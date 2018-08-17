The Best Bed Sheets of 2018

The Best Bed Sheets of 2018By Camryn Rabideau
Sheets might not be the most glamorous purchase you make this year, but they’re pretty important: We spend a third of our lives sleeping, lying between sheets. Don’t you want to be comfortable for that huge chunk of time?
Here’s the problem, though. There are thousands of different sheets out there. They’re available from a wide range of retailers and at just about every price point—how are you supposed to pick the perfect set, especially if you can’t test them out first?!
Well, we did the testing for you—I spent so much time napping, you don’t even know—and discovered one of the best sheet sets you can buy right now is the Brooklinen Luxe Core Sheet Set (available at Brooklinen for $149.00).
But we realize not everyone looks for the same thing in a pair of sheets. Some people prefer a more crisp feel; some like it oh-so-soft. Some want to be toasty warm, while others like to stay cool. So, we tested all sorts of sheets.
Here are the bed sheets we tested, ranked in order:
- Brooklinen Luxe Core Sheet Set
- Mellanni Bed Sheet Set
- Boll & Branch Solid Hemmed Sheet Set
- L.L. Bean 280-Thread-Count Pima Cotton Percale Sheet Set
- Threshold Performance Sheet Set
- The Company Store Comfort Wash Solid Linen Bedding
- Ralph Lauren Home Graydon Mélange Sheet Set
- The Company Store Classic Percale Collection Solid Sheet Set
- Snowe Percale Sheet Set
- Pottery Barn Classic 400-Thread-Count Organic Sheet Set
- AmazonBasics Microfiber Sheet Set
Brooklinen Luxe Core Sheet Set
Brooklinen Luxe Core Sheet SetBest Overall
Here’s the skinny on these amazing sheets. Each set comes with two pillowcases, a flat sheet and a fitted sheet that fits mattresses up to 15 inches deep. They’re made from 100 percent cotton and are constructed in a sateen weave, which means they’re smooth to the touch and have a somewhat shiny appearance. There are more than a dozen standard colors and patterns to choose from, and you can get this set in sizes ranging from Twin XL to California King. The only size they don’t carry is a Split King.
In my testing notes for these sheets, my first comment is, “I’m actually sad I have to take these off my bed.” When I washed them in warm water and put them through the dryer, they came out soft and wrinkle-free. Not only are they soft, I love the slightly heavier weight as well. When I napped in these sheets, I expected I’d be hot since the weather was quite warm, but to my surprise, I stayed at a comfortable temperature.
The Brooklinen Luxe Core Sheets aced our other tests, as well. They wrinkle significantly less than other options, likely due to their sateen weave, and stains come out easily.
Mellanni Bed Sheet Set
Mellanni Bed Sheet SetBest Value
If you’re looking for amazingly soft, cozy sheets at an unbeatable price, go with the Mellanni Bed Sheet Set.
Each set comes with your four standard pieces, but unlike the majority of the sheets we tested, the Mellanni Bed Sheet Set is made from brushed microfiber, a.k.a. polyester. The fitted sheet is deep enough to accommodate mattresses up to 16 inches, and they come in an impressive variety of colors and pattern, as well as every size.
These sheets initially caught my eye a few months ago thanks to their more than 42,000 reviews on Amazon with an average rating of 4.4 stars, leading me to buy them. I have been quite impressed with their performance (especially for the price).
I have to say, the Mellanni sheets didn’t let me down. They’re one of the softest, coziest sets in our lot. My boyfriend was visiting for a few nights during testing, and when he felt how comfortable these sheets were, he asked if they were expensive—they’re that good! Plus, they really don’t wrinkle all that much, and stains come out easily.
However, because these sheets are shockingly inexpensive, they’re not the most well-made product. They only have a single row of stitching in the corners (most expensive brands use at least two) and the elastic isn’t anchored, so it seems to move around in the hem. It’s also worth noting that because they're made of polyester, they’re not as breathable as cotton sheets.
How We Tested
The Tester
I’m Camryn Rabideau, a freelance contributor here at Reviewed. I’ve always struggled to buy sheets I like—it seems that they’re either too rough or poorly made—which is why I readily volunteered to test out some of today’s top sheets to find a soft, well-made set. (Plus, who doesn’t want an excuse to nap during work hours?) Once upon a time, I went to school for Textiles, Fashion Merchandising and Design, so it was an added bonus that I was finally able to apply my knowledge of textile science to my job!
The Tests
If you’ve ever wished you could get paid to sleep, prepare to be jealous.
To test out each pair of sheets, I slept in them twice: overnight and for a one-hour nap. I evaluated how soft/comfortable each felt, as well as how much noise they made when I shifted around.
Next, I put each set through a series of tests to see how much they wrinkled and if stains were easy to remove. (Admit it, you eat in bed sometimes.) I stained them with cranberry juice and Diet Coke, crumpled them up in a ball, and left them sealed in a bag overnight. The next morning, I evaluated their wrinkles then rinsed them in warm water and put them through the wash. I didn’t use any stain remover or pre-treatment for this test—just regular laundry detergent.
Finally, each set was evaluated for construction. Personally, I always find that the corners of inexpensive sheets rip at the seams, so I used my background in textiles to evaluate the quality of the stitching. I also considered how deep the pocket on each fitted sheet was, as well as how easy the sets were to store.
What You Need To Know About Bed Sheets
We tested a variety of sheets, including both percale and sateen constructions. Percale sheets have a traditional woven structure, which makes them more crisp and breathable. The downside is that they can be a little more rough and wrinkle fairly easily. Sateen, on the other hand, are typically smoother and feel almost silky thanks to their unique weave. They’re less prone to wrinkles, but aren’t quite as breathable and can pill if not properly taken care of.
Other Bed Sheets We Tested
Boll & Branch Solid Hemmed Sheet Set
Boll & Branch Solid Hemmed Sheet Set
The Solid Hemmed Sheet Set from Boll and Branch is another wonderful option that’s worth highlighting.
Each set includes four pieces, unless you purchase a Twin size which only includes one pillowcase. The sheets are made from organic cotton and feature a smooth sateen weave, and the pocket is an impressive 17 inches deep. You can get them in every size, and there are nine basic colors to choose from.
The Boll and Branch sheets performed just as well as our top pick in many key areas. While they’re not as smooth as the Brooklinen sheets, they’re just as comfortable and feel wonderful to sleep in, providing a more crisp feel while still being pleasant to the touch.
These sheets do wrinkle a bit more than the Brooklinen set, and stains don’t come out as readily. However, at the end of the day, they’re beautifully constructed and were a dream to sleep in, and that’s what matters the most, is it not? Plus, my cat is obsessed with them for some unknown reason, and I trust his judgment.
L.L. Bean 280-Thread-Count Pima Cotton Percale Sheet Set
L.L. Bean 280-Thread-Count Pima Cotton Percale Sheet Set
I have to admit I’m more partial to sateen sheets than percale ones, but I could probably make an exception for the Pima Cotton Percale Sheet Set from L.L. Bean. These sheets have taken home numerous accolades over the years, so it’s no surprise that they performed so well in our tests.
You get four pieces with the set, and the sheets are made from pima cotton in a percale weave, which is known to provide that crisp feel many people love. The fitted sheet pocket is 15 inches deep, and you can pick from eight muted colors. However, these sheets only come in basic sizes—no Twin XL or California King.
These sheets are significantly more comfortable than many other percale options we tested. They’re not soft, per say, but they’re not rough or harsh, either. They don’t wrinkle too badly, stains can easily be removed, and the construction looks high-quality. Overall, these percale sheets are a solid investment for those who love their sheets to have a crisp, light feel.
Threshold Performance Sheet Set
Threshold Performance Sheet Set
If we picked a runnerup for best value, it would be the Threshold Performance Sheet Set from Target. The construction of these is surprisingly nice with double-stitched seams, deep pockets and extra elastic in the corners to ensure they hug your mattress perfectly.
In terms of sleep experience, these were in line with your typical cotton sheets—not super soft, but plenty comfortable and breathable. The only downside is they didn’t perform that well during the stain tests—the Diet Coke stain was still visible after washing.
The Company Store Comfort Wash Solid Linen Bedding
The Company Store Comfort Wash Solid Linen Bedding
When I first laid down on the Comfort Wash Solid Linen Sheets, I thought they were a little uncomfortable and scratchy (not uncommon with linen, which gets softer the more you wash it). After I got used to them, they were fine—but do you really want to spend over $200 on sheets that are just “fine”?
I’ll admit these sheets were one of my favorites in terms of aesthetic appeal, but I don’t think they’re life-changing, as some people claim linen sheets to be.
Ralph Lauren Home Graydon Mélange Sheet Set
Ralph Lauren Home Graydon Mélange Sheet Set
I like the Graydon Mélange Sheet Set, even though there’s nothing special about them, per se. They aren’t overly soft, but they are definitely comfortable, and more aesthetically appealing than other sets thanks to their chambray-like appearance. However, they do wrinkle pretty badly and weren’t as memorable as our top picks.
The Company Store Classic Percale Collection Solid Sheet Set
The Company Store Classic Percale Collection Solid Sheet Set
I thought the Classic Percale Collection sheets were going to be rough when I first felt them, but they turned out to be okay—not soft, but crisp and fine to sleep on. At the end of the day, though, they just don’t measure up to their competition.
Snowe Percale Sheet Set
Snowe Percale Sheet Set
These are of the most crisp-feeling sheets in this bunch, thanks to their 500-thread count. Though they were a little rough, I didn’t mind sleeping in them. The downside is they make a lot of noise when you shift around and wrinkle a lot.
Pottery Barn Classic 400-Thread-Count Organic Sheet Set
Pottery Barn Classic 400-Thread-Count Organic Sheet Set
I’m underwhelmed by the Pottery Barn Classic 400-Thread-Count Organic Sheet Set. I noticed that the fabric was a little see-through, as one of my pillows has a striped pattern that could be seen through the pillowcase. (You might fare better with colors other than white, though.) Plus, they’re a bit scratchy, stains didn’t come out well, and overall, they’re just not as welcoming as other options.
AmazonBasics Microfiber Sheet Set
AmazonBasics Microfiber Sheet Set
You can definitely tell the AmazonBasics Microfiber Sheets are a budget option—and not in a good way. They’re soft, as they’re made from microfiber, but they’re very thin. Further, the construction is mediocre at best with only one line of stitching and an unanchored elastic. If you can swing the extra few dollars, go with the Mellanni sheets instead.