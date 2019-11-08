These are the most popular gifts this year, according to Pinterest

By clicking one of our links you're supporting our labs and our independence, as we may earn a small share of revenue. Recommendations are separate from any business incentives.

Best gifts for moms. Best gifts for husbands. Best gifts for kids. There are so many lists of what you should (and shouldn't!) buy everyone on your list. But which gifts are actually the most popular of 2019?

Pinterest recently released its annual holiday report, which revealed 100 of the hottest gifts this year based on search data. Below are our top 10 picks from the list, including our favorite weighted blanket and the cult-favorite luggage everyone is buying.

1. A fancy coffeemaker for your daily cup of joe

Credit: Moccamaster Even a barista would approve of this machine.

Two of the top categories for gifts this year? Kitchen products and self-care things. And according to Pinterest, a coffee maker like this one fits perfectly in both. We chose it as the number one coffee maker because it brews the most flavorful and full-bodied pot of coffee at a speedy pace. Plus, it will look incredibly sleek sitting on your coffee-obsessed friend's countertop.

Get the Technivorm Moccamaster KB from Amazon for $299

2. The trendy luggage that's all over Instagram

Credit: Reviewed/Jackson Ruckar This hard-shelled suitcase is scuff- and dent-resistant.

Apparently a lot of people have a serious case of wanderlust this year—Pinterest reports that searches for travel gifts have increased nearly 50 percent. And the hands-down best gift for jet-setters in 2019? Away luggage. It has a cult following (along with our experts' seal of approval!) because it's stylish, durable, and easy to wheel through crowded airports. Plus, it has 100 liters of space inside and a unique compression system that's perfect for over-packers.

Get the the Away Large Suitcase at Away for $295

3. A weighted blanket you can cozy up with

Credit: Gravity Blanket Choose 15, 20, or 25 pounds for the Gravity Blanket.

Weighted blankets are on almost every list of the hottest gifts of 2019—and for good reason. Our favorite is the Gravity Blanket because it's super soft to the touch and provides the perfect amount of pressure (not too heavy, not too light). A top Pinterest pick, as well, the Gravity Blanket is a must-have for anyone on your list who wants to get better sleep.

Get the Gravity Blanket from Amazon for $249

4. A service that delivers plants right to your doorstep

Credit: The Sill You can never have too many plants.

If anyone on your list has a green thumb, this is the gift for them. Pinterest revealed that gardening is a huge trend in 2019, with searches for houseplants up over 900 percent (!!). While you could give your plant-loving friends a single pot, a subscription to The Sill will help them enjoy their greenery year-round. One of our editors tried the popular plant delivery service and says not only did her plant of choice arrive in great condition, but it's still happily thriving.

Get a monthly subscription from The Sill starting at $35

5. A yoga mat for all your New Year's health goals

Credit: Lululemon You can't go wrong with Lululemon.

After Christmas comes New Year's—along with a whole slew of "get healthier" resolutions. Help your friends and family achieve that goal with one of the most popular wellness gifts on Pinterest: the Lululemon Reversible Mat. It also happens to be our number one yoga mat of the year. It provides just the right amount of padding and a non-slip surface so that the yogis in your life can flow through class without falling out of down dog.

Get the Reversible Yoga Mat from Lululemon for $68

6. The wildly popular Hydro Flask

Credit: Hydro Flask Perfect for the outdoor enthusiast in your life.

With searches for outdoor gifts increasing 33 percent this year, a durable reusable water bottle is a genius gift idea. Here at Reviewed, our favorite is the highly recognizable Hydro Flask. When we tested it for ourselves, it kept our drinks ice cold well past the 24-hour mark. Bonus: Whoever you gift it to can easily customize their bottle by swapping out the cap with any one of Hydro Flask's numerous lid options.

Get the Hydro Flask Standard Mouth Water Bottle from Amazon for $29.95

7. The most searched-for beauty product

Credit: MAC People are obsessed with this lipstick.

There are plenty of great beauty gifts out there for the makeup lovers in your life. But based on Pinterest's data, the best one to give out this year is MAC's Diva Lipstick, which had the most searches. The cult-favorite lipstick has rave reviews for being long-lasting and for coming in a variety of rich and creamy colors that suit any skin tone.

Get the MAC Matte Lipstick from Amazon for $23.74

8. Our favorite Kindle so you can read anytime, anywhere

Credit: Reviewed/Michael Roorda You can use the Paperwhite to listen to audio books, too.

One of the year's top gift categories is books, which jumped a little over 36 percent. And while regular books are great, upgrade your gift-giving game with an e-reader. Of all the ones we've tested, we like the Kindle Paperwhite the best because it has the most storage space, the best screen quality (it's bright without being too bright), and is even waterproof. Readers rejoice!

Get the Kindle Paperwhite on Amazon for $130

9. An essential oil diffuser to help you destress

Credit: InnoGear Ahh, aromatherapy.

Between work, errands, family obligations, and trying to have some sort of a social life, our lives can get really busy, really fast. It's no surprise that Pinterest reported a 134 percent spike in "self care gift ideas." One of the best ones? An essential oil diffuser. We recommend this InnoGear one because it has such a large capacity that it can run for up to 11 hours straight and it's easy to swap out your scents of choice.

Get the InnoGear Upgraded 150ml Diffuser from Amazon for $27.99

10. An eco-friendly gift you'll feel good about

Credit: Hummingbird Straws Sip smarter.

This year, more and more people are starting to care about our planet—and how the things we buy (and use) can affect it. With "sustainable gifts" up 118 percent on Pinterest, we bet anyone on your list would love a pack of these top-rated reusable straws. Our experts love that they help reduce waste (no plastic here!) and that they're both stylish and sturdy.

Get the Hummingbird Glass Straws (4-Pack) from Amazon for $19.99

