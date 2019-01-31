The Best Products for Winter Survival of 2019

Forest Hill Homeowner Aluminum Scoop Shovel

Best Snow Shovel

While technically Forest Hill came in second in our scientific scoring, we like this shovel the best. Yes, it’s the most expensive among the shovels we tested (at the time of publication it was priced at $59.99 at Amazon), but it’s also the best looking with its beautiful wood handle and shiny blade made of thick aluminum. Aesthetics are not why it won, though.

In practice, the Forest Hill shovel isn’t just for snow. It’s more versatile and useful for garden or farm tasks. Its shorter handle makes it slightly more compact than most of the other shovels, and it’s well-balanced. This is a shovel that just feels good in your hands and is easy to use.

Objectively, there are a few hits against the Forest Hill shovel. It’s price, of course, but also the lack of a steel or composite wear edge for the blade, and a non-ergonomic design are both areas where other shovels, especially the True Temper 20-inch aluminum shovel, can claim an advantage. The thick aluminum of the blade didn’t show much wear after use, so even without a steel edge, you should still expect the Forest Hill to last a long time.

The design of the blade is best-suited for scooping, and it can pick up a lot of snow (or dirt, or other materials) at once. There’s a limited amount of plowing action, though. We were concerned that snow would stick to the aluminum blade, so we chilled it for a while in a snowbank, but we were unable to produce that result. It’s possible that our snow was just too wet and ambient temperature too high to produce the sticking that we’ve seen complaints about online. In any event, a shot of cooking spray or silicone lubricant will make snow slide off smoothly no matter what the temperature. At 5 ½ pounds, you’ll get a good upper body workout with the Forest Hill, but it’s a joy to use.

