The Best Garden Hoses of 2022

Garden tools need to do their jobs well. Rakes, gloves, and hoses withstand a fair amount of abuse from the elements and the nature of gardening work.
Hoses swell and shrink with temperature and water pressure, they get twisted and yanked, and they get shoved in shed corners for the winter. And while you may think a hose is a hose (no judgment—that’s what I thought before we tested these!), different hoses offer various levels of durability, comfort, and portability. One hose we tested even increased the water pressure to the extent that it blew our sprinkler apart. Conclusion? Not all hoses are created equal.
We rounded up some of the top-rated general-use, expandable, and soaker hoses to find the best for your home. By the time we were done testing, we discovered the expandable Vezane Garden Hose(available at Amazon) is the best garden hose you can buy. It performed well during use, it’s lightweight, it’s easy to store, and extends up to 100-feet long. Looking for something more heavy-duty? The Dramm 17005 ColorStorm Hose(available on Amazon) is the best rubber garden hose.
These are the best garden hoses we tested ranked, in order:
Vezane
Dramm 17005 ColorStorm
GardGuard
Flexi Hose
GrowGreen
Flexzilla
NeverKink
Joeys Garden
Melnor Flat Soaker
Teknor Apex
Craftsman
Gilmour 870751-1001 Flat Soaker
Waterworks Medium Duty
Checking all of the boxes for the best garden hose, the flexible Vezane Garden Hose is large, kink-resistant, lightweight, and easy to store. It comes with all of the odds and ends you need like a hose hanger, several spare washers, a nylon storage bag, and a spray nozzle head. The sprayer has 10 easy-to-adjust water settings and an ergonomic design that’s comfortable to grip. The water pressure is nice and steady, offering a solid flow to soak your lawn.
One of the best things about this 100-foot expandable hose is that it doesn’t require much fussing to set it up (or put it away) thanks to the hose’s flexible design. There’s no frustrating uncoiling process or kinks to worry about as you might find with heavy-duty garden hoses.
The core of the hose is made up of four durable layers of latex (covered in a woven green and black polyester fabric) that can withstand temperatures anywhere from 41°F to 135°F—a more robust range than some of the other hoses we tested.
The result is a durable hose that should remain free of breaks and leaks long term. One thing to watch out for with fabric-covered hoses is that they tend to snag on sticks, rocks, and other sharp objects in the yard, so drag with care. The hose comes with a lifetime warranty against manufacturer defects to help protect your purchase.
Hi, I’m Rachel Murphy. I took off my smart home hat to complete a new round of garden hoses testing at my home in Orlando, Florida. You'll normally find me tinkering with the settings of a video doorbell or yelling at one of the various smart assistants I live with, I love to spend time outside in my garden. I spent several days testing all kinds of garden hoses to find out which one outpaces the rest. The previous testing was done by Sarah Kovac.
The Tests
We tested different hoses on their ease of use, comfort, durability, likelihood to kink, and portability. We whacked the connectors on the pavement, ran over them with my car, stretched them, coiled them, and attached them to sprinklers.
What You Should Know About Buying Garden Hoses
What's your local climate?
If your area experiences dramatic temperature swings, you'll want to pay attention to the materials that make up your hose. Plastic hose fittings especially will have a tendency to crack and deteriorate over time after repeated warming and cooling. Look for brass fittings.
Will people or pets drink from the hose?
Not all hoses are safe enough to drink from. You don't want toxins leeching from the hose into water that you or your furry friend might ingest, so if there's a chance that might happen, keep an eye out for a hose that's made from lead-free materials.
How will you use the hose?
There is a variety of different hose types for every possible use. Soaker hoses are great for laying along garden beds that need deep watering. Expandable hoses are awesome in terms of portability and storage. Standard hoses are great for use with a sprinkler, a pressure washer, or for filling containers. Lightweight hoses are best if you're moving the hose around the yard a lot. If you know how you'll be using the hose most of the time, you can select the right hose type for you.
Other Garden Hoses We Tested
Gardguard Expandable Garden Hose
The Gardguard Expandable Garden Hose is similar to the Vezane Garden Hose but it’s half the size and several bucks cheaper. A 10-function nozzle sprayer head that’s satisfying to turn and use, as well as several 3/4-inch connectors that maintain their shape under duress.
Unscrewing the hose nozzle head from the spigot took some extra muscle to break it loose, so be sure not to overtighten it during installation. The interior of the hose is made from a high-density, double-layer core and wrapped in a polyester fabric cover. Even when full of water, it's still lightweight and easy to move around the yard. The kink-free design expands from 17-feet up to 50-feet and can handle temperatures ranging from 41°F to 113°F.
One downside of the Gardguard hose is that the fabric may snag if it gets caught on rocks and sticks when dragging it around the yard, but that won't impact the performance of the hose itself.
After using the hose, empty the water and place it in the included drawstring storage bag or drill it to the side of your home using the included plastic hanging attachment. Also available in 25- and 100-foot lengths, and a variety of colors.
The Flexi Hose is another flexible hose option made from four layers of heavy-duty latex and wrapped in elastic fabric. With over 31,000 reviews and an overall 4.5-star rating, the garden hose is one of the most popular options on Amazon. It has durable brass fittings that are easy to secure to spigots and the included nozzle head.
The spray nozzle only has eight water spray settings, instead of 10 like the garden hose from Vezane. The water flow is decent but not as strong as others in our guide. We don't recommend using it with a pressure washer, but it's sufficient enough for basic, everyday use like watering your flowers or vegetable garden.
The expandable GrowGreen garden hose has a kink-free design that didn’t break apart when smacked on the concrete. It has a built-in shutoff valve and a drawstring sack for easy storage. The brass hose fittings are solid, but if they were to somehow break, the GrowGreen is covered by a 12-month warranty.
This type of hose is not particularly enjoyable to use at its full length because it’s a lot like a slinky—the more you try to extend it, the more it wants to retract. So while the GrowGreen does pull you back with some force, with some effort, we were still able to extend the hose its entire 50 feet. Fully collapsed, the GrowGreen is only 17-feet long, and it’s pretty entertaining to watch it shrink back when you turn off the water.
This hose performed well in our tests despite the fact that it has received some negative ratings recently claiming that it leaks after a few months of use. The vast majority of online reviewers rave about this hose, and it garners 4.1 out of 5 stars on Amazon across almost 500 ratings. It’s also worth noting that other expandable hoses we considered for inclusion received similar complaints, so it would seem that splitting and leaking are common issues with these hoses as a category, not just one particular brand.
The Flexzilla hose manages to be light and flexible without sacrificing durability or performance, and moves easily at any range thanks to its lightweight construction and smooth surface. Both the male and female ends of the Flexzilla have comfort grips, while the others we tested had only one or none at all. The grips, called SwivelGrips, allow the hose to twist freely, making the hose easy to maneuver around the yard. As its name would imply, it is an extremely flexible hose. That flexibility did lead to a couple of kinks as we pull the hose taut, however, it un-kinked itself after a moment, so the brief kinks didn’t end up being an issue at all.
To test durability, we smacked the connectors of each hose against the concrete three times as hard as we could. While the aluminum fittings of the Flexzilla felt more fragile than the brass ones on some of the other hoses, these held up just as well as any that we tested. The most we could manage was a couple of scuffs. The flexible nature of this hose also made it a breeze to coil and carry from one place to another. As a standard hose, it can’t touch the portability of an expandable hose, but this coil hose was definitely the easiest to move (coiled or expanded) of the standard hoses we tested. If you have a smaller yard or need portability above all else, you might prefer the GrowGreen expandable hose instead.
The Flexzilla’s neon green color is easy to spot in any landscape, which could be a positive or negative depending on how you want to use this hose. The color also won’t excessively heat water in the hose to the extent that a darker hose might. The Flexzilla is made from lead-free material, which means it’s safe to drink from, so my kids won’t be ingesting the same toxins I undoubtedly did as a child (Eek!).
The NeverKink Max somehow managed to blow our sprinkler apart. Yeah, it was an old, cheap sprinkler, but still. The difference in water pressure was notable even before our sprinkler succumbed, as the sprinkler’s streams of water were reaching a much wider area with this hose attached than with the others. Only after a few days of baking in the Missouri summer sun would the NeverKink Max kink briefly, and the hose fittings are very solid. There is a metal coil around the end of the hose that connects to the spigot to ensure even this kink-prone spot keeps water flowing freely.
The build-quality of Joeys Garden Expandable Garden Hose isn't as robust as our top pick for best garden hoses (it has a two-layer core instead of four). Extras like a storage bag or hanger are not included. It does come with a spray nozzle head attachment, but it only has eight different water settings (fewer than others in our guide), and it feels cheaply made.
The hose has an on/off value at the top, which is helpful for controlling the flow without a sprayer. However, the valve is hard to turn. It's also unmarked, which made it tough to know what was going to happen when I turned on the spigot. The connector ends of the hose easily dented when we dropped it on the pavement (which also caused some of the gold paint around the ends to chip off), so you don't want to accidentally back over it with your car.
There are some bright spots, though. The hose, which is available in 25-, 50-, 75-, and 100-foot lengths, is lightweight, easy to move around the yard, and it can expand three times its size. But overall, the hose’s so-so build quality caused it to rank lower down in our guide.
Deep watering is an essential part of nurturing a garden bed or landscaped area, and soaker hoses are built to do exactly that. Wind a soaker hose through your plants and these hoses will drip water along the entire length, soaking a precise stretch of soil with minimal effort and waste. The Melnor did its job well in our tests, and despite its plastic fittings and our enthusiastic efforts, we couldn’t hit the end of the hose on the pavement hard enough to do any actual damage. It watered the ground along the entire length of the hose without fail, and its flat, lightweight construction made it easy to relocate around the lawn.
The design of the Teknor Apex NeverKink is similar to that of the NeverKink Max with a couple of exceptions: the Teknor Apex lacks the coil that protects the end of the hose from kinks, but it does have a comfort grip. Otherwise, it performed the same in our tests, and it increased the range of our sprinkler almost as much as the NeverKink Max. If you’ll be using your hose to hand water, you’ll appreciate the grip on this one.
Gilmour's 75-foot Hose Flat Soaker isn't your average garden hose. As the name suggests, the hose is designed to soak a certain area of your yard instead of providing a steady stream of water like traditional hoses. The hose expresses small droplets of water that are ideal for layering in heavily planted areas or use with seedlings. The hose is made of recycled vinyl materials for a fabric-like feel that easily folds up after use.
One downside is that the connections on either end of the hose are made of plastic, which may not hold up as long as the solid brass ends on the Flexi Hose.
For a flat soaker hose, it works well and puts quite a bit of water to keep your outdoor greenery looking lush. But, if you’re looking for a solid-core garden hose that pairs well with a spray nozzle, check out others in our guide like Vezane.
The 50-foot Waterworks Garden Hose is a medium-duty garden hose designed for everyday use. This means it is thinner than more traditional heavy-duty rubber hoses and therefore is lightweight enough to easily maneuver around the yard, but there are several downsides to the hose that hold us back from recommending it as one of the best.
The hose came with dents in it, which appeared to be caused by the zip-tied packaging holding it together. (Some Home Depot reviews noted a similar issue.) It also kinks easily when it’s not full of water, making it a challenge to coil and uncoil. Attaching the hose end to the spigot is a tricky, wet mess. I had trouble securing the hose to my outdoor faucet, which resulted in a fountain-like water show spewing from the connection.
Hose accessories like storage and sprayer nozzles are not included with the Waterworks hose and are an extra cost to consider to get the most out of your garden hose.
Sarah Kovac is an award-winning author and accessibility editor for Reviewed. Previously, she worked with a multitude of outlets such as Wirecutter, TIME, PCMag, Prevention, The Atlantic, Reviews.com, CNN, GOOD, Upworthy, Mom.me, and SheKnows.
Rachel Murphy covers smart home for Reviewed. She lives in an actual smart home home full of smart plugs, smart lights, and smart speakers equipped with voice assistants Alexa, Google Assistant, and Siri. Murphy holds a journalism degree from the University of Central Florida and has over a decade of experience reporting and writing. Previously, she worked as a freelance writer for Business Insider, Mashable, Elite Daily, and other major publications. Prior to her work in online journalism, Murphy worked as an associate editorial producer for ABC News' Good Morning America in New York City.
Our team is here for one purpose: to help you buy the best stuff and love what you own. Our writers, editors, and lab technicians obsess over the products we cover to make sure you're confident and satisfied. Have a different opinion about something we recommend? Email us and we'll compare notes.