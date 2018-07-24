The Best Garden Hoses of 2022

Garden tools need to do their jobs well. Rakes, gloves, and hoses withstand a fair amount of abuse from the elements and the nature of gardening work.

Hoses swell and shrink with temperature and water pressure, they get twisted and yanked, and they get shoved in shed corners for the winter. And while you may think a hose is a hose (no judgment—that’s what I thought before we tested these!), different hoses offer various levels of durability, comfort, and portability. One hose we tested even increased the water pressure to the extent that it blew our sprinkler apart. Conclusion? Not all hoses are created equal.

We rounded up some of the top-rated general-use, expandable, and soaker hoses to find the best for your home. By the time we were done testing, we discovered the expandable Vezane Garden Hose (available at Amazon) is the best garden hose you can buy. It performed well during use, it’s lightweight, it’s easy to store, and extends up to 100-feet long. Looking for something more heavy-duty? The Dramm 17005 ColorStorm Hose (available on Amazon) is the best rubber garden hose.

These are the best garden hoses we tested ranked, in order: