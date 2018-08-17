The Best Bed Sheets of 2018

Sheets might not be the most glamorous purchase you make this year, but they’re pretty important: We spend a third of our lives sleeping, lying between sheets. Don’t you want to be comfortable for that huge chunk of time?

Here’s the problem, though. There are thousands of different sheets out there. They’re available from a wide range of retailers and at just about every price point—how are you supposed to pick the perfect set, especially if you can’t test them out first?!

Well, we did the testing for you—I spent so much time napping, you don’t even know—and discovered one of the best sheet sets you can buy right now is the Brooklinen Luxe Core Sheet Set (available at Brooklinen for $149.00).

But we realize not everyone looks for the same thing in a pair of sheets. Some people prefer a more crisp feel; some like it oh-so-soft. Some want to be toasty warm, while others like to stay cool. So, we tested all sorts of sheets.

Here are the bed sheets we tested, ranked in order: