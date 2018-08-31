The Best Reusable Sandwich Bags of 2018

— Our editors review and recommend products to help you buy the stuff you need. If you make a purchase by clicking one of our links, we may earn a small share of the revenue. Our picks and opinions are independent from any business incentives.

Surprisingly, some of these bags are awkward sizes, difficult to use, and frustrating to clean. To streamline your packed lunches, we spent time testing five reusable sandwich bags (and enjoying many sandwiches) to determine which ones were easiest to use and will hold up over time.

These baggies are typically dishwasher safe, making them easy to clean and reuse for your favorite sandwiches when bringing that classic brown bagged lunch to work or school. There are a few brands out there creating reusable sandwich bags ranging from fun patterns to that classic plastic bag look. They can also be used for holding snacks or various supplies when you're on the go.

Following suit of using reusable straws and bags, many Americans are becoming more aware of the waste left behind by single-use plastic items. For example, those plastic sandwich baggies that go straight into the garbage after lunch. To save the environment (and your conscience) try reusable sandwich bags—like our favorite the Lunchskins Reusable 2-Pack Bag Set ( available at Amazon for $10.99 ).

Lunchskins Reusable 2-Pack Bag Set

Best Overall

The Lunchskins bag really surprised me. With kitschy patterns and velcro seal, I was skeptical that it would actually keep a sandwich fresh for very long. But out of all the bags, Lunchskins was the only one that seemed to have any temperature protection, making it ideal for keeping in a lunch bag throughout the day. The bag was the perfect sandwich size, fitting all of them snugly without squishing any no matter how thick the sandwich was. The bendable fabric material also made it easy to get a sandwich in there without a tight squeeze. Since it's both dishwasher-safe and quick-drying, it's easy to clean even if you hand wash them. Plus, they come in a variety of fun patterns that make it ideal for kids.

rezip Lay-Flat Reusable Storage Bag

Best Multipurpose

The plastic material of the rezip bags makes it very versatile. Not only can they hold sandwiches, but they're also dishwasher-safe, freezer safe, and great for placing snacks and toiletries in when traveling, giving you multiple uses from a single bag. It's also easy to use as a sandwich bag, as it can fit sandwiches of all sizes without squishing them. But the bag is slightly large for a sandwich bag and there was a bit too much airspace after placing a sandwich inside, making me worried that some of the contents would spill out. In my experience, my sandwich stayed together, but it may fall apart in the lunch box of an energetic child. It was also easy to hand wash, but you do need to make sure the bag is held open by a cup to assure it dries completely.

How We Tested

The Tester

I’m Courtney Campbell, an e-commerce writer here at Reviewed, and I spend most days sifting through the best deals on the Internet for the best products out there. I try to be as eco-conscious as possible (but believe me, I’m not perfect), so I’m always looking for ways to cut back on my daily waste. Reusables are pretty hot right now, so it’s always fun to try out the latest eco-trend.

The Testing Process

We began testing by washing each bag. All the bags are top-rack dishwasher safe, but if you’re reusing the bags each day, you might want to hand wash them instead of waiting for the dishwasher to finish. To make sure they dry properly, you need to set them open over a mug or place a paper towel inside.

We also tested to see if any of the bags had any temperature protection. Since these sandwich bags will most likely be used in lunch boxes with an ice pack, it’s good to know that the sandwiches will hold up until lunchtime without refrigeration. We used temperature data loggers, which are about the size of watch batteries, to record the temperature inside the sandwich bags with a turkey, cheese, and lettuce sandwich over the course of 24 hours. If a sandwich bag was able to ward off increasing to room temperature for any length of time, then it has some form, however minor, of temperature protection.

I also used the reusable sandwich bags in my daily life. Every morning I would make a thick hummus and vegetable sandwich, store it in a reusable sandwich bag, and bring it to work in a lunch bag with an ice pack. When I ate lunch around 1 p.m., I smelled and examined the sandwich to see if it was still fresh.

Finally, I made three turkey, cheese, and lettuce sandwiches with three different breads: the classic white bread, a bulky roll, and a pita. I then attempted to put each sandwich in the reusable bags to see if they would fit or be smooshed. Other factors were considered with each bag including the material, ease of use, how easy it is to clean, and if there were any special features that gave the bag an advantage.

Other Reusable Sandwich Bags We Tested

Stasher Reusable Silicone Food Bag

After seeing Stasher bags all over the internet, I had high hopes for the silicone bag. However, I found that the thick material squished the sandwiches and it took quite a bit of effort to get them through the opening and some of the bread ripped in the process. I also had to flip the sandwiches around a bit to get them to fit. But smaller sandwiches had no problems fitting. The silicone material is quite sturdy, giving the bag additional functions other than just holding sandwiches. The Stasher bags can also be used for cooking including techniques like sous vide, are oven safe, and are a good size for holding various snacks and small toiletry items when traveling.

Diweiya Reusable Sandwich Bags

The Deweiya is a good reusable sandwich bag that has a few fun patterns to choose from. It was a bit small to fit the thicker sandwiches without squishing them but should work for most kid-sized sandwiches. Sometimes I struggled to move the zipper opening, which makes me worried that it'll catch over time. The biggest issue with the Diweiya bags is that the fabric material took too long to dry and was still wet after attempting to dry it with a paper towel. That means you can't use this bag immediately after washing it, making it difficult to clean and use if you have a time crunch.