JBL's top true wireless buds are a solid choice for many shoppers

Pros Good sound quality

Sleek design

Highly customizable Cons No on-set volume controls

So-so noise canceling

These are probably the best true wireless buds in JBL's lineup. The Club Pro+ TWS compare very favorably to some of our favorite true wireless options in terms of their sound quality and range of features, and while they don't fit perfectly into every possible use case, they're a solid choice for a lot of different people and a lot of different situations. At the end of the day, JBL’s Club Pro+ TWS are jacks of all trades, driven by sound quality that punches above their price.

Where the Club Pro+ TWS might not work so well is for anyone looking for something specifically for the gym: while these have an IPX4 rating, they don't have the stabilizing design that's ideal for more intense workouts. If this is your price range and that's more your speed, we'd point you toward Jabra's Elite Active 75t. It's also worth mentioning that you aren't getting any on-set volume controls, which is a deal-breaker for a lot of people. However, if you can look past those flaws, there's a lot to love here.

About the JBL Club Pro+ TWS

JBL's tech-friendly buds are equipped with many of the features and finery we expect from upper-crust true wireless headphones. Here are the specs you'll want to check out:

Price: $199.95

$199.95 Battery life: Up to 6 hours on a single charge, with 3 additional case charges (24 hours total)

Up to 6 hours on a single charge, with 3 additional case charges (24 hours total) Rapid charging: 10 minutes of charging for 1 hour of playback

10 minutes of charging for 1 hour of playback Wireless charging: Yes, Qi-compatible case

Yes, Qi-compatible case Colors: Black

Black Connectivity: Bluetooth 5.1

Bluetooth 5.1 Voice Assistant compatibility: Yes (Amazon Alexa/Google Assistant/Siri/Bixby)

Yes (Amazon Alexa/Google Assistant/Siri/Bixby) Ear tip options: Small, medium, and large tips

Small, medium, and large tips Weight: 6.85 grams per bud, 55.4 gram case

6.85 grams per bud, 55.4 gram case Water-resistance: IPX4

In the box, you'll find the true wireless earbuds alongside the charging case, a short charging cable, and three ear tip sizes (the medium size is fitted by default).

Credit: Reviewed / Lee Neikirk In the box, you'll get the JBL buds, their charging case, two extra sets of ear tips, and a short USB-C charging cable.

What We Like

A supremely pocketable case, quality materials

The first thing I noticed about these buds was how tiny the charging case is: JBL really didn't skimp on design here. While the earbuds themselves are not tiny—you're going to know they're in your ears for sure—the case is extremely compact.

Credit: Reviewed / Lee Neikirk The JBL Club Pro+ TWS feature a pleasingly compact charging case made of smooth, durable plastic.

Its rounded-off edges and smooth, durable materials make it super easy to slip in and out of your pocket. Honestly, it's so perfectly palm-sized that I enjoy just holding it. The lid also snaps open and closed in a satisfyingly crisp manner.

Credit: Reviewed / Lee Neikirk Despite the extra compact case, the buds themselves are about average size, featuring smooth plastic and soft rubber ear tips.

That attention to design doesn't stop at the case, either. The buds are made of the same smooth, high-quality plastic material, while the rubberized ear tips fit snugly and comfortably into my ears. As usual, the default sizing here works best for me, but I imagine most folks can get a good fit/seal with one of the three included ear tip sizes.

Warm, balanced sound

When I reviewed's JBL's over-ear style Club One headphones earlier this year, I was not surprised to find they exhibited well-rounded, satisfying audio quality, and the same is true of the JBL Club Pro+ TWS. I tend to assume earbuds are going to exhibit a penchant for tinny or sibilant sound, and I'm always pleasantly surprised when a higher-quality pair proves me wrong.

Credit: Reviewed / Lee Neikirk You won't forget they're in your ears, but the Club Pro+ TWS provide a snug, comfortable fit and solid audio quality.

Compared to what I usually use for listening in my off time—which lately has been a series of impressive over-ear headphones like the Sony WH-1000XM4—the Club Pro+ TWS hold up well. Across genres, they offer enough bass, midrange, and treble frequency support to do justice to most styles of music.

There's a warm, round quality to the aural presentation that's essentially the polar opposite of the tinny, low-quality sound of the earliest true wireless buds. The general spaciousness of the aural presentation reminds me of lauded over-ear headphones I've enjoyed in years past. They're decidedly not as luscious to listen to as something like the Sony XM4 referenced above, but they're great for this price range.

Credit: Reviewed / Lee Neikirk The JBL My Headphones app (note: JBL Club One connection pictured) features selectable EQs and even custom "DJ" sound presets.

However, if you don't like how something sounds, JBL's My Headphones app makes it easy enough to tweak the frequency response to better suit your listening palette. Like a lot of premium headphones, the app features built-in presets, making it easy to customize sound for factors like a milder presentation, or boosted bass, even if you'd never attempt to equalize sound from scratch.

Pretty good noise canceling, too

It's great that the Club Pro+ TWS are comfortable enough to wear all day and that they offer up such a nicely balanced sound profile, but to really be worth their $200 asking price, headphones of this pedigree also need to be able to dampen ambient noise. Fortunately, the Club Pro+ TWS check off that box too.

Compared to some of our favorite noise-canceling headphones, the Club Pro+ TWS aren't the best noise cancelers you can buy: like most earbuds, they rely somewhat on the seal created within your ear canal to tackle some aspects of dampening, and the open mic array means some sounds are bound to be audible. But they do a solid job tamping down the most common kinds of egregious ambient sounds, especially in the human vocal range.

Like a lot of their high-end contemporaries, the Club Pro+ TWS do more than just effectively silence most ambient noise. They also feature two additional modes—Ambient Aware (aka transparency mode) and TalkThru—which allow you to be aware of your environment and to do so while hearing yourself speaking, respectively.

There's a high degree of customization on hand.

There's a high degree of customization on hand here as far as the built-in microphones go. You'll definitely want to download and set up the JBL My Headphones app to get the most out of the experience, but once that's done it's a cakewalk to jump between highly effective noise-canceling and the more ambient- and conversation-friendly alternate modes.

What We Don't Like

The case may be a little too pocketable

As mentioned above, the charging case for the JBL Club Pro+ TWS is almost surprisingly compact, occupying a very minimal amount of space. This makes it great for slipping right into your pocket, and it would likewise fit great into a clutch or smaller purse. However, that also means it's small enough to easily lose in a backpack or larger bag—something that I've seen more than a few buyers mention offhand.

On-set controls are a limited

One of the universal drawbacks of true wireless earbuds (and really, earbuds in general) is that they're often too small for lots of physical buttons. Bigger wireless options (like over-ear styles) often feature buttons for volume control or track skipping on the backs of the ear cups, but true wireless models usually don't have enough space for more than one or two buttons, and that's the case here.

Credit: Reviewed / Lee Neikirk All told, you get 24 hours of battery life including the buds and charging case cycles. This is right in line with the competition.

Each bud gives you just one button: the left bud's button cycles through ANC/Ambient Aware or toggles TalkThru, while the right button allows for playing/pausing music or skipping backward or forward through tracks. These functions can be expanded upon in JBL's My Headphones app—that's where you can set the headphones up with voice assistants, for example—but for all the tapping/holding that JBL designed here, it's a bummer that there's no way to change volume.

While your mileage may vary, changing volume without fishing your phone out of your pocket is something most people want to be able to do with wireless headphones, so it's a shame there's no option to customize the buttons for it.

Should You Buy It?

Yes—if you want noise canceling and good sound for $200 or less

Determining whether you should buy the JBL Club Pro+ TWS buds is as simple as taking a look at what their competition offers—and at what price.

For example, Apple's AirPods Pro will run you about the same amount of money on sale and also net you good noise canceling, but they aren't quite as robust where sound quality is concerned. Likewise, you could pay a lot less for something like the Samsung Galaxy Buds+, but you won't be getting any noise canceling—and they don't sound quite as good, either. And if you want the best noise canceling, you can get the Bose QuietComfort buds, though it'll cost you a good bit more money.

So while the Club Pro+ TWS don't absolutely stand out in terms of any single feature, you're getting ample battery life, solid sound quality, and great features (like adaptive noise canceling) at a price that's certainly fair, especially when you examine the average cost of true wireless earbuds of this pedigree. However, you shouldn't buy them if you don't want or need noise canceling, or if you need something designed for the gym. They aren't the best-sounding true wireless buds money can buy, and they aren't the best noise cancelers, either—but for $200 they have very few flaws, and are a great choice if this is your price range.

Meet the tester Lee Neikirk Editor @Koanshark Lee has been Reviewed's point person for most television and home theater products since 2012. Lee received Level II certification in TV calibration from the Imaging Science Foundation in 2013. As Editor of the Home Theater vertical, Lee oversees reviews of TVs, monitors, soundbars, and Bluetooth speakers. He also reviews headphones, and has a background in music performance. See all of Lee Neikirk's reviews