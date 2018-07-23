The Best Travel Mugs of 2018

Whether your poison of choice is coffee or tea, green juice or kombucha, most of us rely on some kind of rejuvenating beverage to get us through the day. And those days are often punctuated by meetings and errands, not to mention stressful commutes, which means those life-giving elixirs need to accompany us wherever we go.

That’s where travel mugs come in. Portable and generally easy to clean, they’re the perfect vessel for your daily brew. After testing a variety of mugs to make sure they kept liquids hot and ensure they were spill-proof, the Zojirushi Stainless Steel Mug (available at Amazon for $25.99) ended up being our top pick. Not only does it retain an ideal temperature, it’s comfortable to hold as well.

Here’s how the best travel mugs we tested ranked, in order:

Zojirushi Stainless Steel Mug Contigo Autoseal West Loop Thermos Stainless King Travel Mug Mighty Mug Go Copco Acadia Travel Mug Joco Glass Reusable Coffee Cup

In addition to these all-purpose mugs, we also tested a few specialty options. For hardcore campers, there’s the remarkably lightweight GSI Outdoors Infinity. For those who prefer a robust flavor, the Bobble Press features a built-in French press. Not sure where to start? Don’t worry. This list has something for everyone.