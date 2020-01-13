The Best Tools for Home Improvement of 2021

Best Starter Toolkit

Stanley 94-248 65-Piece Homeowner's Tool Kit

Of all the kits we tested, the quality of each individual tool is the best in this Stanley kit. While its molded case does not have space for additional tools, it holds the tools that the kit comes with, relatively well, and it includes all of the tools that you’ll need for most basic and intermediate home repairs. Its limited one-year warranty is among the best we were able to find.

In total, this kit includes a 13-ounce hammer, a 16-foot tape rule, 18mm snap-off knife, one torpedo level, a set of needle-nose pliers one set of slip joint pliers, a Phillips screwdriver and slot-head screwdriver, eight SAE and eight metric hex keys, an 1/4-inch round-head ratchet and eight SAE 1/4-inch sockets, one 1/4-inch spinner handle as well as the aforementioned 30 screwdriver bits and an interchangeable screwdriver handle to use them with.

The hammer convinced us that a good hammer can make a big difference when you’re working on a repair or building something new. The grip on the Stanley hammer is the most comfortable out of all the hammers we tested, and the force of the strikes are actually directed onto the nail, rather than bouncing off of it.

The kit doesn't include one of Stanley’s popular Fatmax tape measures, but the one that is included is good quality. The Stanley’s level, with its magnet and fine build quality, is one of the best we have encountered, too.

One of the best features of the Stanley 94-248 kit is its interchangeable head screwdriver, which comes with 30 bits. This is in addition to the two dedicated screwdrivers—a slot-head and a #2 Phillips—that the kit ships with. The only real complaint about this kit is that the handle of the interchangeable head screwdriver wasn’t as comfortable to use as the ones built into the kit’s dedicated screwdrivers.

If you buy each of the tools in this kit separately, it will cost you significantly more, making the Stanley 94-248 an incredible value for a trustworthy set of tools.

Read our complete guide to the best starter toolkits.