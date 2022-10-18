Razer’s Wolverine V2 Chroma brings wired excellence to Xbox and PC

Pros Excellent mechanical buttons and joysticks

Six additional buttons

Swappable thumbsticks Cons Wired only

D-pad can be finicky

Pricy for a wired controller

The Razer Wolverine V2 Chroma offers the best feeling inputs of any controller I’ve tested, bar none.

About the Razer Wolverine V2 Chroma

Price: $130

$130 Connectivity: Wired only, USB Type-C

Wired only, USB Type-C Cable: 9.8 feet, braided, detachable

9.8 feet, braided, detachable Platform: Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One S, Xbox One, PC

Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One S, Xbox One, PC Mechanical action buttons: Razer Mecha-Tactile Action Buttons and Razer Mecha-Tactile D-Pad

Razer Mecha-Tactile Action Buttons and Razer Mecha-Tactile D-Pad Multifunction buttons: 6 remappable buttons

6 remappable buttons Interchangeable buttons: Thumbstick caps only

Thumbstick caps only Trigger stops: Yes

Yes Audio: 3.5mm audio port (headphone and microphone supported)

3.5mm audio port (headphone and microphone supported) Dimensions (LxWxH): 6.35 x 4.16 x 2.55 inches

6.35 x 4.16 x 2.55 inches Weight: 270 grams (9.52 ounces)

270 grams (9.52 ounces) Special features: Razer Chroma RGB, swappable thumbstick caps

The Razer Wolverine V2 Chroma looks great thanks to the customizable RGB strips flanking its grips. Its lighting and buttons can both be customized using the Razer Controller Setup app, available for both PC and Xbox. Using this app, you can choose your preferred lighting preset and remap the programmable keys to any other button on the controller.

The Wolverine V2 Chroma is available in either black or white. A pared down version of the controller, the Wolverine V2, is also available for as low as $70 but lacks RGB lighting, customizable thumbsticks, and the four extra back buttons.

Credit: Reviewed / Christopher Coke The rear triggers are a nice addition, even though they may prove uncomfortable to press sometimes.

The Razer Wolverine V2 Chroma is a premium PC and Xbox controller. Those same words could be used to describe a multitude of gamepads, but the Wolverine V2 does them justice: everything from the robust plastics to the satisfyingly tactile mechanical inputs feel designed to deliver a premier gaming experience.

The inputs steal the show with some of the best-feeling mechanical buttons you’ll find in a gamepad at this price. The controller uses Razer’s Mecha-Tactile switches for its face buttons and D-pad. They respond with satisfying, mouse button-like clicks. They also offer a shorter travel distance and three million stroke lifespan, so your inputs will go through faster and last longer before needing to be replaced.

The Wolverine V2 Chroma also offers six additional programmable buttons, so I rarely needed to take my fingers off the joysticks. Two are wedged alongside the bumpers on the top edge and feel so natural that you’ll wonder why they’re not on more gamepads. Four more are clustered in the middle on the controller’s rear, out of the way of accidental touches but required a bit of reach and were more difficult to press.

The size and grippy texture of the controller’s handles are solid and secure in the palm, if a bit lightweight due to the lack of a rechargeable battery, and each of the inputs felt instantaneous. A pair of effective trigger stops allow you to rapid fire mid-match and won’t leave you hunting for the toggles or locked to a playstyle. The D-pad can be a bit touchy on diagonals but the whole package is a pleasure to use overall.

At $130, Razer does require you to make some sacrifices compared to the Xbox Elite controllers. The biggest of these is that the Wolverine V2 Chroma is wired only. It comes with ten-foot long detachable USB-C cable, but you’ll need to settle on the fact that you’ll always be tethered to your PC or Xbox console.

Credit: Reviewed / Christopher Coke Even with a detachable USB cord to plug it into your console, the controller still lacks wireless connectivity.

The Wolverine also has fewer swappable parts and lacks any kind of travel case. Razer includes swappable caps for the thumbsticks so you can choose concave or convex caps for your thumbs, but you’re stuck with the same thumbsticks, paddles, and D-pad out of the box.

Though there are some unavoidable trade-offs with the Wolverine V2 Chroma, it’s a stellar controller for gamers that don’t mind plugging in to play their games.

Should you buy the Razer Wolverine V2 Chroma?

Yes, if you don’t mind the wire

The Razer Wolverine V2 Chroma is an excellent controller for Xbox and PC. It offers the best feeling inputs of any controller I’ve tested, bar none. Razer’s Mecha-Tactile switches are clicky and responsive in a way no other controller comes close to, even the coveted Xbox Elite 2 which costs $50 more. Its joysticks also seem to glide on air and have a satisfying click when depressed thanks to their metal stems.

It’s also worth noting that the Wolverine doesn’t suffer the same common quality control complaints the Xbox Elite Controller 2 receives. While that controller has been plagued by reports of faulty paddles and triggers, the Wolverine V2 Chroma has proven to be quite reliable since its release.

At $129, it costs the same as the Xbox Elite 2 Core, a pared back version of the Xbox Elite 2, which also feels great to use and has the benefit of wireless connectivity when you’re playing on a console. But the Core doesn’t have the same selection of remappable buttons or RGB lighting.

Another alternative is the wired Turtle Beach Recon. While it doesn’t have the same impressive build quality, it includes two remappable buttons and an array of sound enhancing modes. It’s also much cheaper at only $60.



The Wolverine does feel a bit expensive for a wired controller, but is still a very solid buy. If you don’t mind plugging in when it’s time to game, the Razer Wolverine V2 Chroma is a great choice.

Meet the tester Christopher Coke Contributor @gamebynight Chris has been specializing in PC and audio-related tech since 2015. Find him at IGN, Tom's Hardware, PC Perspective, MMORPG.com, and more. See all of Christopher Coke's reviews