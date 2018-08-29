The Best Comforters of 2018

The perfect comforter is hard to find. There are so many options sold by every retailer imaginable, and they vary drastically in terms of construction, material, and price—how are you supposed to choose, especially without trying them out?

We tested some of the top-rated comforters available today, evaluating them in terms of performance and quality, and one of the best products you can buy right now is the Pottery Barn Linen Silk Comforter (available at Pottery Barn for $209.00).

When shopping for a comforter, you have to consider things like fill, warmth, weight, duvet compatibility, softness, and even style. Some comforters might look nice but fall short in terms of warmth, while others are plain to look at and need to be paired with a duvet.

We gathered all these options together and spent several days and nights sleeping under them. After all was said and done, here are the comforters we tested, ranked in order: