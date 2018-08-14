10 relaxing products to help you unwind at home

Picture this: It’s Sunday and you’re enjoying brunch and maybe a few mimosas. Everything is going just fine until it hits you—the dreaded "Sunday Scaries." The anxiety, blues, dread, and general fear of the impending Monday. You start worrying about all the work you’ll have to do, what you’re behind on, and how many emails will be waiting for you when you get into the office.

Stress is a normal part of life, but sometimes it gets to be too much. Whether it's the Scaries that've got you down or something else, there are a few simple things that you can do to relax and unwind. First up? Take a deep breath. Really deep. Done that? Good. There are plenty of products you can invest in for a little extra self-care that will help you de-stress and be a bit more zen.

1. An essential oil diffuser to envelop you in relaxing scents

Credit: InnoGear Smell the sweet scent of relief.

Scents like lavender, frankincense, and rose are known for their relaxing and de-stressing properties. One of the best ways to bring them into your home is with essential oils, and this diffuser from InnoGear is the best we’ve ever tested. We love this model because it can run up to nine hours continuously, has a locking feature, and glows in several calming colors.

2. White noise to help you drift off to sleep

Credit: Reviewed / Jess Rose Photography Sleep to the sound of the ocean—instead of your neighbors.

Without enough sleep, your entire system gets messed up. You’re cranky, less productive, and jittery off all the coffee you supplement with. If you want to try getting a little more shut-eye, you may want to invest in a sound machine to drown out disruptive noises like cars outside or your significant other's snoring next to your head. This one from Adaptive Sound is our favorite white noise machine because it completely blocks all other sound and offers 10 distinct sound categories with three different "richness" settings, so you can catch some ZZZs instantly.

3. A notebook to start a mindful bullet journal

Credit: Leuchtturm1917 Get organized with a one-of-a-kind bullet journal.

Bullet journals are all the rage right now as a way to personalize your organization. Not only is it cathartic to write out your schedules and goals for the days ahead, but it will help you prepare for your hectic week ahead. This notebook by Leuchtturm1917 is a favorite for bullet journaling because it has a dot grid that makes it easier to sketch and comes with stickers for when you finish a page. If you want to get extra creative with it, we recommend a big pack of colorful gel pens.

4. A popular clay mask to slip into an at-home spa

Credit: Aztec Secret Spa day anyone?

Sometimes you just need to “treat yo'self” to a DIY spa day before the weekend's over. A great face mask is one of the best ways for some simple self-care and this healing clay mask is one of the most popular on Amazon. Mix it with equal parts of apple cider vinegar or water and let sit for up to 20 minutes for some deep pore cleansing and relaxation.

5. A calming bubble bath to soothe tension

Credit: Aveeno Kick up you bubble bath a notch with calming scents.

Keep your spa day going by ending your Sunday with a nice, relaxing bubble bath. This bath gel from Aveeno has lavender, chamomile, and ylang-ylang oils to promote calmness. Light a few candles (or plug in your essential oil diffuser), set some soothing music, and you’re good to go.

6. A spiky mat that immediately relieves physical stress

Credit: ProSource At-home acupuncture is as easy as laying down.

Acupuncture has long been a popular alternative to traditional medicine as a form of holistic relief. But if you don’t want needles shoved into your body (or to shell out the dough for it), you might want to try this acupuncture mat. Simply laying on the spikes for 30 minutes a day can reduce muscle tension and back pain as well as circulate blood flow.

7. Houseplants that clear the air in your home

Credit: Costa Farms Bring some life into your home.

Houseplants bring joy and the feeling of being one with nature—not to mention fresh air—into your home. This snake plant will look gorgeous in any space and will freshen the air in your home by cleaning out that carbon dioxide. Plus, taking care of something might take your mind off your stress.

8. An app that guides you through a meditative practice

Credit: Insight Timer Meditating has never been easier.

Meditating is an amazing way to clear your mind, relax, and refresh before you start your work week—but it can be tricky to begin on your own. If you need a little help, try downloading a meditation app like Insight Timer, which offers both timed and guided meditation to help you reach peak enlightenment.

9. Coloring books to artfully take your mind off stressors

Credit: Amazon These coloring books are adult approved.

Who said coloring is just for kids? The arts-and-crafts hobby is a great way to destress and refocus and once you’re done you’ll have a work of art you can hang on the fridge. So grab some colored pencils and get to work on one of these hilarious and intricate coloring books.

10. A soothing neck massage you know you need

Credit: Naipo Get a massage without booking an appointment.

Stress tenses muscles and can keep your shoulders up around your ears. Plus, having a kink in your neck can be very painful and annoying, and can make it hard to focus. Invest in a small massager for your home, like this one which has deep-kneading and heat for some extra self-care and well-needed relief.

