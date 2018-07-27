The Best Reusable Straws of 2018

The Best Reusable Straws of 2018By Courtney Campbell
On average Americans use 500 million plastic straws per day, most of which will end up in landfills or the ocean. Recently, there's been a push to ban them. Companies like Starbucks have already begun phasing out plastic straws and Seattle even recently enacted an outright ban on the seemingly unnecessary plastic.
So, where does that leave us straw lovers? Well, you could either use sippy tops or you could bring along our favorite reusable straw, the Hummingbird Glass Straws (available at Amazon). Although banning plastic straws will help the environment, it's actually really hard to find a good reusable one. Some taste too much like the material they’re made of, some aren’t made of sustainable material, and then there’s the whole issue to actually remember to bring your straw with you. Most reusable straws aren’t easily portable, but bringing them along is essential for the no straw movement or could just enjoy drinking with them around your home or office.
After testing nine reusable straws each day and drinking a ton of liquids in the process, we found some significant differences between each one in terms of usability and taste. From glass to metal to silicone, here are the best reusable straws on the market, in order:
- Hummingbird Glass Straws
- Softy Straws Reusable Silicone Straws
- SipWell Stainless Steel Drinking Straws
- EcoTribe Eco-Friendly Reusable Stainless Steel Drinking Straws
- Greens Steel Stainless Steel Straw Set
- Kitchen Up Silicone Straws & Stainless Steel Straws Bundle
- California Straws Rainbow Colored Acrylic Straw Set
- Buluh Organic Bamboo Drinking Straws
- Koffie Straw
Updated July 27, 2018
Hummingbird Glass Straws, Set of 4
Hummingbird Glass Straws, Set of 4Best Overall
As far as straws go, the Hummingbird Glass Straws are absolutely gorgeous and perfect for Instagram. The clear, glass material is stylish and will look good with whatever your drinking. Its slight bent design makes it easy for sipping and its larger circumference makes it ideal for drinking smoothies or frappes with. The glass doesn’t get too cold when drinking iced drinks and is essentially tasteless, so it won’t change the flavor of what your drinking. Like the other reusable straws, the Hummingbird comes with an easy-to-use cleaning brush and, because of its clear material, it's easy to make sure the entire straw is free of coffee and smoothie bits.
They're not the most portable items in the world (what reusable straw is?), but you can easily toss one in your bag if you want to use it on-the-go. Despite being made of glass, I still found this straw to be sturdy and difficult to break. At more than $20 for four straws, it’s a bit of an investment but definitely worth it if you want to decrease your plastic use. Plus, you can recycle them, if you ever feel the need to get rid of them.
SipWell Stainless Steel Drinking Straws, Set of 4
SipWell Stainless Steel Drinking Straws, Set of 4Best Value
For a no-frills, daily drinking straw, look no further than the SipWell. These thin metal straws cost less than $7 for a pack of 4 and they perform just as well as other more expensive metal straws. They're easy to drink with for both water and iced coffee and the metal taste isn't apparent while sipping. In fact, the metal material kept my iced coffee nice and cold and probably saved my teeth from staining. Although I was concerned about cleaning the bent part of the straw, as long as I stuck the cleaning brush through both ends it seemed to be fine.
While there's a lot we like about this straw, we don't recommend it for smoothies. Its thin design makes it hard to suck up the thick drink and the metal gets too cold, creating an almost burning sensation on your tongue.
How We Tested
Who am I?
I’m Courtney Campbell, an e-commerce writer here at Reviewed, and I spend most days sifting through the best deals on the Internet for the best products out there. I’ve used reusable straws in my home for years—although I'm guilty of not bringing them to restaurants or coffee shops. After hearing about the ban on plastic straws, I was curious about what would be the best straw for daily use and whether or not they would be more portable to bring out and about.
The testing process
The testing process involved drinking a ton of liquids. Each day I would drink a smoothie made of kale, frozen banana, cherries, almond milk, and chocolate protein powder (highly recommend), a large iced coffee with almond milk, and two cups of water using one straw. From there, I would note if I noticed the taste of the straw material and how easy it was to drink with the straw. Before testing and after each type of drink I would wash the straw with the cleaning brush included to see how easy it was to clean the straw after drink each type of liquid.
Other factors were considered when judging each straw including how sturdy each straw was to assure it would last a long time, how portable each one was, and if there were any special features or accessories that gave the straw an advantage. The straws chosen were made of stainless steel, glass, silicone, and bamboo, which impacted their sustainability and how long each straw would last and was considered in the rankings.
Other Reusable Straws We Tested
Softy Straws Reusable Silicone Straws, Set of 4
Softy Straws Reusable Silicone Straws, Set of 4
Not only are these silicone straws wide enough to make drinking a smoothie a breeze, they work great with both coffee and water as well. Plus, the silicone material is tasteless and bendable like a traditional plastic straw. These straws would be ideal for children because they’re soft, difficult to break, and come in a variety of fun colors.
In place of a cleaning brush, they also have a unique squeegee that you can pull through the straw to remove debris. This seems both easier and more accurate at cleaning the straws as it pulls everything through.
EcoTribe Stainless Steel Metal Drinking Straws, Set of 4
EcoTribe Stainless Steel Metal Drinking Straws, Set of 4
These metal straws are great because they give your water or iced coffee a refreshing chill while sipping. But drinking a smoothie with them is not ideal. In addition to the straw getting way too cold, it left a metallic taste in mouth, which then ruined the flavor of my smoothie. At least the fuzzy cleaning brush didn't leave any fuzzballs behind.
They're also the only straws on this list that come in a “portable” carrying case, which is a nice thought. However, the case is quite large and about three times the thickness of the actual straw, so it doesn't fit well in a small purse. While the case doesn’t increase the portability, it’s definitely more sanitary than tossing a straw in your bag.
Greens Steel Stainless Steel Straw Set, Set of 4
Greens Steel Stainless Steel Straw Set, Set of 4
The Greens Steel set comes with two wide straws and two curved straws, which provides a nice variety for your drinking needs. They're easy to sip with and easy to clean. There's nothing inherently bad about these straws, but similar to the other two stainless steel straws, they get too cold when drinking a smoothie.
Kitchen Up Silicone Straws & Stainless Steel Straws Bundle, Set of 8
Kitchen Up Silicone Straws & Stainless Steel Straws Bundle, Set of 8
With six silicone straws, two metal straws, and three cleaning brushes, the Kitchen Up set has the most straws in the bundle. However, the plastic packaging goes against the purpose of using a reusable straw in the first place. They're also pretty thin, so they're not great for smoothies but other liquids are fine. The bottom of each straw is also slanted, making it easy to catch every last drop of liquid.
California Straws Rainbow Colored Replacement Acrylic Straw, Set of 8
California Straws Rainbow Colored Replacement Acrylic Straw, Set of 8
There's nothing too special about this set of straws and the plastic material is really bendable and can break easily. Each individual straw is also packaged in a great deal of plastic, which seems excessive and counteractive to the reusable straw mission. At 10.5 inches tall, they're uncomfortably large to drink out of an iced coffee or water cup, but they'd make a good, cheap replacement for the straws used in Tumblrs.
Buluh Organic Bamboo Drinking Straws, Set of 8
Buluh Organic Bamboo Drinking Straws, Set of 8
Unless you like the taste of wood, I wouldn't recommend these bamboo straws. Although they’re made of the most sustainable material of the bunch, I couldn't stand the taste of them. In addition to the bad taste, coffee will for sure stain the wood. They also get weaker after sitting in water for a while, so you'd have to replace them after some time, which may lower the sustainability of the straw. Without the taste in mind, these straws are easy enough to use—just not one I'd want to use for a while.
Koffie Straw, Set of 2
Koffie Straw, Set of 2
The thing that's unusual about these straws are that they're designed to protect your teeth from coffee and wine stains. Despite this innovative idea, these straws are hard to use because of their thin, oval design and almost impossible to drink a smoothie with. The small size also makes it more difficult to scrub with the cleaning brush. Although they may not be good for everyday use, they will work best for the specific use of drinking hot coffee to protect sensitive teeth.