The Best Meditation Apps of 2020

Credit: Getty Images / martin-dm Headspace is a beginner friendly app with features—from sleep meditations to beginner courses, and intro videos—that give users a well-rounded, but high quality, experience.

Best Overall Headspace Headspace offers a little bit of everything. Some apps try to do everything, and spread themselves too thin. Headspace strikes the fine balance between providing users with a lot of options while maintaining a high standard of quality content. When you first download and open Headspace, you quickly set up an account, and select an area to focus on, like stress and anxiety, sleep, or “trying something new,” and it carries you through to a page specific to your choice. You can also start with the “basics” program, which is designed to teach the fundamentals of meditation and mindfulness, and has 10 sessions. If these options don’t fill the bill, you can track down specific meditations in the library by searching with a keyword (“stress” or “relax,” among others). I found the app’s beginner course easy to follow and useful, and the sessions conducive to relaxing and focusing on being present (without dozing off). Other basic meditations I tried were good as well, and I never left a session feeling as though I didn’t achieve what it said I would, whether that be a feeling of calm, focus, or decreased stress. One big pro of Headspace is its customizable session length. Users can set the duration of sessions from as little as three minutes to up to 20 minutes—many apps offer sessions of different lengths, but Headspace is the only one that lets you pick a session and then change the length. Shorter versions, sometimes just three minutes, can feel rushed. On the flip-side, longer versions, at 20 minutes, can feel drawn out and have long pauses. I found that the middle length, usually about 10 minutes, was well-paced, and filled the Goldilocks bill; not too short or too long. Each of the meditations uses the same default male voice, though most sessions have a female voice option you can select instead. Some users may find that just two voices isn’t enough variety, though I never got frustrated with the narration. Many people look to meditation as a way to wind down before going to bed. While Headspace doesn’t have a massive library of sleep content, what it offers seems effective and helped me doze off faster. In fact, I can’t remember being awake at the end of a Headspace sleep session! Headspace also releases short daily videos addressing a variety of wellness topics, which I came to really enjoy, and even look forward to. They’re usually less than a couple minutes, and sometimes even incorporate a quick breathing exercise. One day, the video subject was a Q&A with a nutritionist. I was surprised (and skeptical), because it’s a meditation app, after all. Nonetheless, I walked away with a better understanding of people’s relationship with food, and building a healthy one. Other daily videos offered bitesize insights into subjects like meditating with kids and stepping back from your thoughts. While Headspace is the best app we found overall, it still has its shortcomings. I found it difficult to rewind or fast-forward in meditations, which you sometimes want to do if you’ve lost your focus or want to advance past a lull. But skipping backwards and forwards is imprecise, because it relies on moving an external ring around an internal circle that has the play/pause button. Headspace also lacked a feature I came to appreciate in other apps: The option to underlay meditation narration with some sort of white noise, like rain or a stream. At times, it was hard to sit through long, silent periods in 20-minute meditations, without getting distracted by a sound outside. Headspace also isn’t the cheapest app we tested, charging users $69.99 per year for full access, after a two-week free trial (which requires you to provide payment info). If you aren’t ready to commit to a full year, you can also pay $12.99 for access on a monthly basis, after a one-week free trial. Ultimately, what made Headspace our top pick: It was the only app I tested that a) did not consistently lull me to sleep during daytime meditations, and b) I found myself regularly queuing up, even beyond testing for this article. Get the Headspace app on Apple iTunes

Credit: Getty Images / martin-dm Calm has meditations recorded by different speakers, bringing versatility to the app.

Best Value Calm Calm is one of the most versatile apps we tested. The app features a broader array of voices guiding meditations than Headspace, which may be appealing to some users. In addition, Calm boasts a huge library of sessions, including more extensive sleep content than Headspace. However, Calm’s meditation content wasn’t as consistently effective for me as Headspace’s—for example, one of the sleep sessions actually kept me up. This, in addition to minor but annoying app glitches and slow loading times for sessions, left Calm in second place. Calm touts one feature that Headspace lacks: background sounds. Instead of having periods of silence during sessions, you can layer a soundscape, such as a mountain lake, or rainfall, beneath the narration, and adjust the relative volume of the background noise to your liking. Users living in noisy environments or who focus better when they’re engulfed in sound may benefit from this feature. For people who just want to listen to the voice, the volume of the background sound can be turned all the way off. The majority of Calm’s meditation library is recorded by a female narrator, though a number of the same sessions were also recorded with a male voice, giving users the option to choose. In addition, there are a handful of celebrity voices that make appearances, such as Lebron James’, as well as sessions led by various guest instructors. This variety is nice but not necessary in a good meditation app. Calm offers a broader library of sleep content than Headspace does, but some of Calm’s sleep sessions are better than others. One that I selected is narrated by John McEnroe, the retired tennis player. In the session he describes, well, the rules of tennis. Maybe the idea is that tennis rules are boring enough to put people to sleep, but somehow the session kept me up. Others, however, had the desired effect for me during my testing, such as the introductory course, “7 Days of Calm,” and “7 Days of Calming Anxiety.” I also had some difficulty with Calm’s interface. Some meditations took a long time to load, which wasn’t an issue in the other apps I tested. A couple of times, switching between the male and female narrator was so slow-going that I just shut down and restarted the app. This is a minor inconvenience, but it could become annoying on a regular basis. In addition the duration of an individual session can’t be customized, like on Headspace. That said, Calm offers meditations of various lengths, from as short as three minutes to as long as a half hour. Calm’s month-to-month cost is relatively high, at $14.99, but the lower annual cost gives you the most bang for your buck of the paid apps we tested, at $47.99 for a year of unlimited access to premium content. Calm’s extensive library of guided meditations and sleep content, in combination with its cheaper-than-many price, make it a solid choice. This app is especially good for people new to the practice of meditation who want more variety in narration and style than Headspace offers—just try not to let any app glitches spoil your zen. Get the Calm app on Apple iTunes

Credit: Getty Images / monkeybusinessimages Relax Melodies boasts a large library of sleep and white noise content, making it great for nighttime wind-downs.

Best for Sleep Relax Melodies Relax Melodies isn’t as versatile as Calm or Headspace, which is why it came in at third place in our testing. While it doesn’t offer the same breadth of options for users, the sleep-specific content, white-noise and sound-machine features are impressive and make it worth consideration if you’re aiming to use a meditation app to bolster your nightly routine. Relax Melodies has a large library of meditations and stories geared toward sleep, as well as winding down and relaxing in the evening. Some of these were so effective that I nearly dozed off in the middle of the workday while testing. Moreover, even categories that aren’t labeled for sleep, like “relaxation,” have sleep-related content that can be used in nighttime routines. Relax Melodies has a grand total of 42 sleep stories (narratives to listen to while dozing off) to choose from, outnumbering Headspace by 12. For people who enjoy sleep stories on a nightly basis, this could make a huge difference. Relax Melodies can also turn your phone into a sound machine. Calm has a few sounds that users can choose from to underlay meditations, but Relax Melodies’ library is far more expansive, and allows users to overlap multiple sounds and create “mixes.” I made a one with a trickling river sound and birds, and it’s something I still use to go to sleep on occasion. What’s more, if you use the app at night, you can set the app’s sleep timer to shut down after a certain length of time, a feature unique to Relax Melodies. My biggest complaint about Relax Melodies, aside from its relative dearth of general mediation content, is that the interface isn’t always as intuitive as Headspace or Calm. For example, figuring out how to save a sound mix was confusing, but it rarely took me more than a minute or two to figure things out. For better or worse, Relax Melodies’ meditations are geared towards sleep. If you’re looking for an app to use primarily at nighttime and that can function as a sound machine, Relax Melodies is a great choice. But, if you want something more versatile for building a meditation habit throughout the day, Headspace or Calm will better suite your needs. The cost is $59.99 per year, though users can try premium features on for size with a week-long trial. Get the Relax Melodies app on Apple iTunes

How We Tested

The Tester

I’m Lindsey Vickers, the sleep writer at Reviewed. Like most people, I’m a seasoned sleeper. Getting a good night’s rest, whatever it takes, has always been a priority for me. I also tend to be on the stressier side, so using apps to explore mindfulness and meditation was an exciting endeavor to change my mindset and improve my outlook. I’m not one of those people who can meditate without guidance, as my mind starts bouncing all over the place, or I’ll just quit early (likely because my brain came upon something else I need, or want, to do slightly more than meditation). Using guided sessions was the only way I could break into meditating, and as a newbie to the practice, I was able to experience the apps as a true beginner.

The Tests

Meditation apps are tricky to test, because they’re so subjective and based on personal experience. Moreover, certain people are likely looking for different functions. There is no “one size fits all” in the meditation world.

That said, I worked with Reviewed’s scientist, Julia MacDougall, to develop questions and assessments that consider the app’s user friendliness, versatility, library of sessions, and, of course, the effectiveness of the meditation sessions. The testing was broken into three stages.

For the first round of tests, I used the free versions of each app. I tried various meditation sessions, types, and lengths, when possible. I also used apps’ sleep specific content (including sleep stories and sleep meditations), if available, and left them running overnight to see if any took a significant toll on my phone’s battery. I looked at how much information the apps provided on why users were doing certain things throughout their meditation sessions. And, of course, I considered how effective the content was overall. A final and key consideration was whether I, as a normal user, would be motivated to continue using the app.

In the second round of testing, I tried the paid version of every app. With full access, I tried additional meditations, guided sleep sessions, and used sleep stories or sleep meditations from different apps on a nightly basis. In this round, I considered additional questions, like whether the apps allowed for customization of meditation sessions in terms of the speaker voice, and length, and the content available behind the paywall.

In the final round, I assessed my overall experience with the apps. With every subscription comes a cancellation, so I went through that process for each app and considered how easy or difficult it was. I also finalized my overall impressions of the paid to unpaid versions, taking into account the breadth of content, any glitches I experienced, and my experience overall.

Fortunately, I liked most of the apps I tried, just for different reasons, and I can see how certain users could benefit from each one. Some apps offer versatility, while others are really inexpensive (or completely free). Even our lowest scoring app has noteworthy merits.

Credit: Getty Images / millann Practicing meditation can be rewarding, but it's best if you're consistent and try to meditate on a daily basis.

What To Know If You Want To Start Meditating

People meditate for a variety of reasons: to reduce stress, cope with events in their life or the world, wind down for sleep … the list goes on. If you’re new to the practice and want to reap the full benefits, it’s best to meditate on a daily basis. The duration of a single meditation session doesn’t matter so much, it’s fine even if you can only briefly meditate once a day, says Dr. Bassam Khoury, an assistant professor in educational counseling and psychology at McGill University and director of the university’s Mindfulness Research Lab. What’s most important is that you actually do it.

Building meditation into your daily schedule by doing it at the same time everyday is a good way to keep yourself on track and practicing regularly, he says. Any meditation is better than none, but people who meditate regularly will see the greatest benefit.

While most of the apps we reviewed primarily use meditation sessions based on breath, there are also other ways to meditate. You can meditate by keeping your focus on a single, external object, like a photo, Khoury says. For people with anxiety, especially those who feel chest tightness or have difficulty breathing when they’re stressed, shifting meditation away from the breath may be a good option.

Some types of meditation include the practice of “body scanning,” in which you direct your focus to your muscles and sensations you’re experiencing, or to feeling the weight of your body in space. While this is relaxing for some, these kinds of sessions have the potential to be triggering for people with eating disorders, or those who are in recovery, says Jennifer Rollin, a therapist who specializes in working with adolescents and adults with eating disorders, and founder of the Eating Disorder Center in Rockville, Maryland. In that case, breath-focused or object-focused meditation exercises might be a better choice.

Meditating can also be difficult for people who have experienced trauma, she says. For this group she recommends, “being aware of specific triggers and whether meditation, closing your eyes, and going inward feels safe to you.”

This all goes to say: Meditation is a personal experience, and choosing the right app and types of sessions for you will come down to a variety of factors, from personal preference to experience level. Fortunately, all but one of the apps we tested have a free trial period, so you can try them on for size before committing.

Other Meditation Apps We Tested

