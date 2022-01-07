These are the best headphones we saw at CES 2022

Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us a commission.

The hybrid, semi-live nature of CES 2022 was just as weird (maybe weirder?) than the digital-only version last year, but whatever the show’s nature it’s still a fantastic way to preview all the greatest gear for the new year. And while TVs, cars, and laptops are always aplenty, the massive electronics show has a sterling reputation for unveiling brilliant new headphones that shake things up in the always competitive mobile-audio marketplace.

The Reviewed team stayed home this year like many other publications, but you can bet your Christmas gift-card haul that we trained a keen eye on all of the top headphones at the show to bring you the cream of the sonic crop. From gaming earbuds to glimmering audiophile cans, these are the best headphones from CES 2022.

Technics EAH-A800 Wireless Headphones

Credit: Panasonic/Technics The Technics EAH-A800 offer up to 50 hours of batter life per charge along with flagship features and a sleek design.

Sony’s WH-1000XM4 headphones sit atop the travel-cans mountain and few suitors even dare to challenge their reign thanks to their excellent sound, killer noise canceling, and tons of features. With 50 hours of battery and what we expect to be fantastic sound and noise canceling, the EAH-A800 from Technics may just be contenders this year.

A storied audio brand under Panasonic’s banner, Technics has been raising its game in the consumer headphones space of late, with a handful of excellent true wireless earbuds that offer excellent performance when it comes to both playing your favorite tunes and crushing your least favorite sounds. We don’t have pricing yet, but we expect the A800 will be competitive with Sony’s top cans (or suffer the fate of so many others). With tons of features, high-resolution Bluetooth streaming (from compatible devices), and a sleek and stylish design, the EAH-A800 will definitely be headphones to watch in 2022.

Jabra Elite 4 Active true wireless earbuds

Credit: Jabra Jabra's new earbuds offer flagship features in an affordable package.

Sometimes it’s not just the features that make for real innovation, but the price at which they’re available. For a $119 MSRP, Jabra’s Elite 4 Active are coming for the AirPods 2 and every other pair of true wireless earbuds in that price range that leave out modern features like active noise canceling, transparency mode, and other coveted options.

The “Active” moniker means these are built to fit securely with an IP57 dust and water resistance rating, which slots them among the most durable earbuds you can buy. Jabra calls this an “athleisure” design, but that may be in part because the brand still wants you to consider pricier options in its lineup like the Elite 7 Active. The buds also tout up to 7 hours of playback time (28 in total with the case), though that’s likely without ANC. We don’t expect the Elite 4 Active to perform with the best wireless buds out there like the Elite Active 85t or the Beats Fit Pro, but at this price, they’ve got the goods to be game-changers—and we can’t wait to try them out.

Mark Levinson No 5909 wireless headphones

Credit: Harman/Mark Levinson Mark Levinson's first wireless noise-canceling headphones could be an audiophile's dream.

At the complete opposite end of the spectrum sit the “first portable offering” from Harman’s luxury audio brand, Mark Levinson. A gleaming blend of aluminum, leather, and beryllium, the No 5909 ooze opulence from every pore, and they’ve got the $1,000 price point to prove it. Key features include up to 30 hours of playback time with ANC, LDAC and aptX Bluetooth compatibility for high-resolution playback (from compatible devices), multiple modes of Adaptive Active Noise Cancellation, and extras like a hardshell case.

But it’s not really the features we’re interested in with these cans, it’s the sound. Able to play with or without battery and bearing an acoustic response that goes up to 40kHz, we simply want to put these shiny cans on and say goodbye to the world for a while. After last year, couldn’t we all use a little aural luxury in our lives?

Shure Aonic 40 noise-canceling wireless headphones

Credit: Shure Shure's Aonic 40 promise good sound and noise-canceling at a more reasonable price than the Aonic 50 and other flagship pairs.

A step down from Shure’s luscious Aonic 50 cans, the Aonic 40 promise a similarly lovely audio experience at a more affordable $249 price point. For those who want to invest in high-quality cans but don’t quite want to blow the full flagship wad, the Aonic 40 should be a great alternative.

The headphones are foldable for easy travel and offer multiple Active Noise Canceling settings, up to 25 hours of battery per charge with ANC, and a premium build with materials like aircraft-grade aluminum alloy. These may not be the best cans on the market, but with Shure behind them you can bet they’ll sound great and block out noise at a price that will let you keep a bit of coin to invest in other audio extravagances.

JBL Live Pro 2 true wireless earbuds

Credit: JBL JBL's new Live Pro 2 offer a healthy slab of features and next-gen battery life at a great price.

Not all stem-based earbuds are created equal, and while these AirPods-style buds may not come with Apple’s ecosystem extras, they’ve got some impressive features at a very reasonable $150 price point. Standouts include a striking 10 hours of max playback time per charge (40 hours total with the charging case), Google Fast Pair, hands-free voice control via Google Assistant or Alexa, and IPX5 water resistance.

Apart from the next-gen battery life, these may not be mind blowing numbers on their own, but at this price the Live Pro 2 are another brilliant example of where true wireless earbuds are going in 2022. We’re continuing to see once-flagship features drop into the realm of affordability for the masses. And no matter where your finances sit, you’ve gotta love that.

JBL Quantum TWS gaming earbuds

Credit: JBL JBL's new gaming earbuds aim to end latency issues.

JBL’s Quantum TWS aren’t just another affordable pick from the company’s usual gaggle of earbuds for the new year. As part of JBL’s relatively new push into the gaming space, they offer some intriguing options. First, alongside Bluetooth connectivity the buds include a USB-C dongle for low-latency playback on PC, Mac, PlayStation, Nintendo Switch and “supported mobile devices.”

The buds are also compatible with JBL’s proprietary virtual surround sound system, active noise canceling to block out distraction, and dual connection that allows you to take calls while you game. The package is finished with IPX5 water resistance, aiming to provide an impressive mix of true wireless convenience with high-performance gaming in a package that stays competitive at $149.95. This is a relatively new realm for true wireless earbuds, and we’re excited to see how these earbuds perform in real-world testing.

HyperX Cloud Alpha Wireless gaming headset

Credit: HyperX The HyperX Cloud Alpha Wireless headset promises up to 300 hours of wire-free gaming.

How’s 300 hours of wire-free gaming sound to you? That’s the promise of the latest from HyperX, a wireless evolution of the Cloud Alpha S that stands as one of our favorite affordable gaming headsets. The wireless version claims a “world’s first” playback time per charge.

The battery life is the headline for the headset, but it has some other solid features including DTS Headphone: X virtual surround, a detachable noise-canceling microphone, and onboard audio controls, finished with an aluminum chassis with leatherette cloaked ear pads. If you’ve been stocking up that recliner mini-fridge for a nice, long, winter gaming session, this may just be the headset you’ve been dreaming of.

