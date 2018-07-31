The Best Disposable Gloves of 2018

— Our editors review and recommend products to help you buy the stuff you need. If you make a purchase by clicking one of our links, we may earn a small share of the revenue. Our picks and opinions are independent from any business incentives.

For those that are allergic to latex, don't worry, we have you covered. Our roundup also includes gloves that are made of vinyl and nitrile, giving the option to choose which is the perfect fit for you.

Disposable gloves are used widely by many professions—nurses, doctors, dentists, people that service or process food, cleaners, mechanics, you name it. However, us nonprofessionals can have a use for them as well. Whether it's working outdoors to garden, using harsh chemicals to clean the house, or even to use cosmetically for lotion, disposable gloves can protect you and keep your hands safe. Our top pick—the Curad Powder-Free Textured Latex Exam Gloves ( available at Amazon for $11.84 )—can do just that while offering great comfort and flexibility.

Best Overall Credit: Reviewed / Kyle Hamilton

Curad Latex Gloves Where To Buy $11.84 Amazon Buy Curad Latex Gloves Best Overall Specs: Fully Textured, Powder-Free, Latex Material These gloves flawlessly slid onto my hands, which was very impressive considering that the gloves don't incorporate any powder in them. Combine that with a super comfortable fit, which also allowed me to use the full flexibility of my fingers, and you get a perfect pair of gloves for any job. The gloves' texture is a nice bonus, as it helped to slightly increase my grip.

Best Value Credit: Reviewed / Kyle Hamilton

GlovePlus Vinyl Gloves Where To Buy $4.60 Amazon Buy GlovePlus Vinyl Gloves Best Value Specs: Powder-Free, Vinyl Material Vinyl is the cheapest material among the three types we tested in this roundup, which is great if you don't want to spend tons of cash on gloves. The vinyl material is less elastic compared to latex or nitrile, which is why it's a perfect option for short-term activities. The loose fit also makes this a good choice for cosmetic purposes, giving you the option to lotion up your hands while keeping it contained.

How We Tested

Credit: Reviewed / Kyle Hamilton

The Tester

Hey there, my name is Kyle Hamilton, product test technician for Reviewed. Here at our labs, we constantly experiment and test products to make sure we give the best reviews possible. Sometimes, these tasks require handling hazardous chemicals. Making sure we have the best protection is extremely important to us, which is why we always use great quality disposable gloves.

Our Testing Methods

In order to see which gloves performed the best, we put them through a series of experiments. We tested their resistance to see how much weight they could handle before tearing, how easily a knife could cut through them, if our damp hands could slide on a glove without tearing, and if they could protect from extreme temperatures and chemicals. Most importantly, we tested how well each glove formed to our hands to determine which one has the best overall fit.

What You Should Know About Disposable Gloves

In our roundup, we included three types of disposable gloves: latex, nitrile, and vinyl. Latex gloves are made out of rubber. They are a popular choice for medical or industrial use. The primary reason you might choose an alternative to latex is that some people suffer from latex allergies. Nitrile gloves are made out of a synthetic rubber, making it an ideal alternative when latex allergies are of concern. The synthetic rubber makes the gloves more durable, making it a top pick for medical use. Vinyl gloves are a popular choice for the food industry and situations where high levels of durability and protection are less of a priority. While they may be less durable, they are also a less expensive option.

In addition, some gloves come advertised as "powdered." These gloves have cornstarch powdered in the interior of the glove, making it easier to put on and take off. It will also help with moisture build-up and to help keep up flexibility for prolonged use. However, most gloves are powder-free since powdered gloves can increase the chances of contracting a bacterial infection if it comes in contact of an open wound.

Before gloves can be marketed to hospitals and medical institutions, they must undergo a series of tests conducted by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) to ensure their durability.

Other Disposable Gloves We Tested

The Safety Zone Nitrile Gloves Where To Buy $8.90 Amazon Buy The Safety Zone Nitrile Gloves Specs: Fully Textured, Powder-Free, Nitrile Material If you have latex allergies, then these gloves are your best choice. In our testing, they came in second behind our Best Overall pick, the Curad Latex Gloves. The Safety Zones fit just like a second skin, making them very natural to work with. This also provides excellent flexibility, as they don't feel too tight or too loose.

Vivid Nitrile Gloves Where To Buy Click for price Amazon Buy Vivid Nitrile Gloves Specs: Textured Fingertips, Powder-Free, Nitrile Material These gloves have a slightly tighter fit around the fingers. You still get full flexibility, and they're tight enough to ensure they won't fall off, however, I noticed an air bubble formed around the palm. The textured fingertips is a nice addition, but there isn't a noticeable difference.

GlovePlus Black Nitrile Gloves Where To Buy $9.24 Amazon Buy GlovePlus Black Nitrile Gloves Specs: Textured Fingertips, Powder-Free, Nitrile Material This was an interesting glove to wear because it felt like a mix of latex and vinyl. You get a strong elastic grip around the palm of the hand, that's common from latex, but these gloves have a slightly looser feel—like vinyl usually provides—around the fingers.

Comfitwear Powdered Latex Gloves Where To Buy Click for price Amazon Buy Comfitwear Powdered Latex Gloves Specs: Powdered, Latex Material Powdered gloves such as these use cornstarch to make it easier to put on and take off, which these do very well. The powder also gives a comfortable fit with excellent flexibility. The downside to using powder, however, is the leftover residue that remains on your hands when you take the gloves off. It can cause an increased risk of bacterial infections if it comes in contact with an open wound, which is why most popular brands also offer powder-free gloves.

Ammex Black Nitrile Gloves Where To Buy $8.21 Amazon Buy Ammex Black Nitrile Gloves Specs: Textured Fingertips, Powder-Free, Nitrile Material Similar to our other choice of black nitrile gloves, these are tighter around the wrist, making it a bit more difficult to put on. The gloves are nice and tight around the fingers, giving good flexibility, yet loose around the palm and knuckles. The textured fingertips, however, don't seem to make a difference when gripping objects.

Green Direct Latex Gloves Where To Buy Click for price Amazon Buy Green Direct Latex Gloves Specs: Fully Textured, Powder-Free, Latex Material The most notable feature of these gloves is the added texture. Out of all the gloves we tested, the Green Direct had the most pronounced texture, which was very helpful for gripping objects. The gloves are also pretty snug too, making it ideal for prolonged use, but you lose out on some flexibility compared to the other gloves we tested.