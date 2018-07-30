The Best Work Gloves of 2018

It's time to get to work. There are nails that need hammering, boards that need sawing, and snow that needs shoveling. You don't need praise or incentives to knuckle down, but you would like a little protection. You know that if you actually work your hands to the bone, you won't be able to come back tomorrow and get even more done.

Not to worry, we put some of the best-selling work gloves through their paces in our testing labs to see which ones will save your digits. We judged each set of gloves based on protection they provided, dexterity, and ease of use.

After being cut with knives, choked with rope, and drowned in ice water, we think the Carhartt A518 (available at Amazon for $20.99) will do the best job for most people.

We tested more than just the Carhartt gloves, and the rankings shook out this way: