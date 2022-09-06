This RiotPWR controller turns your iPhone into a mini Xbox, but it’s not that portable

Pros Comfortable, responsive controls

Variety of viewing angles Cons Too bulky to be portable

Clunky Lightning cable

RiotPWR's Xbox Cloud Gaming Controller has nearly everything a gaming controller should.

About the RiotPWR's Xbox Cloud Gaming Controller

The RiotPWRXbox Cloud Gaming Controller is only compatible with iOS and connects via the phone’s Lightning port. Because it connects over Lightning, plugging the controller into the wall while gaming will also charge the attached phone.

Credit: Reviewed / Jordan McMahon The RiotPWRXbox Cloud Gaming Controller connects with iPhones via the lightning port.

I tested both local gaming and cloud gaming with the RiotPWRXbox Cloud Gaming Controller by playing Dead Cells (locally and cloud) and Gunfire Reborn (local only). This controller is designed with Xbox Cloud gaming in mind, but it works with locally installed games on your iPhone, too, and , it’s responsive and pleasant to use in either case.

Although it only works with iPhones (no Android or Xbox support), the RiotPWR controller is basically an Xbox controller with an added slot for a phone dock on top. The joysticks aren't too loose or restrictive, and most of the buttons don't feel mushy or overly stiff. The triggers and bumpers are a bit clickier than a PS4 DualShock controller or a Backbone One, but they're still fine.

There's also a dedicated Xbox button that functions within Xbox Cloud Gaming that summons Xbox’s guide where you can start a party or see who of your friends is online. Finally, the controller has a share button next to the D-pad, as well as a menu button. The buttons are responsive, especially in fast-paced games like Gunfire Reborn.

Unlike controllers that snap onto the sides of your device, like the Backbone One and Razer Kishi, RiotPWR's Xbox Cloud Gaming Controller docks the phone on top of the controller with a hinge for adjustable viewing angles.

The dock's viewing angles are versatile. It can bend all the way back and forward to be almost perpendicular with the controller. That allows you to play games with the controller in your lap, resting on a table, or with your arms raised closer to your face, all without trouble. It also expands to fit any sized iPhone, and has enough room to fit your phone even with a case on, which neither the Kishi or Backbone One allow.

The Kishi and Backbone One are both compact enough to slip into most bags without taking up too much room. Since the RiotPWR Xbox controller has nearly the same design as an actual Xbox controller, it's too big to fit into small bags and fills bags that do have the space.

On top of that, you also have to make sure to bring the separate dock, which you'll probably want to remove from the controller before storing it to save space. That's two parts to keep track of, while other mobile controllers are one piece that can collapse when not in use.

Should you buy the RiotPWR Xbox Cloud Gaming Controller?

Maybe, if you don't plan on gaming on the go

Credit: Reviewed / Jordan McMahon The dock is flexible and works like a charm, but it's yet another part to worry about.

RiotPWR's Xbox Cloud Gaming Controller hits nearly all the marks: its joysticks and buttons are pleasant to use, it's comfortable to hold, and it offers plenty of viewing angles to tailor it to your needs.

That said, it's not a great controller for mobile gaming. Unlike the Razer Kishi or Backbone One, RiotPWR's controller can't collapse into itself to store it when you're not using it, and since it's about the size of an Xbox controller traveling with it is difficult. You also have to keep track of the separate phone dock attachment.

Although it takes up more space, it's still small enough to drop into a drawer or leave on a coffee table. If you're looking for a good controller with versatile viewing angles and good ergonomics to play your mobile or cloud games with from the couch or in bed, this is a great option.

Meet the tester Jordan McMahon Staff Writer, Electronics Jordan has been writing about and reviewing technology since 2017, with products ranging from tablets and apps to fanny packs and home office gear. See all of Jordan McMahon's reviews