The Razer Iskur is a comfortable gaming chair that doesn’t skimp on lumbar support

It includes all of the adjustability you’d expect from a chair in this category, like 4-way armrests and tilt and recline functions. Competing with quality chairs like the SecretLab Titan Evo 2022 and the AKRacing Core Series, the Razer Iskur holds up well. Though it’s not the cheapest, it’s a serious consideration for anyone who needs a well-built, comfortable gaming chair, and can still be found for less than some competitors.

About the Razer Iskur 2022

Price: Starts at $500

Starts at $500 Sizes: Standard and XL

Standard and XL Weight: 66 pounds

66 pounds Upholstery options: Synthetic leather and fabric

Synthetic leather and fabric Colors: Black/green, black, and dark gray

Black/green, black, and dark gray Armrests: 4D

4D Frame construction: Metal and plywood

Metal and plywood Wheelbase: 5-star metal powder coated

5-star metal powder coated Hydraulic gas piston: Class 4

Class 4 Casters: 6cm caster wheels

6cm caster wheels Foam type: High density molded foam

High density molded foam Special features: Adjustable fully sculpted lumbar support, adjustable headrest pillow, 139-degree adjustable back angle

Adjustable fully sculpted lumbar support, adjustable headrest pillow, 139-degree adjustable back angle Warranty: The Razer Iskur is protected by a 3-year warranty for mechanisms and moving parts, not including damage from regular wear and tear. Razer also includes a 14-day risk-free trial where it will cover the cost of the return if you’re not satisfied with the product.

The Iskur includes all of the adjustable options that you’d expect from a chair at this price point, including armrests, height, tilt, recline, and lumbar support. The chair is built on a solid, durable frame, with large, easy-to-roll casters that transition well over different floor types.

What we like

Credit: Reviewed / Tim Renzi The high-quality materials will ensure this chair will last you a long time.

Extensive adjustability

The Razer Iskur has all of the adjustability options that you’d expect from a top-tier gaming chair. Every body and posture is different, so there’s no such thing as a “one-size-fits-all” chair. Which is why adjustability is so important.

That includes both tilt and a recline up to 139 degrees, both of which I consider must-haves in a chair. The armrests are also adjustable in multiple directions: up and down, left and right, and can twist in and out.

But the real selling feature of this chair is the adjustable lumbar support. With the pull of a small lever, the entire lumbar assembly moves forward or backward, giving you as much pressure as you need. It’s not as adjustable as the lumbar system in the SecretLab Titan Evo 2022, but I personally found it much more comfortable and supportive. Even after hours of writing and gaming, my back holds up nicely.

Durable, high quality materials

The Razer Iskur is a well-built, durable chair that feels as though it will last for a very long time under regular use. The wheelbase is made of solid metal, with the chair frame constructed from steel and plywood. None of the components feel flimsy or brittle, even those that are made of plastic.

The chair that we tested is upholstered in their gray “functional fabric” option. While I typically prefer leather or synthetic leather upholsteries, the Razer fabric is comfortable, resilient against scratches, and easy to clean.

What we don’t like

Credit: Reviewed / Tim Renzi Expect to build this pricy chair in 30 minutes or more.

Assembly is clunky

All gaming chairs are assembled in essentially the same few steps, and take a similar amount of time. However, the higher quality (and pricier) chairs tend to have features that make them easier to put together. The SecretLab Titan Evo 2022, for instance, has magnetic hinge covers and screw holes that protrude from the upholstery to make lining up the bolts easier.

The Razer Iskur lacks many of the nice-to-have features that smooth out the assembly process. I still put the chair together in less than 30 minutes, but it wasn’t without its frustrations as I had to try multiple times to get screws and bolts lined up with the proper holes that were hidden below the fabric.

I gave up entirely on attaching one hinge cover because I simply could not get the screw threaded. This isn’t a dealbreaker, but was a bit of a surprise for a chair at this price point.

Quality comes at a cost

Like the SecretLab chairs that I’ve used and tested, the Razer Iskur is not the most budget-friendly option. It has a base price of $500, and that’s before you add any upgrades like a larger size or a head cushion. It can sometimes be found on sale for closer to $400, though.

There’s no question that it’s a great chair, and the value is there over some of the much cheaper chairs in the category like the GTRacing Pro Series. However, there are chairs like the AKRacing Core Series EX, which still tops the list of our best gaming chairs, that I personally found to be more comfortable at a significantly lower cost with nearly all the same options.

The Razer Iskur X is also available for between $349 and $399 if you elect to skip the integrated lumbar system, and sometimes below $300. However, that lumbar system is one of the standout features of the Iskur and I’m not sure it’s worth it without that support.

Should you buy the Razer Iskur 2022

Credit: Reviewed / Tim Renzi If it's not for you, you can return it within 14 days of receipt.

Yes, if its lumbar system provides the support you need

The Razer Iskur checks all the boxes of what a quality chair needs. It has a wide range of adjustability options, sturdy construction, and fits the look of what a gaming chair should be in a more understated way than some of its competitors.

However, like all other chairs, the true test of whether you should buy one is in its comfort, and that’s something only you can decide. For me, I found the integrated lumbar support quite comfortable while sitting upright, but it isn’t a chair that felt good while reclined. I still prefer a pillow-based lumbar system like the SecretLab Omega 2020. But that’s just personal preference, and for those who like the idea of integrated, adjustable lumbar support, then the Razer Iskur is one of the top options available.

While my recommendation when buying a chair is always to go find it in person and sit in it before you buy, Razer offers a 14-day, no questions asked return period in which they will cover the shipping costs if you send it back. Just make sure to check the height and weight recommendations on the website before ordering to make sure you get the size that’s best for you. While value is a decision that each person has to make for themselves, the Razer Iskur provides nearly everything you’d expect from a chair in its category.

Meet the tester Jean Levasseur Contributor Jean Levasseur became a professional writer over a decade-long career in marketing, public relations, and technical writing. After leaving that career to stay home to care for his twin boys, Jean has continued to write in a variety of freelance roles, as well as teaching academic writing at a local university. When he's not reviewing tools or chasing toddlers around the house, he's also an avid fiction writer and a growing woodworker. See all of Jean Levasseur's reviews