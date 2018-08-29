The Best Comforters of 2018

The Best Comforters of 2018By Camryn Rabideau
The perfect comforter is hard to find. There are so many options sold by every retailer imaginable, and they vary drastically in terms of construction, material, and price—how are you supposed to choose, especially without trying them out?
We tested some of the top-rated comforters available today, evaluating them in terms of performance and quality, and one of the best products you can buy right now is the Pottery Barn Linen Silk Comforter (available at Pottery Barn for $209.00).
When shopping for a comforter, you have to consider things like fill, warmth, weight, duvet compatibility, softness, and even style. Some comforters might look nice but fall short in terms of warmth, while others are plain to look at and need to be paired with a duvet.
We gathered all these options together and spent several days and nights sleeping under them. After all was said and done, here are the comforters we tested, ranked in order:
- Pottery Barn Linen Silk Comforter
- Linenspa All-Season Down Alternative Quilted Comforter
- Buffy Comforter
- Land’s End Essential Down Comforter
- L.L. Bean Ultra Soft Cotton Comforter
- Brooklinen Down Comforter
- The Company Store LaCrosse Light Down Comforter
- Snowe Lightweight Down Alternative Comforter
- AmazonBasics Reversible Microfiber Comforter
Updated August 29, 2018
Pottery Barn Linen Silk Comforter
Where To Buy$209.00 Pottery Barn Buy
Pottery Barn Linen Silk ComforterBest Overall
After all my testing, I still struggle to find a negative about the Pottery Barn Linen Silk Comforter. This beautiful piece of bedding came out on top in terms of appearance, warmth, and upkeep, making it our top pick among today’s best comforters.
The Linen Silk Comforter is available in three sizes—Twin, Full/Queen, and King/California King—and it stands out from other products thanks to its unique double-sided construction. The top of the comforter is made of a beautiful textured linen fabric, while the bottom is a luxurious cotton-silk blend that’s soft and smooth against your skin—you can easily sleep without a top sheet, if you want! The comforter is filled with a polyester batting that keeps you toasty warm all night, and its box stitching is high-quality, ensuring the fill will stay in place without settling out.
In terms of upkeep, this comforter is surprisingly easy to take care of. It doesn’t wrinkle as dramatically as other products, and during stain tests, most liquids simply rolled off the surface—which is perfect if you frequently find yourself snacking in bed. The stains that did set in came out easily with a bit of detergent, but you can also throw the whole comforter into the washing machine if you want a more thorough clean.
As if its grade-A performance isn’t enough, it's also made from sustainably sourced materials, so it’s a purchase you can feel good about.
Linenspa All-Season Down Alternative Quilted Comforter
Linenspa All-Season Down Alternative Quilted ComforterBest Value
High-end comforters can put you out several hundred dollars, but why break the bank when there are amazing budget options like the Linenspa All-Season Down Alternative Quilted Comforter? We decided to test this product thanks to its 6,000+ glowing reviews on Amazon, and it exceeded expectations, easily claiming the title of Best Value Comforter.
This Linenspa Comforter comes in every size you could want, from Twin XL to California King, and there are several basic colors and patterns to choose from as well. With the exception of the white option, these comforters are reversible, giving you two styling options, and they’re super soft thanks to their microfiber fabric. Plus, the comforter is incredibly warm, as it’s filled with a hypoallergenic down alternative.
Don’t worry about getting this comforter dirty—stains come out quite easily with a little bit of scrubbing, and you can always throw it in the washing machine for a more thorough wash. Its microfiber exterior doesn’t hold too many wrinkles, and it boasts box stitching to keep its fill evenly distributed throughout the blanket.
The only downside of this budget-friendly comforter is that the color doesn’t exactly match what is shown online. In real life, the gray has a noticeably blue undertone, while it looks more neutral in the pictures on Amazon. However, you can choose to put a duvet over this comforter, as it comes with eight fastening loops on the corners and sides.
How We Tested
The Tester
I’m Camryn Rabideau, a freelance contributor here at Reviewed. After I tested and reviewed the best sheet sets, it was a natural progression to move on to comforters. (More sleeping for work—score!) Personally, I usually spring for comforters based on looks alone, so I was curious to see if high-quality bedding was really that much better than what I usually buy at the discount store. (Spoiler alert: It is.)
The Tests
I put each of these comforters through the wringer—figuratively and literally—to see how well they perform in a few key areas.
First, and perhaps most importantly, was the sleep test. I took a one-hour nap under each blanket, then slept with them overnight, evaluating whether they kept me warm, how soft they felt, and if they were noisy when I rolled over.
Next, I evaluated how easy each comforter was to wash. In addition to researching care instructions for each product, I stained them with fruit juice and Diet Coke, then attempted to spot clean them with regular detergent—no pre-treating or stain removers.
Finally, I used my background in textile science to evaluate the overall construction of the comforter, determining whether it would stand up to years of use. I also considered how easy or hard it would be to store each item, based on how much space it took up when folded.
Other Comforters We Tested
Buffy Comforter
Where To Buy$150.00 Buffy Buy
Buffy Comforter
If you’ve ever come across an ad for Buffy, you know they call it the “Most Comfortable Comforter Ever Made.” That’s a pretty big claim to live up to, but I was pleasantly surprised at what this product had to offer. I really enjoyed sleeping under this blanket—in my testing notes, I wrote, “It’s so, so soft and fluffy, yet very light. I was the perfect temperature all night.” I’m only now noticing that could be a poem.
There are a few other perks that make me like this comforter, as well. For one, each Buffy comforter restores 50 recycled bottles to use as fill, making it an eco-friendly option. Plus, its eucalyptus fabric is supposed to be resistant to allergens, mites, and other microbes.
Despite being eco-friendly, soft, fluffy, and warm, there are a few downsides to this product that kept it from clinching the top spot. For one, it doesn’t have box stitching, so there’s a good chance the down-alternative fill will settle to the bottom of the comforter after extended use. Plus, it gets pretty wrinkled, and the Diet Coke stain was hard to get out. You can’t put Buffy in the washing machine, which is a bummer if you’re opposed to having your comforters dry cleaned, like I am.
However, if you’re looking for a down alternative comforter that’s lightweight and warm, I would definitely recommend Buffy.
Lands' End Essential Down Comforter
Where To Buy$229.00 Lands' End Buy
Lands' End Essential Down Comforter
This comforter isn’t anything special to behold—it looks like every other down comforter out there. However, it’s really soft, comfortable, and warm to sleep under, and I can imagine it being great for cold winter nights. Plus, you can always dress it up with a duvet if you want it to be more interesting (though the cost of a duvet on top of this premium price is a bit much, in my opinion).
Another reason the Land’s End Essential down comforter ranks so highly is because you can wash it in the washing machine, saving you from having to drag it down to the dry cleaner. It features that box-stitching we love to keep the down evenly dispersed, and the company claims the down is washed so thoroughly that it’s hypoallergenic.
The downside is that stains don’t come out of this comforter readily, so you’ll have to be careful not to get it dirty. It also gets pretty wrinkled as well.
L.L. Bean Ultrasoft Cotton Comforter
Where To Buy$139.00 L.L. Bean Buy
L.L. Bean Ultrasoft Cotton Comforter
Despite its name, the L.L. Bean Ultrasoft Cotton Comforter fell squarely in the middle of the pack when it came to softness. It wasn’t scratchy or anything, but it also wasn’t one I wanted to burrito myself up in. That said, it kept me warm throughout the night with its polyester fiberfill and is relatively lightweight. It also repels liquids fairly well, which is definitely a bonus if you’re prone to spilling.
I didn’t particularly like the “cream” color of this comforter (obviously a personal preference), but there are several other colors available. The box stitching it actually a lot smaller than that on other products, making it a less puffy option. It also makes a fair bit of noise when you shift around during the night.
Brooklinen Lightweight Down Comforter
Where To Buy$299.00 Brooklinen Buy
Brooklinen Lightweight Down Comforter
While the Brooklinen Down Comforter delivered in terms of warmth, I found that its exterior felt almost like plastic to the touch. It’s supposed to be a “cotton sateen shell,” but I thought it was significantly less soft than many other options. However, I do like that it uses down “clusters” instead of standard feathers to avoid them poking into you during the night. Overall, I’d only recommend this comforter if you plan to use it with a duvet cover.
The Company Store LaCrosse Light Down Comforter
Where To Buy$239.00 The Company Store Buy
The Company Store LaCrosse Light Down Comforter
This comforter was just OK, and do you really want to pay close to $200 for an “OK” product? I didn’t find the LaCrosse Down Comforter to be soft, and it was one of the few products I thought was actually too heavy. This is especially strange considering it’s their lightest option—there are also medium, heavy, and extra heavy styles available.
That said, this comforter did keep me warm, and it comes in a variety of bright colors to add interest to your bedroom.
Snowe Down Alternative Comforter
Where To Buy$98.00 Snowe Buy
Snowe Down Alternative Comforter
One of the most important testing areas for these comforters was warmth. So although the Snowe Home Down Alternative Comforter was soft and cozy, it ranks far down because I was cold while sleeping under it—and that says something, as I’m typically a warm sleeper! I ended up putting a heavy throw blanket over myself during the night to get to a comfortable temperature.
However, it’s worth noting Snowe also has an All-Season option that has 40 percent more fill, which would likely be a bit warmer and heavier.
AmazonBasics Reversible Microfiber Comforter
Where To Buy$24.99 Amazon Buy
AmazonBasics Reversible Microfiber Comforter
The AmazonBasics Reversible Microfiber Comforter simply isn’t worth your money, even if it is the least expensive option we tested. It’s so thin that you’ll wonder if there’s any batting inside it, and I had to put another blanket over it to stay warm. Plus, it’s not well constructed and soaks up liquids greedily.