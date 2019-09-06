I use a fertility tracker for birth control—and I love it

By clicking one of our links you're supporting our labs and our independence, as we may earn a small share of revenue. Recommendations are separate from any business incentives.

Goat bladders. Lysol. Crocodile dung. Weasel testicles. What do these have in common? They were all used as birth control at different points in history.

We've come a long way from those bizarre techniques, but even now there's no shortage of misinformation out there on the topic of fertility.

Some of today's birth control methods are certainly more effective than others, and many of us wouldn’t even be here if it weren’t for the failure rate of the formerly popular rhythm method (which is why simple period tracking apps are no substitute for actual birth control). Luckily, science and modern medicine have come a long way in helping us understand when we’re fertile, when we’re not, and how to use that information.

ADVERTISEMENT

How do people avoid pregnancy naturally?

Credit: Reviewed / Sarah Kovac DaysyView collects tons of cycle data, and you can even see your temperature charts.

I've always tended toward natural and holistic medicine, so not long after I was married, I began researching natural methods of contraception. A few months after I began trying to chart my cycles (noting all fertility signs on one paper chart per cycle to find evidence of ovulation), we were (not unpleasantly) surprised to find we'd soon be parents. I chalked my natural birth control failure up to user error, but I didn't want to risk failing again.

After the birth of our pleasant surprise, I tried multiple forms of birth control: the pill, the mini-pill, the ring, the patch, and the IUD. They were all effective, but I came to the conclusion that hormonal birth control really does a number on my emotions, and I wasn’t into it (nor were the people around me).

ADVERTISEMENT

Natural methods of birth control greatly rely on the user’s ability to collect accurate data. Basal body temperature (BBT), can only be measured immediately after waking, at about the same time every day, after four hours of continuous sleep, and without the influence of illness or alcohol. Getting four hours of consecutive sleep and waking around the same time every day can be a tall order, especially for parents of young children.

Another data point that’s difficult to record accurately is the amount and consistency of cervical fluid. It’s a great indicator of the day's fertility, but it’s a pretty subjective measurement, and a little awkward to decipher.

Even more awkward is the measuring of one’s cervical position and firmness.

Can technology help?

Credit: Daysy The only information Daysy needs is your daily temperature and your menstruation dates. Both are entered via a single button on the thermometer base.

Temperature, cervical fluid, and cervical position are the main indicators of fertility used in the fertility awareness method (FAM) outlined in the gold-standard book Taking Charge of Your Fertility. It’s a fair amount of work to learn the method, but its users swear by it. I followed this method successfully for a while, but struggled to get accurate BBT readings, as I rarely get four hours of sleep in a row or wake at the same time.

ADVERTISEMENT

When looking for a better way, I ran across a fertility monitor that offered a solution: the Daysy fertility monitor.

Daysy is a fertility tracker that uses past cycles and basal body temperature to help users both achieve and avoid pregnancy, and it's FDA-approved for both uses (which is rare). I also toyed with the idea of using the FDA-approved app Natural Cycles in conjunction with an amazing wearable thermometer called Tempdrop, which would help me get accurate temperature measurements. Natural Cycles has gotten a bad rap, but it turns out that its typical use effectiveness is on par with birth control pills. Frightened by the negative headlines about Natural Cycles, I opted for Daysy and couldn’t wait to be done with hormonal birth control.

Now, I use both Daysy and Natural Cycles—again because I'm a huge nerd.

How does Daysy work?

Credit: Daysy Daysy fits a lot of function into a sleek, intuitive design.

Daysy’s algorithm promises to adjust how it interprets your temperature if you take it at different times from day to day. I take my temperature with Daysy first thing when I wake, no matter what time it is. Daysy then does all the work of interpreting that information in conjunction with data from my past cycles and period dates to tell me when I’m fertile and when I’m not. I can record when my period starts via a button on the thermometer, and I can see all kinds of data about my cycles if I choose to sync Daysy with the accompanying app (optional, as fertility status displays on the thermometer itself).

ADVERTISEMENT

Even more convenient was the partner app, which allowed a partner to log in and see whether you’re fertile or not, but the partner was restricted from altering data—both parties knew whether protection/abstinence was needed that day. No conversation necessary, no excuse for miscommunication. The app was updated with the release of the second-generation Daysy in March 2019, but we're still waiting for the new partner app, which is tentatively scheduled to be released in mid-October. While we wait, I simply synced my Daysy with the DaysyView app on my husband's phone and told him not to mess with the data. Now he sees what I see, and once again we're on the same page.

How effective is the Daysy fertility monitor?

Credit: Daysy Daysy charges via a mini usb cable and syncs with a smartphone via Bluetooth.

Fertility begins several days before ovulation, as sperm can live in the uterus for up to five days waiting to pounce on an egg when it's released. So, while finding a temperature spike is a decent measure of fertility after ovulation (which generally occurs somewhere in the middle of the cycle, between periods, and is accompanied by a sustained rise in BBT), but it's not helpful before ovulation, especially if you have irregular cycles, are postpartum, or are peri-menopausal.

ADVERTISEMENT

To find your fertile days leading up to ovulation, Daysy relies on information from your past cycles and adds in a few buffer days to be cautious. It's not a perfect method, but, to be fair, every birth control method except abstinence has a failure rate. The pill? Nine percent. Male condom? Eighteen percent.

In the past, Daysy's manufacturer, Valley Electronics, has claimed the tracker to calculate fertility with 99.4% accuracy, which would put its effectiveness slightly lower than the pill and far better than other non-hormonal methods. But this number was based on a research that was retracted in early 2019 after the journal's publisher cited "fundamental flaws in the methodology" of the study over concerns of selection bias and whether users accurately reported pregnancies as intentional.

To be quite honest, if it were medically necessary for me to avoid pregnancy, that would probably be enough to scare me into a hormonal method.

Does Daysy work for me?

Credit: Daysy The accompanying DaysyView app can give users lots of information about their cycle, but Daysy can be used without it.

After using Daysy for several years alongside my own charts (just for fun, because I'm nerdy enough to find chart-making fun), I’ve never had so much as a "scare." Plus, seeing how its calculations always align with my own, I feel confident enough to keep using it.

I’ve had great results relying on Daysy for both contraception and achieving two pregnancies. It takes about 30 seconds of my day and I am happy knowing I’m not messing with my hormones.

How a person manages their fertility is an intensely personal matter, so what works for me won’t necessarily work for you. But after about five years of using my Daysy, I couldn’t be happier with it. It’s easy to use, it doesn’t turn me into a jerk, and it works. That’s really all I want from a birth control method, and, so far, Daysy delivers.

The product experts at Reviewed have all your shopping needs covered. Follow Reviewed on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram for the latest, deals, product reviews, and more.

Prices are accurate at the time of publication but may change.