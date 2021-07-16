The Best Watering Cans of 2021

Credit: Reviewed / Betsey Goldwasser The Cado 63065 is the best watering can we've tested.

Best Overall Cado 63065 Watering Can The Cado 63065 2-gallon watering pot is a workhorse. Even when its water level is at a full 2 gallons, the Cado doesn’t leak, dribble, or slosh over when carried or poured. The removable watering rose produces a gentle spray that is perfect for watering seedlings and delicate leaves. When pouring from hip height, the medium, 1-inch radius of the spray at ground level is perfect for small-scale watering. The double handles make this can easy to carry and easy to control. Use this can to tote serious quantities of water to plants you can’t reach with a hose. You could water your entire deck or patio full of plants in one trip with this watering can, from water-hogging trees to tiny new plantings. Pros Easy to carry

High capacity

Even, predictable spray Cons Small fill opening

$27.60 from Walmart

Credit: Reviewed / Betsey Goldwasser The Homarden Copper-Colored Watering Can is a great option for indoor or outdoor use.

Best Small Watering Can Homarden Copper-Colored Watering Can The Homarden Copper-Colored Watering Can is perfect for precise watering of small hanging pots and plants. Holding just over a quart (40 oz.) of water, the Homarden is feather-light (1 pound, unfilled) and easy to hoist high overhead—and it won’t drip or spill onto you from above. The low-profile can’s offset top opening is large enough to fill at a bathroom faucet, but positioned far enough back so water doesn’t slop over when you turn the can far forward to water ground-level plants. The Homarden’s long, narrow spout makes it easy to get water to hard-to-reach spots, and the wrap-around handle makes it possible to grip and pour from any angle. The sleek, modern design and copper exterior makes it a potential display piece, especially with dark-green leaves. Pros Precise spout

Lightweight

Lightweight

Attractive enough to display Cons Difficult to fully empty

How We Tested Watering Cans

The Tester

I’m Meg Muckenhoupt, a garden writer and reviewer. I’ve been digging up yards for more than 25 years, and along the way I co-founded a community farm and earned a certificate in field botany. I’ve grown everything from radishes to rosemary from seed, and I maintain a small rose garden and a native plant meadow outdoors as well as an indoor plant menagerie that includes a 20-foot tall avocado tree I grew from a pit.

The Tests

We tested these watering cans by filling, carrying, and emptying them under a range of everyday conditions. While plant misters and spray bottles can be useful for plant owners, we opted to test only the traditional watering cans with spouts and handles.

Each can was filled at a hose, at a kitchen sink, and under a bathroom faucet (if it was possible), then carried by a handle outside and across a backyard.

The watering cans were used to water plants on the ground, flower boxes attached to a deck railing, and hanging planters a foot above the tester’s head.

Finally, the cans were filled and left to sit for an hour undisturbed to detect the kind of subtle, slow leak that can damage wood and upholstery.

How to Choose the Right Watering Can

Understand your specific gardening needs before purchasing a watering can.

Watering cans hold quantities ranging from ounces to gallons, and they vary by material and design. Depending on exactly how you’re going to use your watering can, you may opt for a can with a rose or a narrow spout, high or low volume, and made of plastic or metal.

Choose the Spout that Works for Your Plants

Rose spouts make it easier to water delicate plants without damaging them. If you’re watering young, tender-leaved plants, opt for a watering can with a removable rose attachment to sprinkle your seedlings safely. Avoid cans with permanently attached roses; they can easily clog with debris.

Cans with spouts that attach at the bottom are easier to empty. Spouts that attach above the base cannot be emptied in a single easy pour because water gets stuck in the space under the spout. You’ll need to tip the base of the can back and forth a few times to get the last few ounces of liquid out. This means that most gardeners leave water in the can, inviting bugs, mold, and mildew.

Long spouts are great for hanging plants and succulents because they can get water to tight spots high over your head, or direct it down to the roots of water-shy succulents instead of sprinkling the tops of their leaves.

Consider Your Fill Station

Larger holes mean easy filling, easy spilling. When you’re buying a watering can, think about where you’re going to fill it up, and how far you’re going to carry it. The larger the top opening, the easier the can will be to fill up at small sinks—but big openings also make it much more likely that water will spill out the front if you tip it a little too far forward.

Material is a Matter of Preference

Plastic and metal can both make lightweight, strong watering cans. In our testing, both plastic and metal watering cans were high-quality and sturdy, keeping their shape and not bending or bulging when filled.

Plastic won’t rust, which is a plus. If you opt for a metal can, check rivets and seams carefully; if there’s going to be a leak, that’s where it will be.

Other Watering Cans We Tested

Bloem JW82PROMO-42 Watering Can The Bloem is a big, sturdy 2-gallon watering can for watering a lot of plants quickly. The water flow through the removable rose is a heavier, more concentrated, drenching spray compared to other watering cans we tried, so you may want to avoid any seedlings. The wide wrap-around handle makes it easy to carry this can long distances and to control it while pouring. Pros Sturdy handle

Easy to carry and control Cons Heavy spray

Easy to carry and control Cons Heavy spray

Wide top means water can slosh out

$37.63 from Walmart

$17.98 from Home Depot

$23.99 from Overstock

Novelty 30601 Indoor Watering Can The Novelty 30601 Indoor Watering Can is a fine choice for watering medium-sized indoor plants. The wrap-around handle is easy to carry, and the offset opening keeps water from splashing out. However, water flows out the spout more quickly than other indoor cans, making it harder to precisely water small plants. Plus, the plastic material doesn’t match most decor, but if you have storage space, it could be a nice buy. Pros Easy to carry

Pours without dripping Cons Spout is less than precise

Layboo Long Spout Watering Can If you want to water seedlings, the 2-liter Layboo is your best bet. Out of all the watering cans we tested, the Layboo’s removable rose produced the best spray pattern for young plants—a consistent, focused, fine spray about 6 inches in diameter when poured from hip-height. Both the rose and the entire front spout can be removed for cleaning, a big advantage if you’re planning on keeping this watering can outside where leaves, bugs, and other detritus can blow in and block the flow. Pros Excellent spray pattern for seedlings

Easy to clean and store

Easy to fill Cons Difficult to carry

Handle is uncomfortable when can is full Buy now at Amazon

Fasmov Stainless Steel Watering Can If you’re not a fan of the Homarden’s copper color, opt for the stainless steel 51-ounce Fasmov for watering your indoor garden. Lightweight with clean modern lines, the Fasmov has a slightly curved spout that’s especially good for watering high hanging plants. The square handle makes it awkward to hold water at some angles, and the spout is attached above the bottom of the can, requiring repeated rocking to empty. But if you’re planning on leaving this out by your succulent collection, it’s design will blend right into your decor. Pros Lightweight

Easy to carry

Precise watering Cons Awkward to hold at some angles

Difficult to fully empty Buy now at Amazon

Umbra Stainless Steel Quench Watering Can The Umbra Stainless-Steel Quench Watering Can is the best-looking modern can we sampled. It’s an excellent display piece. This small can holds just over a quart of water, and will do a reasonable job of watering houseplants—but the center hole slops out water if you tilt the can too far, and it costs twice as much as our top picks. Pros Lightweight

Elegant design Cons Water slops out of the top easily when full

Short spout can't reach some planters $40.00 from Amazon

$49.56 from Walmart

$40.00 from Home Depot

Best Choice Products SKY4191 Watering Can This medium-sized green-and-copper can is fine for outdoor watering. Large, rounded handles on top and side make it easy to carry and control. The problem with this can is water management. Our sample continuously dripped water from a side-rivet attached to the top handle when the can was full, and it's easy to splash water out the front of this can when pouring it. The 1-inch-wide spray from the rose was an oval shape, not round like other cans’ sprays, which makes it harder to predict where the water will go. However, this could also make it ideal for watering long, narrow garden beds. Pros Charming style

Well-designed handles

Easy to carry Cons Leaks

Spout is less than precise

Water sloshes out when full Buy now at Amazon

$32.99 from Walmart

$32.98 from Home Depot

Nobondo Watering Can This medium-sized plastic watering can produces a smooth, even spray out of its removable rose. It also has a large, open top that makes it a breeze to fill at low-profile sinks. It’s great for watering outdoor containers and small plots, but reconsider if you’re looking for something for the indoors—it drips and slops a little too much when full and when pouring overhead. Pros Even, moderate spray

Easy to fill at sinks Cons Water sloshes out when full

Dribbles when watering overhead Buy now at Amazon

$37.63 from Walmart

$17.98 from Home Depot

$23.99 from Overstock

Bloem Aqua Rite JW41-23 Watering Can The Bloem Aqua Rite is a no-frills can that’s fine for watering container plants, but the narrow handle makes it unpleasant to carry a full can more than a few yards. Water also splashes out easily when the can is tilted forward, and there’s no rose for watering seedlings or other delicate plants. Pros Easy to maneuver Cons Uncomfortable to carry when full

Uncomfortable to carry when full

No rose for watering seedlings

$14.99 from Walmart

$14.99 from Home Depot

Ufanme Watering Can This run-of-the-mill watering can is capable of delivering a gallon of water to plants, if you can stand carrying that much water on a narrow, flesh-crushing plastic handle. On the bright side, the wrap-around handle makes it easier to carry two-handed, and the overall design works well for precise watering. Pros Large capacity

Precise watering Cons Narrow handle is hard to hold

Behrens 208 Steel Watering Can The Behrens 2-gallon steel watering can looks like it belongs in Grandpa’s barnyard. This sturdy, massive can feels heavy, and is difficult to lift overhead thanks to its small handles. It may work well for strong gardeners who are watering a large area on the ground, but only if they’re not traversing the entire yard since water slops over the top easily when it’s full. The watering rose head, which has a wide spray circle that can be unwieldy at times, is also not removable, making it hard to clean out debris. Pros Large capacity

Nostalgic design Cons Hard to clean

Difficult to carry

Spray is less than precise Buy now at Amazon

$47.50 from Walmart

$47.99 from Overstock

Kensington London Indoor Watering Can The Kensington London Indoor Watering Can is a good choice for people who want a thick, easy-to-grip handle to precisely water small indoor plants. It has a large, open top which makes it easy to fill, even at indoor sinks. But to the same end, it’s also easy to spill. Water can pour out of the top or suddenly spurt out of the spout if you tilt it a little too far forward, making it frustrating to use. Pros Handle is easy to grip

Can be filled at sinks Cons Spills easily

Drips Buy now at Amazon

