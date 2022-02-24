The Best Outdoor Solar Lights of 2022

Credit: Beau Jardin These Beau Jardin Solar Lights are durable and did well with even minimal sunlight.

Best Overall Beau Jardin Solar Lights If you’re looking for a walkway or garden accent light that still provides enough illumination to actually see by, then the Beau Jardin solar path lights are one of the top options on the market. Standing at about a foot tall, the glass and metal lantern is quite durable, surviving both our impact testing and the cold, wet New England winter. These lights work best somewhere with direct sunlight, but also performed quite well in our indirect light testing. What’s more, they held a charge long after our official testing window finished, still shining down in my basement days later. Aesthetically, these lights are small and simple enough that they can disappear into the landscape, but still have a well-considered design that can serve as a focal point as well. Whether you’re lining a walkway or highlighting different elements in your yard, the Beau Jardin solar lights can illuminate your design. Pros Good value

Durable construction

Brightness Cons Low-quality stake Buy now at Amazon

Credit: Ring Ring's Solar Pathlight are motion activated which helped extend their battery life.

Best Upgrade Ring Solar Pathlights The Ring Solar path lights are far and away the most durable, feature-rich lights that we tested. They’re made of the sturdiest plastic, and they were also brighter than all of the other lights—combined. Motion-activation means that they only come on when you need them to, so they’re less distracting and have a far longer battery life. One has been in my dark basement for three weeks, and it still turns on anytime I go down there. Then there’s the Ring lights’ ability to connect with your smartphone, Ring doorbell, and Alexa-enabled devices. Through the Ring app, you can turn the lights on and off, network them together, adjust the brightness, and tweak the motion sensitivity. Of course, all of those features come with one significant drawback: This set of six Ring lights is much more expensive than any of the others on this list. You can buy the Ring lights in a variety of different packages, and the starter kit from Amazon comes with two lights and the Bridge, which allows you to enable the smart features for the lights. Once you own the Bridge, the cost for additional lights comes down significantly. If budget isn’t a concern, and you’re looking for all of those features, then the Ring solar path lights are the absolute best option on the market. Pros Sturdy

Bright

Motion-activated

Smart Cons Added cost of smart elements $89.99 from Amazon

$54.61 from Walmart

$34.99 from Target

$34.99 from Home Depot

How We Tested Outdoor Solar Lights

The Tester

Hi, I’m Jean Levasseur. I’m a former conveyor mechanic, current property manager, hobbyist woodworker, and writer. I come from a family of tool-users—my grandfather was a carpenter, my father owned an excavation company, and my mother was a mechanic. Between growing up working for my family’s businesses and then moving onto my own projects, I’ve used most tools you’ve heard of and quite a few that you haven’t.

The Tests

We created a series of tests designed to put each of the lights through real-world scenarios to find out how they would hold up.

Our first test for the solar path lights was basic assembly. All of the lights go together pretty much the same way, in under five minutes. However, some are more durable than others. As I assembled, I checked for the sturdiness of the materials. I also took note of any that broke or cracked during assembly, even though I wasn’t trying to break any at this point. Once the lights were assembled, I inserted them into a bucket of sand to find out how well they stood up to being inserted into the ground. We chose to use sand because we tested in the winter when the ground was frozen.

The next test was to find out how well they charged in both direct and indirect sunlight. I placed one of each type of light in my front yard in direct sunlight, and another of each in my backyard against the house where the sun never shines. Then, I waited for the lights to charge, checking to see if they were able to charge in a day.

I also set up a third batch of lights to fully charge and then placed them in my dark basement. I checked every few hours to see how long the fully charged lights lasted.

Finally, we moved into durability testing. First, I gently kicked each of the lights several times, looking to see if it would crack, stop working, or fall over. Then I poured water over each of them to see how well they would stand up to wet weather. Mother Nature helped with this test as well, providing both a blizzard and an ice storm as additional tests.

What to Know When Buying Outdoor Solar Lights

How Do Solar Lights Work?

Solar lights are pretty straightforward. They have a photovoltaic panel on the top of the light that converts sunlight into electricity that is used to charge a rechargeable battery inside the lantern.

An internal light sensor recognizes when night has fallen, and the LED light or lights turn on, running off of that rechargeable battery. When the sun comes out again, the battery charges back up to full, ready to power the light for another night.

Do Solar Lights Need Direct Sunlight?

While most solar lights function best and charge fastest in direct sunlight, all but two of the lights that we tested worked in our indirect sunlight tests.

Once the lights reach a full charge, the batteries output the same amount of power, giving the lights the same brightness. The only impact that shade or cloudiness will have is in charging time.

Do Solar Lights Work In Winter?

From a purely electrical standpoint, solar lights will gather sunlight and charge the battery in the cold. However, not all of the lights that we tested were able to stand up to the environmental rigor of New England winter weather. Several models grew noticeably dimmer and even failed after two weeks of rain, ice, snow, and freezing temperatures.

If you live in a cold environment, consider investing in higher-quality lights.

How Long Do Solar Lights Last

We tested our solar lights over two weeks of a New England winter. As such, we can’t give definitive estimates for how long all of them will last.

However, there is a wide range of quality in the market. Some of the lights we tested never really worked, others started to fail after a few weeks, and still others show no signs of wear or slowing down.

I would expect any of our top-ranked lights to last for at least several years, until the rechargeable batteries themselves fail.

Are Solar Path Lights Durable?

In solar lights, durability came down almost entirely to the materials that the lights were made of. The solar lights that are made primarily of plastic crack very easily. The ones made of glass and metal are much more durable, both in terms of their physical durability and their ability to stand up to the weather.

In terms of sliding into the ground, they nearly all have the same plastic stake technology. The lights with the cylindrical stands are a bit flimsier than the lights with the square stands.

How Bright Are Solar Path Lights?

How bright do you want your garden lights? Some of the solar path lights are designed to give off a very dim glow, and function more as markers rather than true light sources. You’ll be able to see the edge of a walkway, for example, but probably couldn’t use them to find your keys if you dropped them.

Others of the solar path lights give off a usable amount of illumination, and you’d be able to light up most of your yard with a few of them.

Still others, like the Ring light in particular, are more like spotlights on a stake. A single one lights up my entire walkway area. However, for some applications, this may be too much light.

Some Solar Path Lights Have Special Features

While most of the solar path lights are pretty straightforward, a few do have special features that you may want to consider.

Some have the ability to change colors, giving you more control over the aesthetic of your yardscape. Others have wireless features and can be controlled from your smartphone or tablet.

And others have motion detectors, so they only turn on when needed, rather than shining all night. Different people have different needs, so decide on the special features that make sense of your specific application.

Other Outdoor Solar Lights We Tested

Hampton Bay LED Solar Path Light The Hampton Bay LED path lights are one of the least expensive products that we tested, and vastly outperformed their price point. Made of metal and glass rather than crackable plastic, the Hampton Bay solar lights stood up to all of our durability tests, surviving kicks, rain, ice, snow, and cold without so much as a flicker. The stake is one of the better designs of all the lights we tested—the square rather than cylindrical shape provides rigidity that most of the others lack. The one knock against the Hampton Bay lights, and the piece that kept them out of our top spot, is brightness. These solar lights are much better suited to simply lining a walkway than actually providing usable illumination. However, if that’s what you’re looking for, then you’ll be hard pressed to find a better light for less money. Pros Good value

Durability

Weather resistance Cons Brightness $28.11 from Walmart

$19.88 from Home Depot

Portfolio LED Outdoor Path Light The Portfolio outdoor path lights are a solid addition to the solar light market. The lantern is made of plastic, but it is surrounded by metal rings that serve as both a design element and as additional protection. That lantern is on the larger side, which can be good or bad, depending on the design aesthetic that you’re going for in your yard. In terms of brightness, the Portfolio solar lights are much more of an environmental accent than a major light source. You’ll be able to see a pathway and anything directly around the light, but it’s not going to provide usable illumination in your yard. For those dimmer applications, the Portfolio solar path lights are a great option, particularly if you’re drawn to the lantern design. Pros Unique design

Metal shroud around lantern Cons Brightness Buy now at Amazon

$34.98 from Lowe's

Sunnest Solar Lights The Sunnest solar lights unfortunately performed about as well as their very low price point would suggest. Initially, they seemed fine. They are made of plastic, but didn’t crack during assembly like some of the others, and when we placed them outside, they charged right up and started shining. The light is on the dimmer side, meaning that these will function best as accent lights rather than as a real source of illumination. However, over time and weather, the Sunnest lights started to fade. While they never stopped working completely, they did grow noticeably dimmer, and only functioned sporadically, particularly after the ice storm. Also, they cracked under our gentle kicking test, suggesting that they won’t stand up to much day-to-day abuse and falling over. These may work if you live in a perpetually warm climate with no pets or kids, but there are better options for not much more money. Pros None that we could find Cons Durability Buy now at Amazon

Maggift Solar Lights The Maggift solar lights are dim environmental accent lights best suited to warm climates. Though they were able to charge and work in the cold New England winter, they did not survive blizzards and ice storms unscathed. All of the individual lights that we tested lost brightness over time, and one of them stopped working entirely. Impact durability is likewise a concern. The brittle plastic construction cracked under our kick testing, and I know that I easily could have broken it by squeezing too hard during assembly. Pros None that we could find Cons Durability

Brightness Buy now at Amazon

Gigalumi Solar Lights The Gigalumi solar lights are another landscape lighting system that could work for some garden applications. The construction is brittle, and took some damage during our testing. These lights, which started out very dim, lost brightness over two weeks out in the elements. While they all still worked at the end of the day, I question whether they would actually last more than a season or two. Pros None that we could find Cons Durability

Brightness Buy now at Amazon

Avoid Excmark Solar Lights The Excmark lights unfortunately never really worked. One of the lights we tested did turn on, dimly, but none of the other did. Pros None Cons Did not work Buy now at Amazon

Avoid Nature Spring LED Garden Lights The Nature Spring garden light unfortunately never really worked. What’s more, they took quite a bit of damage in both assembly and our durability tests. Pros None Cons Durability

Do not work $64.95 from Best Buy

