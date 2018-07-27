The Best Reusable Straws of 2018

On average Americans use 500 million plastic straws per day, most of which will end up in landfills or the ocean. Recently, there's been a push to ban them. Companies like Starbucks have already begun phasing out plastic straws and Seattle even recently enacted an outright ban on the seemingly unnecessary plastic.

So, where does that leave us straw lovers? Well, you could either use sippy tops or you could bring along our favorite reusable straw, the Hummingbird Glass Straws (available at Amazon). Although banning plastic straws will help the environment, it's actually really hard to find a good reusable one. Some taste too much like the material they’re made of, some aren’t made of sustainable material, and then there’s the whole issue to actually remember to bring your straw with you. Most reusable straws aren’t easily portable, but bringing them along is essential for the no straw movement or could just enjoy drinking with them around your home or office.

After testing nine reusable straws each day and drinking a ton of liquids in the process, we found some significant differences between each one in terms of usability and taste. From glass to metal to silicone, here are the best reusable straws on the market, in order: