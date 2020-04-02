10 popular apps to help with your summer wellness goals

I don’t know about you, but I notice the exercises I do and the foods I eat change with the seasons. Sometimes it’s because of what’s in season, like watermelon or butternut squash. Other times, it’s because the weather is warming up or cooling down and I can’t bear to have a meal that doesn’t cool me off or warm me up accordingly. As summer approaches, I always make sure my fridge is stocked with fresh produce and my calendar is packed with outdoor activities to ensure I take advantage of the longer days and warmer temps.

If you’re feeling uninspired or stuck in your diet or fitness routine, now is a good time to reevaluate what is and isn’t working for you. Spring and summer signal the return of outdoor farmer’s markets and free community exercise classes, so be aware of resources in your area that can support you. Though venturing outdoors for support and inspiration can be helpful, having some accountability in your pocket to keep your movement and dietary goals on track is often key to getting you out the door.

Luckily, there are dozens of apps built to help you track your meals, calories, water, workouts and more. We’ve rounded up ten of the most popular ones you can start with, regardless of your dietary restrictions or activity level.

ADVERTISEMENT

1. Noom

Credit: Noom Join this popular program to create healthy habits.

Noom is a popular app that aims to help you form healthy habits and lose weight. It was created with a psychology-based approach that “infers deep-rooted thoughts and triggers.” Most of the triggers involve eating habits, including social and emotional eating, afternoon cravings, alcohol intake, and those who have a late-night sweet tooth.

Our editor Megan McCarthy tried Noom for three months and found that it had a positive impact on her overall eating habits and lifestyle, but as with all weight-loss programs, results vary by user.

The app uses scientific methods to provide flexible coaching and goal setting, personalized feedback, customized meal and exercise plans, food logging options, and a pedometer to track your steps. All of the features are made simple in the form of a course you progress through, and you’ll have support the whole time with a personal coach. You can follow Noom on social media for bite-sized tips like eating chips with chopsticks to keep your hands clean and how to keep avocados from turning brown as well as motivation to move.

2. WeightWatchers

Credit: Weight Watchers The popular program is now accessible through an app!

WeightWatchers holds in-person meetings but if you can find a similar community on the company’s app. It aims to help you eat healthy and reach daily movement goals by providing recipes, a barcode scanner to learn food facts, coaches available 24/7, and comfortable at-home weigh-ins. The app also has a “connect” feature where you can cheer on your friends and share your progress.

Our audience development manager Rachel Moskowitz used WeightWatchers for a full year and really enjoyed her experience, but noted that you have to put in the work to make the program effective for you.

The classic features are wrapped into a “My Day” dashboard within the app. From there you can log your meals and exercise, save recipes, and weigh-in. At each virtual weigh-in you can update your current weight, view progress, and reflect on each week. While the app is great for self-guided tracking, WeightWatchers is back to hosting in-person events as well. You can find workshops near you that are run by WeightWatchers coaches who are trained in nutrition and weight loss. The workshop allows you to meet other members and chat about your goals. You’ll leave with more knowledge, a goal to work towards, and new connections.

ADVERTISEMENT

3. Thrive Market

Credit: Thrive Market Thrive Market is an easy online store for organic goods.

A large part of eating healthy is buying healthy foods to cook, and spring and summer mean you can cook fresher salads and grill out. Thrive Market is an online grocery store for organic and non-GMO brands, and it carries all the essentials (and nonessentials) you’ll need to stock your fridge and pantry. And by cutting out the middleman, they’re able to offer products at a large discount of 20 to 50% off, saving you money and time.

Thrive Market has separate sections for different diets: ketogenic, paleo, gluten-free, vegan, and raw, which are perfect for preparing to host barbecues and gatherings that cater to all types of diets. If you’re simply shopping for yourself, you can get affordable in-season produce as well as new recipes from the site. Your purchase ships directly to you, making grocery shopping a breeze.

Download the Thrive Market app

* Sign up for Thrive Market

4. Daily Harvest

Credit: Daily Harvest You can order from this meal delivery service on your phone.

Daily Harvest makes buying groceries and meals easy. The premise is simple: you select which meals you want to eat during the coming week, you pick a delivery window, and receive a box of all the ingredients for those selected meals right to your front door. How amazing is that?

ADVERTISEMENT

Daily Harvest is great for people who don’t have a lot of time to shop or face transportation obstacles to get to the store. Unlike other meal kits, Daily Harvest offers smoothies, oat bowls, soups, harvest bowls, and lattes—perfect for vegan and vegetarian eaters. These meal kits can replace cooking at home or supplement your meal prep, allowing you to have food that you enjoy and feel good eating with less stress. They’re also handy on busy summer days when you may be running errands, picking your kids up from camp, or juggling social plans and not have as much time at home to cook each meal.

.

5. PlateJoy

Credit: PlateJoy PlateJoy will create custom-designed meal plans and grocery lists tailored to your specific needs.

PlateJoy is a simple and aesthetically pleasing meal plan app. It helps you improve your health and reach your goals by providing custom meal plans and grocery lists based on your diet, ingredient preferences, and available time. The app creates a meal plan and recipe bank for you based on 50 data points you provide via an introductory quiz. The results are meals that fit within your diet—whether it’s paleo, gluten free, vegetarian, vegan, low carb, low fat, or diabetic—taste delicious.

One of the best features within the PlateJoy app is that you can order the ingredients from the recipes and have the groceries delivered, making meal planning a simple process that can be done anywhere. The app also connects to popular grocery delivery apps you may already use, like Instacart.

ADVERTISEMENT

6. MyFitnessPal

Credit: nensuria / Getty Images Stay fit and track your nutrients with ease.

MyFitnessPal is a weight loss and activity-tracking app with over six million foods you can log in your daily food diary. It also has a nutrient tracker where you can keep tabs on your calorie, fat, protein, carb, sugar, water, and vitamin intake. You can import your own recipes, which is great if you have certain meals that you love or have a diet that doesn’t always align with online recipe resources.

The app is a no-brainer to add to your routine if you’re hoping to keep all your data in one place because it connects to other exercise and movement apps—like MapMyRun, Garmin, Fitbit, and Health—combining all your stats in one place. Having so many ways to integrate movement into your routine can be invigorating and inspiring. Maybe you’ll find that you enjoy a new type of movement like jump roping, hiking, swimming, or racquetball. MyFitnessPal brings all the information you need to stay active and healthy into one app, and it even has an option to connect with your friends for accountability and support.

Download the MyFitnessPal app for $9.99/month

7. Fooducate

Credit: monstArrr_ / Getty Images Know what's in your food.

The Fooducate app is a digital eating coach backed by science. The app has a dashboard where you can track your food intake and workouts, while also tracking other factors like nutrients, macros, sleep, mood, and hunger. The app includes diet tips from professionals to help you lose weight and can detect hidden ingredients like added sugars, trans fats, or GMOs in any food you search.

ADVERTISEMENT

Because eating is impacted by internal and external factors, Fooducate can be a great resource during seasonal transitions. Though longer days of sunshine tend to make people feel happier and more energized, some people may also struggle with other health problems like allergies in the spring. Summer days can inspire you to get active, but you’ll want to be sure to stay hydrated and eat enough nutrients to fuel your adventures, especially if you’re in the sun for long periods of time.

Download the Fooducate app

8. Drink Water Reminder N Tracker

Credit: vitapix / Getty Images Drink more water!

Staying hydrated is one of the healthiest things you can do—now and always. You should always aim to drink more water, and it’s even more important during the warmer months when you spend time under the sun and in humid climates.

If drinking water isn’t something you regularly track, the Drink Water Reminder N Tracker app is an easy way to set up reminders and track your water intake during the day. You enter in your water intake goal, how much your water bottle holds, and what hours you’re awake. Then the app divides the time awake by how many water bottles you’ll need to drink to reach your goal. That number (say, seven) is how many alerts you’ll receive during the day to drink! However, if you’re participating in outdoor activities like hiking or sports, you’ll want to drink more water to prevent dehydration, and drinking something with electrolytes is a good idea too.

Download the Drink Water Reminder N Tracker app

9. Oh She Glows

Credit: Oh She Glows You can find gorgeous recipes on this blog.

If you’re into cookbooks, you’ve likely heard of Oh She Glows, a plant-based blog and bestselling cookbook by Angela Liddon. The app is an easy way to search through over 140 recipes, some of which aren’t posted anywhere else. Each one is expertly photographed too, making summer meals like salads and colorful smoothies extra enticing..

The Oh She Glows app allows you to save your favorite recipes for quicker access, and it links to iCloud so you can save your recipes on the go and view them on another device in the kitchen. It has additional built-in features that keep the screen from timing out while you’re mixing or kneading, and you can “strikethrough” recipe steps as you go to keep your place.

Download the Oh She Glows app

10. Cronometer

Credit: Cronometer Cronometer isn't made to count calories, but consider nutrition as a whole.

The Cronometer app helps you focus on your overall health and reach your health or weight loss goals. When you log food data in the app, the accuracy of the food database is lab-analyzed and checked by the app’s staff, meaning the food list is constantly growing and evolving. You can also log exercise, water consumption, supplements, and track your calories, protein, carbs, cholesterol among other features. Cronometer supports different diets including vegan, paleo, and keto diets, and the app integrates with popular fitness and health apps like Fitbit, Garmin, and Strava.

Download the Cronometer app

The product experts at Reviewed have all your shopping needs covered. Follow Reviewed on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram for the latest deals, product reviews, and more.

Prices were accurate at the time this article was published but may change over time.