying capabilities have made this a top choice for Grand Canyon and water rafting trips. He’ll also like the two cup holders that are just right for holding a bottle of water, a beer, or a bourbon after a long hike.

Get the REI Co-Op Camp X Chair at REI $49.95

20. A splurgy water bottle

Credit: Yeti Get Dad the Lexus of insulated water bottles.

Dad has probably been drinking from the same, beat-up plastic bike bottle that he got in college. If Dad is less likely to splurge on himself, it’s time for an upgrade, with our favorite insulated water bottle.

The Yeti Rambler is easy to chug from, easy to wash, and—at a 26-ounce capacity—has enough room to accommodate “three lemonades, four mint juleps, or one long chug of water,” according to the company. Whatever Dad wants to fill it with, we can say with all certainty it will stay cold for a good 24 hours and it’ll stand up to drops with aplomb.

Get the Yeti Rambler 26-ounce insulated water bottle at Backcountry starting at $39.95

Prices were accurate at the time this article was published but may change over time.