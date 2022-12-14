Logitech’s G Fits earbuds are good for gaming, but bad for your wallet

Pros Good fit

Solid gaming features

Decent sound quality Cons Buggy app

Limited outside of gaming

The Logitech G Fits have some fun features, including shape-shifting eartips and low-latency Lightspeed connection.

About the Logitech G Fits

Here’s a look at the earbuds we tested:

Price: $230

$230 Battery life: Up to 10 hours of Bluetooth listening, up to 22 hours total with case; up to 7 hours over 2.4GHz Lightspeed connection, up to 15 hours with charging case

Up to 10 hours of Bluetooth listening, up to 22 hours total with case; up to 7 hours over 2.4GHz Lightspeed connection, up to 15 hours with charging case Drivers: 10mm drivers

10mm drivers Colors: Black, White

Black, White Connectivity: Bluetooth 5.2, LIGHTSPEED 2.4GHz via USB-A receiver, included USB-A to USB-C adapter

Bluetooth 5.2, LIGHTSPEED 2.4GHz via USB-A receiver, included USB-A to USB-C adapter Audio codecs: None

None Water-resistance: None

None Ear tips: One size

One size Weight: Earbuds, 7.2 grams (0.25 ounces) each

Earbuds, 7.2 grams (0.25 ounces) each Special features: Lightform molding eartips

A word of caution for the fashion-minded. While they are relatively light at .25 ounces each (AirPods Pro weigh .19 ounces, for comparison), the Logitech G Fits have a rather bloated blueprint about them. The oversized eartips force the rest of the earbuds to noticeably protrude beyond your ears. While it may not necessarily be a concern for some, those who are more accustomed to dainty, golf-tee earbuds like the Apple AirPods should proceed carefully.

The G Fits also only come with one ear tip size as it’s intended to conform to the wearer’s ear canal.

What we like

Credit: Reviewed / Nick Woodward Fits perfectly well and stays on comfortably.

Good fit and neat tech

Once the app finally recognized the earbuds(more on that later), the setup process began with a walkthrough to fit the buds themselves. The G Fits feature a technology called Lightform, which utilizes a light-hardening photopolymer to mold the buds’ ear tips to the shape of your ears. This is the same tech pioneered by headphone maker Ultimate Ears, which Logitech acquired in 2008.

All I needed to do was relax my face (no frowning or clenching your jaw), and hold the earbuds in place for one continuous minute as the eartips worked their magic.

Any skepticism I had about the technology quickly dissipated. In 60 seconds, the G Fits had shaped themselves to my ear canals. They’re comfortably snug, creating an impressive seal that helps a great deal with passive noise cancellation. They’re also secure enough to take on a walk around the neighborhood, staying in place even as I bent down to adjust a dog leash or tie my shoe.

Appropriately heavy on gaming features

Fittingly, just about every piece of technology built into the G Fits is geared toward gaming. It starts with Logitech’s low-latency, multidevice 2.4GHz Lightspeed connection. The tech is found in other Logitech gaming gear like mice and keyboards, but the G Fits are the first earbuds to have it built in.

This Lightspeed connection is available with the help of a USB-A dongle and an added USB-C add-on, a clunky pairing that seems wildly out of date given that most modern consoles accept USB-C natively. Nevertheless, you can connect the G Fits to a PC, Mac, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, and Android devices. If you’d rather stick with Bluetooth, the G Fits offer two distinct modes depending on your needs.

The buds’ standard Bluetooth connection is ideal for listening to music or watching videos and trying to conserve battery life. Toggling over to Game-Mode Bluetooth reduces latency, albeit at the cost of additional battery life.

The G Fits app’s equalizer tab even has a pair of gaming-specific presets that are engineered to boost audio when playing an FPS or MOBA/RPG, respectively. Logitech went the extra mile to ensure that the G Fits are exclusively gaming earbuds. They accomplished that, albeit at a steep price compared to the rest of the competition

Decent sound

Credit where credit is due, the G Fits sound good. For the money, there are far, far better sounding earbuds, but the G Signature equalizer preset the G Fits default to offers a pleasantly balanced sound signature that complements most music you could pump through the earbuds’ 10mm drivers.

When gaming, the FPS preset lends itself well to its intended content by accentuating higher frequencies and heavily dampening bass. The MOBA/RPG preset doesn’t curve the lower frequencies quite as sharply, but it does follow a similar trend.

Playing music through one of the gaming presets, and vice versa, is a wildly disappointing experience. Guns N’ Roses’ Welcome To The Jungle, normally a dazzling display of audio, sounded like it was coming out of a tin can in FPS mode. So stick to the designated presets whenever possible.

The best aspect of the G Fits audio experience might just be the two built-in beamforming microphones found in each earbud. Together, they made for solid, clear communication, whether it be on a phone call, in a Zoom meeting, or while playing online with friends.

What we don’t like

Credit: Reviewed / Logitech The app was a frustrating mess to use.

The relentlessly buggy app

For the better part of a week, I tried to get the G Fits accompanying app to recognize the buds so I could properly set them up. For most of that week, the app refused to discover the earbuds. Then, just as I was on the verge of giving up, the G Fits inexplicably appeared in the app. I can’t point to any particular solution, as I had tried every trick I could think of to make a connection at that point. They just decided to work.

In all fairness, I technically could have used the earbuds without the app–I just would not have had access to any equalizers or presets to adjust sound settings. Plus, the app mostly worked as advertised from there, outside of a frozen screen from time to time. While it’s possible that my pair of G Fits are defective, other reviews mention the exact same debacle. The bottom line is, these kinds of bugs are inexcusable for a product that retails north of $200.

They’re a one-trick pony

I recently lamented the Anker Soundcore VR P10 for the same lack of everyday features. But at least the VR P10 have some utility outside of gaming. They pack an IPX4 weather resistance rating, are compatible with Apple’s Siri, and are set up for wireless Qi charging, among other perks.

Not so with the Logitech G Fits. They offer up to 10 hours of battery life using Bluetooth, which is commendable. That’s about where the buck stops. The G Fits have no noted protection against the elements. They aren’t compatible with any of the major voice assistants. They don’t offer any active noise cancellation features. Heck, they don’t even have equalizer presets outside of gaming.

The entire point of these earbuds is gaming, which slightly softens the blow of their extremely limited skill set. But at a certain point, earbuds that cost this much should have functionality that extends beyond the console.

Should you buy the Logitech G Fits?

Credit: Reviewed / Nick Woodward There are much better options with lower price tags.

No, unless expensive gaming-exclusive earbuds are your thing

The Logitech G Fits have some fun features, including their shape-shifting eartips and Lightspeed low-latency connection. They even have good footing to stand on and build from when it comes to their sound signature.

Unfortunately, they come paired with an app that was almost too buggy to be bothered with, as well as an astounding lack of features and specs relating to anything other than gaming. With more well-rounded options like Soundcore’s VR P10 or the JBL Quantum TWS waiting in the wings for as low as $75, it makes you wonder what, exactly, your return would be on a $230 investment in the G Fits.

With the eartips and gaming-centric features already in place, the G Fits do have an optimistic foundation to build from. If the next iteration of these buds can bring everything else up to speed, they may just be worth a look. As for now, though, there are plenty of other low-latency wireless gaming earbuds that will serve you better for a fraction of the cost.

