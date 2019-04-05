The Best Wedding Registry Gifts of 2019

The Best Wedding Registry Gifts of 2019By Ashley Barry-Biancuzzo and Reviewed Staff, April 05, 2019
Let's face it: joyous as the occasion is, getting married can be really stressful. Do you go with off-white or ivory for the dress? How do you pick your matron or man of honor? Who sits where? By the time you get around to making the wedding registry, it's understandable to be kind of worn out.
If you're feeling overwhelmed, don't worry, we've got you covered. From the softest sheets to the hottest cookware sets, we've tested just about everything you would put on a wedding registry, which is why we put together the ultimate guide to make your gift planning easier. Here's everything you'll find below:
Kitchen
Cookware & Bakeware
Cutlery
Coffee Makers
Bathroom
Bedroom
Laundry & Cleaning
Travel
Outdoors
Our Recommendations for Where to Register
Updated April 05, 2019
Kitchen
Whether you're a foodie or an amateur chef, these kitchen gadgets are a must-have.
Totally Bamboo Kauai Cutting Board
Where To Buy$19.95 Amazon Buy $39.99 Wayfair Buy
Totally Bamboo Kauai Cutting Board
The Totally Bamboo Kauai Cutting Board has the best feel and balance of all the cutting boards we tested. It's heavy enough to pass our stability and balance tests, but light enough to easily maneuver and clean. Plus, its 14.5 x 11.5-inch size makes it a perfect choice for most household cutting tasks.
The Totally Bamboo board also looks beautiful, thanks to a two-tone bamboo color scheme. Bamboo looks like wood, but it isn't. It's a hard grass that grows very quickly (as much as two feet a day!), making it a sustainable, renewable resource. Some say that bamboo is too hard and can dull your knives, but we didn’t measure any noticeable dulling during our tests.
Like wooden cutting boards, bamboo does require regular maintenance to keep the board from splitting over time. Never allow it to sit in a pool of water or take a spin in the dishwasher. If treated regularly with food-grade mineral oil, these cutting boards will last for years. In fact, I’ve owned this exact board for over five years and it’s still as flat and stable as the day I bought it.
Read More: The Best Cutting Boards of 2019
Big Red House Oven Mitts
Big Red House Oven Mitts
Sometimes a product just gets everything right—and the Big Red House mitts get everything right. I hardly would’ve expected a layered cotton mitt to hold its own against silicone and Teflon varieties, but they're the only ones that protected my hands for more than four minutes while I held a baking sheet straight from a 450°F oven. In comparison, the runner-up for that test was only comfortable for just over one minute.
The heat protection is surely the most important thing, but there’s more to like about the Big Red House mitts. They’re nice-looking (simple and classic) and lined with soft, comfortable terry cloth. Silicone striping helps with grip. They don’t dwarf my woman-sized hands, which I really appreciate, but they aren’t so small that my male roommate couldn't comfortably wear them (I had him try them on too). I found it easy to shift a hot oven rack while wearing them, though picking up spoons in my gloved hands proved slightly more difficult. Finally, at $13 a pair, they’re an excellent bargain.
Read More: The Best Oven Mitts of 2019
simplehuman 45L Rectangular Step Can with Liner Pocket
simplehuman 45L Rectangular Step Can with Liner Pocket
This trash can is a reliable winner in a bevy of "best of" lists, and our review is no exception. The 45L can is about as glamorous as waste receptacles get. The gleaming, stainless steel unit (which also comes in black, white, bronze, or rose gold) has custom-fit liners that dispense from inside the can, a wide rim that both secures and obscures the bags, a lid with patented “shox” technology that facilitates a smooth, silent close, and a steel foot pedal supposedly designed to withstand 20 steps a day for 20 years. Clean, rectangular dimensions allow it to be tucked into corners or set along a wall, and while it’s still quite heavy, a handle in the back assists in lugging it around. It also has a Nano-Clear coat (frequently used on cars) that harnesses UV rays in order to repel fingerprints, inhibit germs and microbes, and eliminate odors. Granted, you’ll pay for all these features, but an impenetrable build and 10-year warranty ensures you won’t be coughing up cash for a new can for a while.
Read More: The Best Kitchen Trash Cans of 2019
Kuhn Rikon 3-Set Original Swiss Peeler
Where To Buy$9.99 Amazon Buy $13.95 Walmart Buy $13.95 eBay Buy
Kuhn Rikon 3-Set Original Swiss Peeler
Whether you’re a pro or a beginner in the kitchen, the Kuhn Rikon Original Swiss Peeler is the perfect peeler for you. And, for $9.70, you actually get a green, red, and yellow peeler! This "three-for-one" price might have made me suspicious about the longevity of the peeler, but my personal Kohn Rikon peeler has held up for years after much restaurant use and abuse.
The peeler is bright and attractive with a simple, super lightweight design. Its low profile easily fits in any knife roll or gadget drawer, and when it comes to performance the Kuhn Rikon peeler aced every test we threw at it. It was sharp, fast, and effortless to use. It moved through potatoes and lemon peels quickly and barely got caught up on celeriac’s awkwardly bumpy surface. Of all the peelers, this was the fastest and most comfortable, earning it our top spot for vegetable peelers.
Read More: The Best Vegetable Peelers of 2019
KitchenAid Adjustable Hand-Held V-Blade Mandoline Slicer
Where To Buy$15.34 Amazon Buy $24.99 Wayfair Buy $22.99 Kohl's Buy
KitchenAid Adjustable Hand-Held V-Blade Mandoline Slicer
Our top two picks were in a tight race, but in the end, the KitchenAid Adjustable Hand-Held Mandoline just barely edged out the Prepworks model. It was the only hand-held model we tested with a V-shaped blade, which allowed it to smoothly slice through everything from hard sweet potatoes to tender tomato skins. Its five thickness settings—from 1/4-inch to 1/32-inch—were easily changed with a twist of a knob.
The rubber feet at the bottom kept the KitchenAid from moving as you comfortably gripped it by its rubber handle. The plastic finger guard was fairly effective with its larger-than-most size and super sharp prongs to grip onto the food. This model was immediately my favorite during testing and its score backed it up, solidly placing this mandoline in its spot as best overall.
Read More: The Best Mandolin Slicer of 2019
Ninja Fit
Ninja Fit
While it was a close race to the top, Ninja’s most basic model of their Nutri-Ninja, the Fit, ultimately earned its place as our favorite personal blender. It’s the Goldilocks of the category: not too big and powerful, not too small and weak, but just right. We were impressed by its speed and strength when whipping up fruit smoothies, which turned out smooth as can be, and its 700-watt motor’s relatively low noise level while grinding away.
While the blender’s design isn’t visually stunning, the black-and-silver base is sleek and unassuming and, most importantly, small and light enough to easily be stored away. The blender’s 16-oz. containers with measurement marks are similarly sleek and perfectly transportable (they come with tight travel lids!) for on-the-go sipping. The Fit requires users to hold the container down or use the “pulse” method while blending, but this precaution works to prevent motor burn-out and means the blender will last longer than many of its counterparts. It’s so fast, you might not even notice.
As a proud owner of the Fit for seven months, I can attest to its capabilities throughout daily use (and misuse). I’ve used it to mix up smoothies and shakes, blend butternut squash soup, whip up salad dressing and dips, and even grind granulated sugar into powdered sugar. While I don’t recommend that last one, the Nutri-Ninja Fit has taken everything I’ve thrown at it in stride. If you’re looking for a multi-purpose personal blender that’s portable and powerful in equal measure, this is your guy.
Read More: The Best Personal Blender of 2019
OXO Good Grips 5-Quart Stainless-Steel Colander
Where To Buy$29.99 Amazon Buy $40.49 Walmart Buy $49.00 JCPenney Buy
OXO Good Grips 5-Quart Stainless-Steel Colander
The OXO Good Grips 5-Quart Stainless-Steel Colander passed every test we threw at it with flying colors. Covered from rim to base with perfectly sized holes, this stainless steel colander features an easy-to-grip rim and non-skid feet that stayed put as we tossed food into it. It was well-shaped to funnel water out of the perforated sides, and never clogged with pasta or rice. It was the most expensive colander we tested at just under $30 but it also aced all of our tests, earning it our pick for best overall.
Read More: The Best Colanders of 2019
Panasonic SR-DF101
Where To Buy$60.67 Amazon Buy $62.49 Home Depot Buy $115.99 Wayfair Buy
Panasonic SR-DF101
If you’re looking for phenomenal rice every time, this is the rice cooker for you. During testing, the results were fluffy yet soft and never overdone, each batch the kind you'd be proud to serve to dinner guests. While the Fuzzy Logic cooker took a little longer than I might have anticipated, the final product was worth the wait.
Using this rice cooker was also incredibly easy. It has only four buttons, all clearly labeled, which makes it simple to plug it in and just get cooking. The cooker fits best in a kitchen with a bit of extra counter space, but overall it topped the charts when it came to making great rice and steaming fantastic dumplings with very little effort on my part. It's a bit on the pricy side, but for anyone serious about their rice and looking for a simple set up, this Panasonic is just right.
Read More: The Best Rice Cookers of 2019
Williams Sonoma All-Purpose Pantry Towels
Where To Buy$19.95 Williams Sonoma Buy
Williams Sonoma All-Purpose Pantry Towels
This classic towel from Williams Sonoma not only looks good in any kitchen in white (it comes in six colors), but it gets dishes dry without any fuss. Made of ribbon cotton terry, this dish towel was the best at drying irregular objects like wine glasses and vases while still feeling soft to the touch.
Although the towel itself took longer to dry after we hung it up compared to some of the thinner towels we tested, it also retained the most amount of water (13 ounces when wrung out), which means it should handle drying many dishes before you need to grab for another towel.
Bonus: It’s also one of the cheaper options on our list at just $5 a towel in a pack of four.
Read More: The Best Dish Towels of 2019
EZ-DUZ-IT Deluxe Can Opener
Where To BuyClick for price Amazon Buy $12.90 eBay Buy
EZ-DUZ-IT Deluxe Can Opener
The unassuming EZ-DUZ-IT probably looks exactly like the can opener you grew up with—and for good reason. What it lacks in special features and flashy design it makes up for in pure power and rock-solid construction, making it our top choice for most people. Throughout our testing, the EZ-DUZ-IT easily pierced lids, stayed attached to the edges, and made its way around cans without catching or resisting along the way. Its slim rubberized handles were easy to grip and prevented hand fatigue when opening can after can. And with such an intuitive, straightforward design, there’s little room for user error.
While the EZ-DUZ-It excelled in ease of use and speed trials, its durability is what pushed it ahead of the pack. Its all-metal construction makes us confident that it will survive many years of daily use, including being jostled around in drawers and dropped off the counter, and its Amazon user reviews support our theory. You could probably drop this thing off a four-story building without breaking it, but we wouldn’t recommend it. In a world of flimsy plastic levers and dulling blades, the EZ-DUZ-IT is a steadfast companion that's in it for the long haul. The only drawbacks of the opener are that it produces sharp-edged lids and is designed for right-handed people, but these are standard features of most traditional rotary openers.
Read More: The Best Manual Can Openers of 2019
Cuisinart DFP-14BCNY
Cuisinart DFP-14BCNY
Cuisinart was the first food processor sold in the US and, in our opinion, the Cuisinart “Custom 14” food processor (model DFP‑14BCNY) is the best one on the market today. It excelled at almost every task, chopping onions and slicing tomatoes as well as a razor-sharp chefs’ knife, as well as kneading pizza dough into a smooth elastic ball.
Shredding mozzarella was the only chore at which it faltered. Although it shredded without stalling, like every model we tested it failed to produce shreds evenly.
It’s not small, but the nearly 16-inch tall Cuisinart will fit under a cabinet, and at 17 pounds it isn’t too heavy to move around. The operation is simple: There are two large levers to press, one to run the processor continuously and then shut it off and one for pulse. In addition to the basic chopping/mixing/dough blade, it comes with shredding and slicing discs. To use the discs, you attach them to a stem that sits in the bowl. Be aware that it’s a little tricky to click them into place.
The food chute locks into place at the rear of the bowl, which is slightly inconvenient when you’re feeding in food but makes it easier to see what’s happening in the bowl during processing. As the tube is large, there’s no need to cut a block of mozzarella or a beefsteak tomato in half before processing them. While it’s running, the Cuisinart is so quiet it won’t shut down conversation in the kitchen.
The Custom 14 is easy to clean: Cuisinart is the only manufacturer that actually encourages you to wash the parts in the dishwasher. It’s available in white or black with stainless accents or all brushed stainless steel. A disc storage unit, a flat lid, other size shredding, and slicing discs, and whisk attachments can be purchased separately.
Read More: The Best Food Processors of 2019
Cuisinart Power Advantage Plus
Cuisinart Power Advantage Plus
From whipping cream to kneading bread, you can’t beat the Cuisinart Power Advantage Plus 9-Speed Hand Mixer with Storage Case. It simply didn’t have any weak spots on any of our tests. We didn’t have to stop and scrape the bowl when we were making sponge cake batter and when it came to cookie dough, it sailed right through, easily beating in oats and raisins thoroughly so we didn’t have to do a quick mix with a spatula before forming cookies. The Cuisinart kneaded yeast dough into a smooth elastic ball as well as the human hand.
The on/off switch and speed controls are intuitive to use, and the mixer always starts off slowly, so you never get an initial spatter of flour in your face. Of all the hand mixers we tested, it has the most helpful manual, which even includes recipes you might actually want to make. The attachments are dishwasher safe and can be stored in the included case, snapped on the top of the mixer. The only drawback is that this is the noisiest model we worked with, although it is certainly nowhere near as loud as a blender or a hairdryer.
Read More: The Best Hand Mixers of 2019
Baratza Encore
Baratza Encore
The Baratza Encore is simplicity defined. This burr grinder has a 40-setting grind size selector, an on-off switch for continuous grinding, and a push-button for manual control. That's it. Other grinders include complicated timers, built-in scales, strength adjustment sliders, and other doodads, but Baratza suggests that you don't need them—and they're right. Measure your beans using a separate scale, grind them fresh for each cup. That's the way to do it.
This grinder produced the most even grounds out of all the machines I tested, and its range of output is all-encompassing. The coarsest setting produces large flakes, while the finest setting produces puffy grounds akin to powdered sugar—perfect for Turkish coffee. In between, I was quickly able to find the ideal settings for my Hario Woodneck, Aeropress, and even mason jar cold brew.
The machine itself is large, but not as monstrous as some of the other grinders I tested. It's also very bottom-heavy, which makes it feel more durable than other machines and means it won't rattle all over your counter while grinding. The heavy-duty translucent plastic collection cup generates less static cling than the glossy clear plastic cups I tested, and the chute that connects the burrs to the cup collects less debris than other models. Cleaning is simple: Just remove the top burr and use the included wire brush to remove residual grounds.
Read More: The Best Coffee Makers, Grinders, and Beans of 2019
Instant Pot Smart WiFi 6 Quart
Where To Buy$149.95 Amazon Buy
Instant Pot Smart WiFi 6 Quart
The Instant Pot Smart WiFi is everything a multi-cooker can (and should) be: fast, efficient, precise, intuitive, and perfectly capable of replacing most other devices in your kitchen. The Smart Wifi is Instant Pot’s update to the Smart Bluetooth, a middling product that suffered from poor app maintenance and connectivity issues. Luckily, this version faces none of those issues, and instead provides a handy 8-in-1 appliance with the convenience of WiFi connectivity, allowing you to set, monitor, and control your multi-cooker from virtually anywhere. Beyond this new technology, the Smart WiFi shares most of its DNA with the existing Duo Plus, save for the latter’s “Sanitize” function.
If a smart-connected device sounds too complicated to have in the kitchen, don’t worry—the Instant Pot Smart operates just fine without the app, too. While I did use the app at points throughout testing, I usually fell back into entering controls manually (this is my job, where else did I have to be?) and found it incredibly easy to use. My coworkers and housemates loved both the risotto and yogurt made in this Instant Pot and while the chicken for the soup was slightly “shredded” by the pressure-cooking process, the flavor of the final result was still strong. It’s worth noting that when the Instant Pot changes between modes, the beeps are LOUD, which can be helpful or annoying—but you can turn the sound off if you’re trying to sleep.
If you’re into micro-managing your dinner, this model also allows you to choose between “Less,” “More” and “Normal” settings for each preset. If you’re not that kind of person, it also comes with 750+ pre-programmed recipes that simply let you press a button and forget about the meal until it's done, something no other multi-cooker can claim.
If you’re looking for a more basic multi-cooker, the Crock-Pot Express Crock Multi-Cooker, which was our original best overall (and now our best value pick) or the original Instant Pot Duo may be more your speed—but the Smart can do everything you’re looking for and more at a very competitive price, making it our top pick.
Read More: The Best Electric Multi-Cookers of 2019
Cookware & Bakeware
Your kitchen isn't complete without a great cookware set.
Calphalon Contemporary Nonstick 10" Omelette Pan
Where To Buy$24.74 Amazon Buy $27.62 Wayfair Buy
Calphalon Contemporary Nonstick 10" Omelette Pan
The Calphalon Contemporary Nonstick Omelette Pan is not only beautiful to look at, but it also performs like a charm. I used it to cook pancakes and an omelet, all of which slid easily on the PFOA-free nonstick surface. In fact, flipping eggs felt absolutely effortless on its smooth interior. The stainless steel handle is rounded and angles up, assisting with flipping motions while keeping your hands far away from the heat.
I loved the pan’s perfect balance and thick anodized aluminum base, which provide both sturdiness and ease of movement. At $39.95, you’re not breaking the bank—but you’re not sacrificing any durability, either.
Read More: The Best Nonstick Cookware Sets of 2019
Viking 3-Ply Roasting Pan w/ Non-Stick Rack
Where To Buy$149.93 Amazon Buy $144.99 Walmart Buy $99.98 Sam's Club Buy
Viking 3-Ply Roasting Pan w/ Non-Stick Rack
Whether you're planning to use your roasting pan all year round or you just want a fuss-free way to cook your holiday meals, you can't go wrong with the Viking 3-Ply Stainless Steel Roasting Pan with Nonstick Rack. It was the top performing roaster in the group, both on the oven tests and the stovetop tests. This tri-ply stainless steel roaster definitely has some heft, but the handles are super wide and comfortable, distributing the pan's weight nicely. It had excellent heat distribution as well, searing the pork loin perfectly on all sides and cooking the vegetables evenly from center to edges.
If it's in your budget to pay for the highest-quality pan on the market, this is definitely the one to get. It's big and sturdy enough to handle a 20-pound turkey and it's capable of cooking anything you throw at it. Since it also happened to be the easiest to clean, even after we let the chicken pan drippings cake-on overnight, this pan solidly earned our pick as Best Overall.
Read More: The Best Roasting Pans of 2019
Cooks Standard 13-Inch Wok
Where To Buy$59.99 Amazon Buy $59.99 Home Depot Buy $70.99 Wayfair Buy
Cooks Standard 13-Inch Wok
There’s nothing traditional about the Cooks Standard 13-Inch Wok, but it was our favorite out of the group. It had more surface area on the bottom as compared to the other woks, making it a true hybrid between our favorite skillet and a wok. The rounded, sloped sides were effective at holding cooked food as we went, and it was light enough to toss the vegetables while we stir-fried. This pan was also our favorite for deep-frying potato chips, creating minimal splatter and perfectly browning the chips on all sides.
It’s worth noting that traditionalists don’t like stainless steel woks because they take longer to heat up and don't usually heat as evenly as carbon steel pans. While the former was definitely true when we tested the Cooks Standard, we were impressed at how much more effectively it retained that heat once it got there. The aluminum core and multi-clad metal construction was a game changer, making the pan light enough to use comfortably while also creating even heating with little to no hot spots.
It was not only our favorite wok to use, but it was also the only one that came with a dome lid. Put it all together, and you’ll see why the Cooks Standard is our choice for Best Overall.
Read More: The Best Woks and Stir-Fry Pans of 2019
Cuisinart MCP-12N Stainless Steel 12-Piece Cookware Set
Cuisinart MCP-12N Stainless Steel 12-Piece Cookware Set
The Cuisinart MCP-12N Multiclad Pro Stainless Steel 12-Piece Cookware Set offers incredible performance at a great value. We had no complaints with the medium-sized sauté pan (which not only comfortably fit four chicken thighs but also seared each one to perfection). The large stockpot is well-sized for making soup, cooking pasta, or blanching vegetables.
In addition to performance, these pans are easy to use. The triple-ply construction gave the pans the benefit of heat conductivity, but the aluminum core ensures they’re not too heavy to handle. The set includes everything you need to cook a meal: two saucepans (1 1/2- and 3-quart), an 8-quart stockpot, a medium-sized 3.5-quart sauté pan, two skillets (8- and 10-inch), and a steamer insert—all with comfortable handles and a design that creates a nice balance when holding the pan.
All in all, it was easy to crown Cuisinart the winner in this competition: this set has everything you need for a starter kitchen and it’s a great choice for those looking to upgrade their old sets, too.
Read More: The Best Cookware Sets of 2019
Cuisinart TPS-10 10-Piece Cookware Set
Where To Buy$179.00 Amazon Buy $223.00 eBay Buy
Cuisinart TPS-10 10-Piece Cookware SetBest Under $200
The Cuisinart TPS-10 10-Piece Cookware Set is the slightly smaller version of the best cookware set we tested. We originally reviewed the 12-piece set, but this 10-piece set is almost the same. It's missing the steaming insert and the pots and pans are tri-ply, instead of multi-clad. But the price is friendlier to your wallet.
While testing the multi-clad 12-piece set, we loved its incredible performance: We had no complaints with the medium-sized sauté pan (which not only comfortably fit four chicken thighs but also seared each one to perfection) and the large stockpot is well-sized for making soup, cooking pasta, or blanching vegetables.
In addition, these pans are easy to use. The triple-ply construction gives the pans the benefit of heat conductivity. The set includes everything you need to cook a meal: two saucepans (1 1/2- and 2 1/2-quart), a 6-quart stockpot, a medium-sized 3-quart sauté pan, and two skillets (8- and 10-inch)—all with comfortable handles and a design that creates a nice balance when holding the pan.
All in all, it was easy to name the Cuisinart as a top cookware set. It has everything you need for a starter kitchen and it’s a great choice for those looking to upgrade their old sets, too.
Read More: The Best Cookware Sets Under $200 of 2019
Nordic Ware Natural Aluminum Commercial Baker's Half Sheet
Where To BuyClick for price Amazon Buy $18.09 eBay Buy
Nordic Ware Natural Aluminum Commercial Baker's Half Sheet
There’s a reason this American-made baking sheet tops charts around the internet. It’s lightweight, large enough to fit more than a dozen cookies, and distributes heat like a dream. Measuring 12 by 17 inches, we're confident we can use it to cook enough vegetables for a small crowd—or for one person with plenty of leftovers. Even covered with goodies, this tray is light enough to hold with one hand while you scoop whatever you’re making onto a waiting plate.
My biggest concern was cleaning. While the pizza slid off easily, cookies and vegetables took a bit more work and left a bit of residue. However, everything came off with a few minutes of soaking. Personally, we'd use parchment paper or a Silpat mat under my cookies to ensure that nothing sticks.
Given the high-quality construction, if you take care of this pan—wash it by hand and don’t even think about touching it with a metal spatula or fork—there's no reason why it shouldn't last for ages.
Read More: The Best Cookie and Baking Sheets of 2019
Cutlery
These knives are a cut (ha) above the rest.
Zwilling J.A. Henckels Twin Gourmet Classic 18-pc Knife Block Set
Where To BuyClick for price Amazon Buy $279.95 Wayfair Buy
Zwilling J.A. Henckels Twin Gourmet Classic 18-pc Knife Block Set
When it came to overall value, it's hard to beat the Zwilling J.A. Henckels Twin Gourmet Classic 18-piece set. The chef’s knife is lightweight and easy to wield while also being one of the sharper knives in the test group. The paring knife fits perfectly in our hands for off-the-cutting-board activities like peeling apples, and the serrated bread knife makes quick work at slicing crusty baguettes. This set also earns bonus points for including additional items, including a boning knife, kitchen shears, and steak knives.
After all our testing, it was easy to choose the Zwilling J.A. Henckels as our Best Overall knife set. It’s a perfect set for a starter kitchen with all those bonus items, but the knives are also sharp enough to make it a great upgrade set, too.
This set includes seven knives (an 8-inch chef’s knife, a 4-inch paring knife, a 2.75-inch tourne/peeling knife, an 8-inch serrated bread knife, a 6-inch utility knife, a 5-inch serrated utility knife, and a 5.5-inch boning knife) along with a honing steel, kitchen shears, eight steak knives, and a large, wooden block.
Read More: The Best Knife Sets of 2019
Mercer Culinary Genesis 6-Piece Forged Knife Block Set, Tempered Glass Block
Where To Buy$139.00 Amazon Buy $185.16 Walmart Buy $157.41 eBay Buy
Mercer Culinary Genesis 6-Piece Forged Knife Block Set, Tempered Glass BlockBest Under $200
It's easy to like the Mercer Culinary Genesis 6-Piece Forged Knife Block Set with Tempered Glass Block. The set provides the essential knives plus a bonus boning knife, although it's one of the few that didn’t include a honing steel or shears. In the end, we found it hard to complain considering you’ll receive five impressively sharp knives that performed as well as sets three times its price. In addition to the sharp blades, each knife has a great balance and we love the grip of the handles. To top the cake, the serrated knife is one of our favorites in the group.
After testing the knives, we can see why the Mercer brand is the common supplier of culinary school knife kits. Because of its performance and low price, it's easy to choose the Mercer Culinary Genesis as our Best Value pick.
This set includes five knives (an 8-inch chef’s knife, a 3.5-inch paring knife, an 8-inch serrated bread knife, a 5-inch utility knife, and a 6-inch boning knife) which are stored upright in a thin, glass case.
Read More: The Best Knife Sets Under $200 of 2019
Cuisinart C77TR-15P Triple Rivet Collection 15-Piece Knife Block Set
Cuisinart C77TR-15P Triple Rivet Collection 15-Piece Knife Block SetBest Under $100
The Cuisinart C77TR-15P Triple Rivet Collection 15-Piece Knife Block Set is an excellent choice if you’re on a tight budget. The chef’s knife has great balance and a comfortable, nicely shaped handle. It was well suited for a variety of chopping tasks and took down onions with ease. In addition to the full-sized chef’s knife, the set also includes a few bonus knives, including a 5-inch Santoku knife. That smaller, wide-bladed knife always comes in handy for quick prep items or for those with smaller hands.
We’re impressed that this set bundles so many knives for such a low price. Because it meets our quality standards, we would certainly recommend it for anyone looking for an affordable knife set.
This set includes six knives (an 8-inch chef’s knife, a 5-inch Santoku knife, a 3.5-inch paring knife, an 8-inch serrated bread knife, a 4.5-inch utility knife, and an 8-inch slicing knife) along with a honing steel, kitchen shears, 6 steak knives, and a large, wooden block.
Read More: The Best Knife Sets Under $100 of 2019
Wüsthof Classic 6-Inch Flexible Boning Knife
Where To Buy$119.95 Amazon Buy $119.95 eBay Buy
Wüsthof Classic 6-Inch Flexible Boning Knife
I knew very early on in testing that the Wüsthof Classic 6-Inch Flexible Boning Knife would be a personal favorite. It's incredibly sharp and the blade is just flexible enough to weave around chicken joints with ease. Of all the knives we tested, this one got closest to the bone, sacrificing the least amount of usable meat as we carved. The thin blade can expertly remove the skin without creating any jagged edges. If you’re looking to buy one knife that can work with meat, poultry, and fish, you definitely can't go wrong with this one.
Zwilling Pro 8" Chef's Knife (38401-203)
Where To BuyClick for price Amazon Buy $149.95 Wayfair Buy
Zwilling Pro 8" Chef's Knife (38401-203)
J.A. Henckels is one of the most recognizable names in the knife making industry, so it’s not surprising that this knife rose to the top of our list. The Henckels Zwilling Pro is a serious workhorse, pulling ahead of the pack in nearly every one of our tests and earning the top spot as Best Overall Chef’s Knife.
This high-carbon German steel knife weighs in at 9.5 ounces, making it one of the heftier knives we tested. The weight gave it the strength to handle the heavy-duty tasks we threw at it, cutting through butternut squash with ease. A heavier knife can be less adept at precise cuts, but the Zwilling Pro has a super sharp edge that sliced up a tomato without issue. The design of the wide, tapered bolster made this knife easy to grip and seriously comfortable to use.
Overall, this is a really solid, well-balanced blade with excellent control, allowing you to confidently work through large cuts with precision and comfort. It's a perfect starter knife for beginners and would make a great addition to any pro’s knife collection.
Read More: The Best Kitchen Knives of 2019
Chef'sChoice 15 Trizor XV EdgeSelect
Where To Buy$124.99 Amazon Buy $147.98 Walmart Buy $139.00 eBay Buy
Chef'sChoice 15 Trizor XV EdgeSelect
If you have a serious collection of pricey knives, this is the sharpener you want. The Trizor XV EdgeSelect (yes, it's a very silly name) has three stages of sharpening which gradually build up a smooth, even, incredibly sharp knife edge that glides right through a ripe tomato and will stay that way longer than blades sharpened by other methods. Because it's electric, the diamond abrasives in each stage move very quickly. That means they not only work faster but do a better job of fine honing. It's just about impossible to use the Chef's Choice incorrectly because guides hold your knife at the correct angle. The manual that comes with this sharpener is extremely thorough; if you’re a real knife geek, you’ll appreciate all the info about customizing your blade. You can also use the Trizor to sharpen serrated knives. While not large for an electric appliance, you will need to find some room for it in a cabinet or deep drawer.
Read More: The Best Knife Sharpeners of 2019
Coffee Makers
These coffee makers are sure to suit every need.
Keurig K575
Where To BuyClick for price Amazon Buy $427.44 eBay Buy
Keurig K575
Considering that Keurig is responsible for introducing Americans to pod coffee, we weren't surprised that the company's flagship K575 topped our list.
The K575 features a responsive and easy-to-navigate touchscreen, a massive 80 oz. water reservoir (the largest available), and the option to brew a full carafe for guests. Users can adjust everything from cup size to temperature to coffee strength and can use the coffeemaker to make cocoa, tea, chai, and even soup.
In our tests, we found the K575 easy to use, quick to brew, and remarkably quiet. It also comes with a useful hot-water-only mode. The one drawback is that it can only be used with Keurig 2.0 pods, although if you have the My K-Cup 2.0 reusable filter, you can use whatever ground coffee you choose.
Read More: The Best Pod Coffee Brewers of 2019
Technivorm Moccamaster KB
Where To Buy$299.00 Amazon Buy $299.00 eBay Buy
Technivorm Moccamaster KB
With its mid-century design and an exposed reservoir, you'll want to leave the Moccamaster out on the counter even when it’s not in use. But it doesn't just look great. Indeed, the pricey Moccamaster brews a complex and smooth pot of coffee that ranked highest in our taste test. This machine also fills a full pot quickly—a necessity for the morning rush.
Only two optional settings are available: You can control the heating element under the carafe and turn down the temperature if desired. Other than that, the Moccamaster doesn't have—and doesn't need—anything else. Technivorm boasts that its heating element can get water between 196ºF and 205ºF, which specialists say is the ideal temperature for brewing coffee.
The Moccamaster isn't for everyone. Handmade in the Netherlands, it costs around $300—and would never win an award for value. It lacks a programmable timer, and it was also a bit more difficult to set up than the rest of the coffee makers—in fact, most were ready to go right out of the box. But a quick look at the instruction diagram should clear up any confusion, and the end result is well worth the effort.
Read More: The Best Drip Coffee Makers of 2019
Hario V60 Coffee Dripper 02 Ceramic
Where To Buy$19.25 Amazon Buy $33.76 eBay Buy
Hario V60 Coffee Dripper 02 Ceramic
The Hario V60 Coffee Dripper 02 Ceramic pour-over coffee maker’s design doesn’t appear to be unique. At first glance, it looks exactly like every other over-the-mug model we tested. What sets this model apart (and puts it at the top of most coffee enthusiast’s lists) is the interior spiral ribs and extra-large drip hole. Most of the pour overs we tested had one to three tiny holes in the bottom, which slow down the draining process. With the Hario’s large drainage hole, you can brew coffee as fast as you like! Not only that, but those ribs give the grinds more room to expand, increasing the amount of water you can hold in the cone.
Fast isn’t necessarily better, but it does give you more options. You could brew a cup in less than two minutes, or you can slow down the rate at which you pour the water and draw things out to a full four minutes. At the end of the day, both our fast- and slow-pour tests resulted in a delightful cup of coffee with a rich mouthfeel, a robustly fruity backbone, and almost no detectable bitterness.
We also liked that a standard paper filter fit perfectly in the cone, and the ceramic construction retained the water’s heat well enough to create an even brewing process and a hot cup of coffee. And since the Hario also happens to be low-profile enough to store amongst your coffee cups and it was one of the easiest units to clean, it was a shoo-in for our pick as Best Overall. Considering it was priced at $20 during the time of this testing, it’s also an incredible value for the money.
Read More: The Best Pour-Over Coffee Makers of 2019
Maxi-Matic Elite Platinum EC-120 12 Cup Percolator
Maxi-Matic Elite Platinum EC-120 12 Cup Percolator
Except for a transparent top knob (which aids in one of the understood pleasures of percolating—watching the coffee circling), the Maxi-Matic is composed mainly of stainless steel. That speaks to why it brewed one of the most balanced, flavorful cups of the bunch since plastic mechanisms (especially when they contain BPA) can transmit chemicals, and lead to off-tastes and aromas. It has all of our preferred percolator elements such as separate power and ready-to-drink indicator lights, its comfortable-to-hold, heat-resistant handle, and a thin, curved spout that aids in pouring and prevent drips. Yet the Maxi-Matic also one-ups the other models we tested with a few unique advantages. The pot can be lifted off the heating element completely for seamless, cordless serving, then returned to its base, where it will be kept warm automatically. But it also has a boil dry safety feature, which, even when plugged in, ensures the pot won’t continue to heat once there’s no liquid inside.
Read More: The Best Electric Coffee Percolators of 2019
SterlingPro SS Double Wall Cafetiere
SterlingPro SS Double Wall Cafetiere
Receiving top marks across the board during all of our tests, SterlingPro's double walls provide excellent insulation, meaning the coffee stays hot, while the exterior unit remains cool to the touch (neither of which is guaranteed from other materials). The lid can also be spun around to seal off the pouring spot and hold in heat when not in use. The snugly fitting filter is equipped with double screens, preventing grounds from sneaking into your cup, and every part of the press is constructed from rust-free stainless steel, meaning it would take an act of God for this baby to deteriorate or break. It’s relatively lightweight for a metal model, and easy to operate too; the lid fits snugly, and the plunger pushes down smoothly, without excess effort. It’s a cinch to clean because its dishwasher safe, but not a problem to scrub by hand, as the filters can be removed, and the canister doesn’t include any outer casings to fumble with. It boasts an especially large capacity (holding about six mugs, where the average in this size-class is four), and is multi-use, good for making anything from cold brew to hot chocolate, and produces perfectly frothed milk in seconds. On top of that, it’s available for a great price —while stainless steel presses can flirt with the $100 range, the SterlingPro clocks in at around $30.
Read More: The Best French Press Coffee Maker of 2019
MistoBox
Where To Buy$19.95 MistoBox Buy
MistoBox
Conceptually, MistoBox splits the difference between many other coffee subscriptions—and it's all the better for it. The company doesn't roast its own beans, but instead sources them from top roasters all across America, who ship the fresh-roasted coffee direct to your door. It doesn't ask you to participate in blind tastings, and it doesn't give you a detailed quiz up front. It's all about balance.
Where MistoBox really shines is in its efficiently designed website and deep customization. If you want to, you can sign up for a scheduled delivery of curated espresso blends or single origin coffees and just let it ride—no input is necessary beyond the initial question of what kind of roast you like. But if you want to get a little more involved, you can rate each coffee you receive to refine future shipments or—if you want to take the future into your own hands—curate your own list of upcoming beans with a feature MistoBox calls the "Brew Queue." The number of choices is dizzying, and there are plenty of user reviews to guide your way thanks to a very active community.
Shipments were blazingly quick, with both independently contracted roasters delivering my coffee just two days off roast. Customer service was similarly speedy: an exceedingly polite representative reached out and efficiently answered my query just a few hours after I sent it.
Read More: The Best Coffee Subscriptions of 2019
Bathroom
Up your bathroom game with these super plush towels.
Fieldcrest Spa Solid Bath Towel
Where To Buy$12.99 Target Buy Click for price Amazon Buy $19.99 Target Buy
Fieldcrest Spa Solid Bath Towel
Do you know what’s even better than finding an amazingly plush, absorbent bath towel? Finding an amazingly plush, absorbent bath towel that's super affordable. I fell in love with the Fieldcrest Spa Bath Towel the first time I used it, and it exceeded expectations during testing to claim the title of Best Overall.
There’s so much to love about this towel, which is made from regular cotton and comes in more than a dozen colors. At 30-by-56-inches, it’s a perfect size, as well as a comfortable weight. In terms of texture, I found this towel to be plush and inviting, yet not so soft it felt weird on my wet skin.
Additionally, it blew away the competition when it came to soaking up spills. Many other towels peeled off the floor, leaving traces of water behind, but not this towel! It soaked up every last drop, leaving the floor spotless. Additionally, it didn’t smell musty after air drying, and a soda stain came out completely without any special treatment. Did I mention it’s only $12.99?
All in all, this towel would be a worthwhile investment even if it cost more. It’s simply an added bonus that it’s so affordable! It was one of my favorite products to use, and it proved that a towel doesn’t need to be made of fancy Egyptian cotton to perform well.
Read More: The Best Bath Towels of 2019
Gorilla Grip Original Bath Rug (30" x 20")
Where To BuyClick for price Amazon Buy $17.22 eBay Buy
Gorilla Grip Original Bath Rug (30" x 20")
The ideal bath mat is the kind you don’t really have to think about, which makes Gorilla Grip’s offering an obvious choice. It’s a soft rug to step on, but not so plush that a little water gives it a matted, tangled look. It’s also ultra-absorbent to the point where it can soak up a spilled cup of water in about ten seconds, which means any dripped water will go into the mat, rather than into the grout between your floor tiles.
The Gorilla Grip mat is available in 20 different colors from black to light pink, so you’ll be hard-pressed to find a bathroom decor scheme that it can’t fit. And while we tested the 30 x 20 version, it actually comes in two other sizes (24 x 17 and 44 x 26), as well as a U-shaped version designed to fit around a toilet. We’d happily use this on a daily basis, especially since at just over $15 for the 30 x 20 mat, it’s barely pricier than our best value pick.
Read More: The Best Bath Mats of 2019
Hydroluxe Full-Chrome 24 Function Ultra-Luxury 3-Way 2-in-1
Where To BuyClick for price Amazon Buy $23.00 eBay Buy
Hydroluxe Full-Chrome 24 Function Ultra-Luxury 3-Way 2-in-1
The Hydroluxe 24 Function Ultra-Luxury easily earned our top spot for the best showerhead because it offers a high-end shower experience at a low-end price. It delivers very good water pressure, includes 24 different functions to choose from, such as a standard jet experience, a pause feature, and a mist setting, and it’s easy to install.
Unlike many other models, changing the settings on the Hydroluxe is a breeze. Just move the dial around the showerhead and it gives a satisfying clicking noise to let you know that it’s set perfectly in place.
Each of the two showerheads (overhead and hand shower) have water-flow settings including, Power Rain, Massage, Stay-Warm Mist, Water-saving Economy Rain and Pause, that can be used separately or at the same time. Combined with additional controls, there are 24 different ways to take your shower. The Mist function is the absolute best sensation I have ever had in a shower: It felt like a bunch of angels were gently pelting me with wet cotton clouds. The pause feature—which stops the flow of water for as long as you need it—is also great for when you are shaving.
To install, all you need to do is unscrew the old showerhead, apply some plumber’s tape to the threads of your shower pipe (this often comes with your showerhead) and then screw the new head onto your shower pipe. Use a wrench to ensure a tight seal, do the same with the handheld attachment and you’re done.
Read More: The Best Showerheads of 2019
Bedroom
From silky sheets to spacious storage bins, this list has it all.
Brooklinen Luxe Core Sheet Set
Where To Buy$149.00 Brooklinen Buy
Brooklinen Luxe Core Sheet Set
Here’s the skinny on these amazing sheets. Each set comes with two pillowcases, a flat sheet and a fitted sheet that fits mattresses up to 15 inches deep. They’re made from 100 percent cotton and are constructed in a sateen weave, which means they’re smooth to the touch and have a somewhat shiny appearance. There are more than a dozen standard colors and patterns to choose from, and you can get this set in sizes ranging from Twin XL to California King. The only size they don’t carry is a Split King.
In my testing notes for these sheets, my first comment is, “I’m actually sad I have to take these off my bed.” When I washed them in warm water and put them through the dryer, they came out soft and wrinkle-free. Not only are they soft, but I also love the slightly heavier weight as well. When I napped in these sheets, I expected I’d be hot since the weather was quite warm, but to my surprise, I stayed at a comfortable temperature.
The Brooklinen Luxe Core Sheets aced our other tests, as well. They wrinkle significantly less than other options, likely due to their sateen weave, and stains come out easily.
Read More: The Best Bed Sheets of 2019
Xtreme Comforts Hypoallergenic Shredded Memory Foam Pillow
Where To BuyClick for price Amazon Buy $35.97 eBay Buy
Xtreme Comforts Hypoallergenic Shredded Memory Foam Pillow
The Xtreme Comforts pillow, despite its ominously overzealous name, is the pillow we're happiest to recommend for most people.
The pillow arrives rolled up and compressed, but once it’s out of the packaging it fluffs up to full size quickly. (Keep in mind that some memory foam pillows take longer to adjust in colder temps and tend to stay firmer in cold environments.)
The Xtreme Comforts really shines when it comes to adjustability. The pillow’s packaging states that is is intentionally “overstuffed,” so I removed about a quarter of the bamboo shredded memory foam and kneaded the pillow until the foam was evenly redistributed and it felt comfortable to lie on. Since the foam is shredded, you don't feel lumps and bumps—the contents mold around your head, neck, and spine so you feel supported.
Instead of a cotton cover, the pillowcase is made with a Kool-Flow Micro-Vented Bamboo Cover, a feature you may particularly relish if, like me, you wake up hot in the middle of the night.
Read More: The Best Bed Pillows of 2019
Pottery Barn Linen Silk Comforter
Where To Buy$209.00 Pottery Barn Buy
Pottery Barn Linen Silk Comforter
After testing, we still struggle to find a negative about the Pottery Barn Linen Silk Comforter. This beautiful piece of bedding came out on top in terms of appearance, warmth, and upkeep, making it our top pick among today’s best comforters.
The Linen Silk Comforter is available in three sizes—Twin, Full/Queen, and King/California King—and it stands out from other products thanks to its unique double-sided construction. The top of the comforter is made of beautiful textured linen fabric, while the bottom is a luxurious cotton-silk blend that’s soft and smooth against your skin—you can easily sleep without a top sheet if you want! The comforter is filled with a polyester batting that keeps you toasty warm all night, and its box stitching is high-quality, ensuring the fill will stay in place without settling out.
In terms of upkeep, this comforter is surprisingly easy to take care of. It doesn’t wrinkle as dramatically as other products, and during stain tests, most liquids simply rolled off the surface—which is perfect if you frequently find yourself snacking in bed. The stains that did set in came out easily with a bit of detergent, but you can also throw the whole comforter into the washing machine if you want a more thorough clean.
As if its grade-A performance isn’t enough, it's also made from sustainably sourced materials, so it’s a purchase you can feel good about.
Read More: The Best Comforters of 2019
L.L. Bean Heated Blanket
Where To Buy$199.00 L.L. Bean Buy
L.L. Bean Heated Blanket
If you want a high-quality electric blanket to keep you warm all winter long, your best option is to invest in the L.L. Bean Heated Blanket. While more expensive than other products, this blanket blew the competition away in each of our tests.
This heated blanket is actually made by Berkshire Blanket and branded by L.L. Bean. It’s made from two delightfully soft layers of velvety polyester fabric with an insulating layer in between—this was the only blanket we tested that used multiple layers of fabric, and it was definitely the best constructed as well. The wires woven throughout the blanket are thin, and you can barely feel them when you’re cozied up underneath it. Overall, this blanket was by far the warmest and heaviest of the lot—even without turning it on!
The L.L. Bean Heated Blanket also has every feature you could ask for from an electric blanket. As is standard, the blanket has an automatic 9-hour shut off, and the full/queen and king sizes come with dual zones, so you and your partner can customize the heat on your side of the bed. There are only five heat settings on this blanket—most other options have 10—but we found them to be ideal, no matter whether you wanted the blanket slightly warm or really toasty.
The controllers are a little confusing on first glance, but they’re easy enough to understand if you take a few minutes to read the instructions. There’s a preheat option that will warm up the bed for 45 minutes before dropping the heat to setting 5, and you can also play around with the timer feature if you want the blanket to turn off after a few hours. Finally, the blanket features Berkshire’s patented Intellisense technology, which is supposed to prevent hot spots, and we did find this blanket heated quite evenly.
To make this blanket even better, it can be cleaned in the washing machine and dryer. Several other blankets have obnoxiously specific washing requirements that aren’t feasible in all machines, but this one just needs to be put on a gentle cycle. Overall, this heated blanket is well worth its price for superior comfort, performance, quality, and versatility.
Read More: The Best Electric Blankets of 2019
Tuft & Needle
Where To Buy$595.00 Lowe's Buy $476.00 Amazon Buy $691.24 eBay Buy
Tuft & Needle
Tuft & Needle is a fantastic mattress for anyone looking for a bit more support in a mattress. By far the least expensive model we tested, it was a favorite for its firmness and comfort. It's supportive yet soft, so getting in and out of bed isn’t difficult or painful. In both clinical and practical testing, we found that the mattress mitigates movement well which means that a tossing-and-turning partner won’t wake you up.
The mattress is cased in a slightly cheap-feeling mattress cover that’s designed to be breathable. It bunches up a bit beneath tight-fitting sheets, but not distractingly so. Tuft & Needle's excellent, prompt, friendly customer service is a perk, as well. At this intersection of price and quality, you'll be hard-pressed to find a better pick.
Read More: The Best Mattresses in a Box of 2019
DeLonghi HMP1500
DeLonghi HMP1500
If you want a space heater that does it all, this space heater is the one for you. The Delonghi HMP1500 aced our spot-heating and room-heating tests. Our thermal sensors recorded the HMP1500 outputting a maximum temperature of almost 95°F. This Delonghi also raised the temperature of a 1350-cubic-foot room six degrees in an hour, more than enough to warm a chilly room.
Performance aside, the HMP1500 also has design elements that can fit any lifestyle. Users that want their heater to follow them from room to room can install the included wheels. Where stairs are a concern, a handle on the back lets you easily lift the 8-pound frame anywhere. If you have one room in your home that needs supplementary heating, the HMP1500 can be mounted to a wall as a permanent fixture.
Read More: The Best Space Heaters of 2019
Sterilite Ultra Storage Box with Wheels
Sterilite Ultra Storage Box with Wheels
With a 66-quart capacity, these boxes, which come as a set of four, were by far the most spacious containers we tested. What’s more, the long, thin design allowed them to fit easily under the bed. Sturdy materials and an inflexible shape also enable them to hold either hard or soft items (or both), which you can easily identify through the see-through plastic.
Even with the addition of smooth-gliding wheels that easily help you pull the boxes out from under the bed, they can be neatly stacked with other units of their size, making them also a good choice for basement, garage, and attic storage.
The only issue (as with most plastic boxes), is the lid buckles in the center when the box is remotely overstuffed. So, while it still technically latches, the contents will no longer be air and water tight.
Read More: The Best Under Bed Storage Bins of 2019
Laundry and Cleaning
A tidy house is a happy house.
Persil ProClean
Persil ProClean
Though Persil has only been on sale in the US since mid-2015, it has long been a best-selling laundry detergent in Europe. It crossed the Atlantic to take on Tide, which has long been the dominant brand in the U.S.
Our photospectrometer revealed that—across all our tests—Persil removed an average of 2 percent more stains than Tide. While that difference isn't clearly visible to the naked eye, it does make a difference over repeated washings—and that's how Persil eked out a win over a longstanding favorite.
However, Persil isn't perfect for everyone. Although it's now sold at multiple retailers, it was originally launched as a Walmart exclusive. Persil is also more expensive than Tide. While the price gap isn't extreme, over a year's worth of washing, it can add up.
Our in-house survey and review of online opinions also show that many consumers think Persil smells "sweet"—which may be a turnoff. Still, if stain removal is critical, Persil is the undisputed winner.
Read More: The Best Liquid Laundry Detergents of 2019
iRobot Roomba i7+
iRobot Roomba i7+
The iRobot Roomba i7+ is the first robot vacuum that can empty itself. A vacuum in the charging base suctions everything out of the bin into a sealable bag. That means you don't have to see, touch, or smell what your robot vacuum picks up. Also for your convenience, the i7+ has a whole host of smart features. Plus, it’s Alexa and Google Home compatible. The i7+ can even make virtual maps that can track cleaning cycles and even keep them out of individual rooms.
Fancy tech aside, the i7+ picks up quite a bit. On average, it picked up 10 grams of debris, so in a week, it can keep up with a mild manual cleaning. The i7+ is expensive, but every penny is accounted for in a large number of features and excellent performance.
Read More: The Best Robot Vacuums of 2019
Gladwell Cordless Rechargeable Electric Mop
Where To BuyClick for price Amazon Buy $69.45 eBay Buy
Gladwell Cordless Rechargeable Electric Mop
You might think that a mop that needs power would be overkill—and you would be wrong. In fact, having to plug the Gladwell mop in to charge for about four hours before using it is probably the only negative thing about it. Because once powered up, you exert little to no energy in pushing it across the floor—it glides effortlessly, picking up dirt by way of its two spinning microfiber fabric heads, which can be thrown in the washing machine after each use.
Think of it as the difference between using a manual, push-powered and gas-powered lawn mower; the gas mower nearly pushes itself, much like the Gladwell. The Gladwell mop even picked up dust and dirt left behind by the broom I used on the floors before mopping, while it cleaned and sanitized the floor.
Since the rotating cleaning heads are round, the mop is extremely easy to operate around corners, which is a plus, and it’s fun to use.
Read More: The Best Mops of 2019
Dyson V11 Torque Drive
Where To Buy$699.99 Dyson Buy $699.99 Abt Buy $699.99 Best Buy Buy
Dyson V11 Torque Drive
The Dyson V11 Torque Drive is a no-compromise cordless vacuum. It has powerful cleaning, great battery life, and features you won’t find anywhere else. The V11 has two major features that set it apart from all other cordless vacuums: an LCD screen on the back and automatic suction adjustment.
The screen lets you know, down to the second, how much battery life you have left. This feature ensures you’ll never be caught short while vacuuming between the cushions. The self-adjusting suction is a little more subtle. When you’re cleaning, the V11 lowers or increases the amount of suction based on the type of surface you’re cleaning. This increases battery life and helps keep this Dyson from damaging your floors.
Shiny new toys aside, the V11 also aces the basics. Our testing showed that this Dyson picked up 95 percent of the dirt we laid out for it. The large debris tests also impressed us. A lot of vacuums just plows crumbs from one side of the room to the other. The V11, however, has specialized gaps in its brush head to ensure pick up.
The major downside is that the Dyson V11 Torque Drive is expensive. What you’re getting is a vacuum that has features no other brand has and the top-tier performance is icing on the cake. However, there are vacuums with better value, providing a clean that’s almost as good for a fraction of the cost.
Read More: The Best Cordless Vacuums of 2019
Travel
These luggage are as practical as they are stylish.
Samsonite Flexis 21" Spinner
Where To BuyClick for price Amazon Buy $240.00 JCPenney Buy
Samsonite Flexis 21" Spinner
The Samsonite Flexis 21" Spinner is the best carry-on bag of the moment. It’s the direct replacement for our previous pick for best carry-on bag, the MightLight 2, which Samsonite has discontinued. The Flexis’s total dimensions, at 22.5 x 15.0 x 9.0 inches, make it a little bit smaller than the MightLight 2. As such, it fits in our sizing device, wheels and all, with no difficulties.
The Flexis 21” Spinner features the same high-quality wheels that its predecessor came sporting. I found that they made crossing over the sun-cracked pavement, concrete sidewalks, wood floors and tile comfortable and easy. As it’s a four-wheeled spinner, you’ll have no trouble maneuvering the Flexis around obstacles. The handle on the side the bag is oriented to make grabbing it out of an overhead compartment a breeze, while the one on the top is cushy enough to carry the bag comfortably for a long time. The locking, retractable handle offers height adjustments, making this bag easy to wheel along, no matter how tall you are. That the expandable handle can be unlocked by either of the two buttons built into it makes it easy to use and provides a bit of redundancy.
The 21-inch version of the Flexis offers 2520 cubic inches of packing space. There are three pockets on the outside of the bag: the large exterior pocket is ideal for stuffing a sweater, iPad, or magazines into it. Two smaller zippered pockets—which are well-sized for an e-reader, passport, and charging cables—are built into the bag’s zippered lid. Speaking of charging cables, you should know that one of the pockets comes with a smaller, zippered compartment designed for storing a rechargeable battery pack in. Plug your power pack into the Flexis’ integrated USB port and you’ll be able to use it to charge your phone or other small electronics, without a mess of cables getting in your way. As your battery pack isn’t integrated into the bag, as it is with some smart luggage, you can easily remove your battery to keep in another carry-on or personal item should the Flexis need to be stowed in your flight’s cargo hold.
The inside of the suitcase boasts a large open area with elastic retention straps for securing your clothes or packing cubes into place, as well as mesh stash pockets for organizing smaller items. On the inside of the bag’s lid, you’ll find a zippered, mesh compartment that’s perfect for jamming socks or underwear in.
The Flexis comes equipped with self-healing YKK Strong Grip Zip, which is significantly more reliable than traditional coil zippers; if one of the bag’s zippers gets messed up (but doesn’t break), zipping and unzipping it should make it as good as new. The main compartment can be sealed up using a TSA-approved luggage lock—an important feature, should you ever need to check the bag. Without anything in it, the 21-inch version of the Flexis weighs seven pounds. It strikes the perfect balance of affordability, features, and build quality. I highly recommend taking it for a spin (sorry).
I’ve only got a couple of complaints about this bag: the Flexis 21 doesn’t come with a built-in waterproof bag for sealing up your toiletries in—but if you own a good toiletry bag, it’s no big deal. In addition to this, when not in use, the Flexis can’t be compressed down for storage. If that’s a deal breaker, check out our pick for Best Soft-Sided Carry-On.
Read More: The Best Carry-On Luggage of 2019
Travelpro Platinum Magna 2 29" Expandable Spinner Suiter
Where To Buy$331.81 Amazon Buy $339.99 Walmart Buy $397.47 eBay Buy
Travelpro Platinum Magna 2 29" Expandable Spinner Suiter
Travelpro's Platinum Magna 2 is the best suitcase to invest in right now. It’s made well enough that it’ll survive years of vacations, trips back and forth from university, or extended business travel.
The 29-inch design offers 137 liters of packing space, which was more than adequate to house all of the items we packed into it during testing. Measuring 29 x 20.5 x 12.75 inches in size and weighing in at just over 11 pounds, it won't fit into an airplane's overhead bin or slide under a seat. But its rugged Cordura exterior ensures it'll come out of your plane's cargo hold in one piece, no worse for wear. The suitcase’s four spinner wheels are aligned by magnets. This guarantees that all of the wheels move in the same direction at the same time, no matter which way you push or pull the suitcase. Whether you’re wheeling through customs or throwing it in the back of a rental car, this suitcase is easy and pleasurable to steer.
On the front of the Travelpro you’ll find an expandable zippered pocket that’s ideal for last-minute items, shoes, or wet towels. Look inside and you’ll find that the cavernous main compartment is flanked by two zippered pockets that run the full length of the suitcase. One is lined with transparent plastic, making it a great choice for toiletries and other liquids. The other is made of breathable mesh, perfect for undergarments, socks, and other small items. Zippered storage panels are also sewn into the main compartment’s compression straps, there's a large mesh pocket inside the lid, and a compression panel helps you stuff in and organize as much clothing as possible for longer trips. Should you need the additional space, the Travelpro is expandable—just be sure to weigh your overstuffed suitcase with a luggage scale before leaving for the airport.
You should know that while this suitcase does come in a couple of different colors, it’s not the most stylish bag. For something a little more fashionable, check out The Large AWAY Travel Suitcase or the Briggs & Riley Large Expandable Spinner.
Read More: The Best Checked Luggage of 2019
Tom Bihn Western Flyer
Where To Buy$240.00 Tom Bihn Buy
Tom Bihn Western Flyer
Constructed from either 1050 Ballistic Nylon or lightweight 400 Halcyon fabric and available in an assortment of colors, the Tom Bihn Western Flyer will fit under an airline seat with room to spare—a fact you’ll appreciate when you stretch out on your next cross-country flight. Its exterior front panel contains a stowaway water bottle holder and two large, zippered pockets: one which provides ample space for your car keys, passport, and other small essentials. The second pocket is large enough to store an eReader, 8” tablet, smartphone or paperback novel to read on your flight.
With 26 liters of interior space, the Western Flyer is large enough to use as a small suitcase for a weekend getaway with room to spare for a laptop, snacks, and magazines. Its interior space is broken down into two large compartments: The first contains a fabric partition to help you stay organized, when needed, or zipped out of the way to allow for one large chunk of space that’s ideal for a laptop. The second pocket proved large enough during testing to contain a complete change of clothing, or if you prefer, multiple pairs of underwear, socks and a couple of dress shirts. In addition to all of this, the Western Flyer is incredibly versatile. It can be carried by its built-in handle like a briefcase, be paired with a shoulder strap (sold separately,) or worn like a rucksack, thanks to a pair of backpack straps that stow away when not in use. What’s more, thanks Tom Bihn’s selection of packing cubes, padded electronics cases and their organization Freudian Slip insert, this bag can be customized to please most any traveler.
Read More: The Best Carry-On Under Seat Luggage of 2019
Outdoors
A good grill can really transform your outdoor space.
Toter Wheeled Blackstone 32-Gal.
Toter Wheeled Blackstone 32-Gal.
The Toter Blackstone won our best overall award. It beat the competition by being versatile, flexible, and mobile. When you first see the Toter, you'll notice that it towers over other garbage cans, measuring in at 37.5 inches tall. During testing, we found that the taller and funnel-like profile increased the odds that the trash bags we dumped were secure. When loaded with trash, we also noticed that the entire barrel lists forward. This design choice lent itself to stability, absorbing normal bumps and shocks without tipping.
Aside from tipping over, the next biggest headache comes from animals getting into your trash. The Blackstone does not come with a method to secure its lid. The swinging lid makes it easier to open with one hand and we noted that since it's attached you'll never lose it. However, a single bungee cord can turn this garbage can into a critter-proof fortress–all you need to do is to hook the cord onto the handle on the back and stretch it to the one on the front.
After taking into account its ergonomic design and rugged construction, we think the Toter Blackstone is going to suit most households. It's more expensive than most models but you get quality in return.
Read More: The Best Outdoor Trash Cans of 2019
Weber Original 22" Kettle Grill
Weber Original 22" Kettle Grill
Sometimes, the obvious choice is also the correct one.
The Weber 22” Original Kettle grill has been in production since 1951, and more than 60 years later it still offers the best combination of price, convenience, and performance. It's about as simple as they come, constructed from two curved sheets of steel, but the iconic kettle shape isn't just for looks. The lack of weld points also prevents unwanted heat loss.
The Weber has a large 363-square-inch grilling surface, and the classic domed lid is large enough to accommodate a hefty roast. Quick to set up, quick to heat up, and superbly easy to maintain, this Weber is also covered by the company’s limited 10-year warranty. If all of that that wasn't reason enough, it's also available almost everywhere.
Read More: The Best Gas, Charcoal, Portable, and Electric Grills of 2019