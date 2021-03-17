15 top-rated patio sets that are perfect for spring

Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us a commission.

Now that the days are longer and the weather is warming up, many of us are thinking about how to make the most of our outdoor spaces, specifically with a new patio set. After all, even though the COVID-19 vaccines are becoming more readily available, this spring and summer will likely still require some social distancing. With that in mind, we’re here to help you elevate your outdoor space—whether you have a small balcony or expansive backyard—so that you can bask in nature’s beauty and warmth in a safe way.

We've narrowed down 15 top-rated outdoor furniture pieces, including dining, bistro, and conversation sets that are worthy of making room for outside your home.

1. A classic dining set

Credit: Amazon It comes complete with an umbrella.

Looking for a place to sit and eat outdoors, even on the sunniest of days? This 6-piece patio set will fit the bill. It includes a glass-top table, umbrella, and four fold-up chairs. While relatively low-key, the durable set is a favorite with 1,000 glowing reviews and a 4.2-star rating on Amazon. Reviewers warn it's on the smaller side, but love that it stays rust-free even after sitting outside through winter.

Get the Flash Furniture Nantucket 6 Piece Black Patio Garden Set from Amazon for $163.99

3. A rocking chair bistro set

Credit: Wayfair Rock your way to the best start to the day possible.

This bistro set is perfect for folks looking to enjoy a morning cup of joe on the porch while reading a book. It includes two rockers and a table to sit in the middle. All of the pieces are made with rust- and weather-resistant hardwood and hardware, ensuring that the best-selling set will last for years after purchase. With more than 1,000 reviewers and a 4.8-star rating, Wayfair shoppers love it for its beachy vibe and comfort.

Get the Beachcrest Home Coyne Acacia 3 Piece Teak Seating Group with Cushions from Wayfair for $309.99

3. A modern wicker furniture set

Credit: Amazon Thanks to the darker color, this set is less likely to show dirt.

Complete with a loveseat, two chairs, and a table, this brown wicker set comfortably seats four people and can be used for conversation and light-bite dining alike. It’s sold in four colors and is designed to withstand the weather. Though, if you opt for the lightly-colored cushions, reviewers warn that you may want to wash them regularly.

Get the Homall 4 Pieces Outdoor Patio Furniture Sets Rattan Chair Wicker Set from Amazon for $199.99

4. A rattan bistro set

Credit: Amazon It’s like the Article set, but less expensive.

This 3-piece set rattan set is absolutely stunning and includes two chairs and a small table big enough for drinks and a few sunny-day accessories. While the seats are made from weather-resistant resin wicker, the frame is made with rust-resistant aluminum. In other words, you won’t have to worry about leaving this set outdoors, which is why nearly 100 Amazon reviewers are fawning over it.

Get the Quality Outdoor Living Hermosa 3-Piece Set from Amazon for $318.57

5. An all-weather sectional sofa

Credit: Amazon Because you know you’re going to want to sprawl out in the sun.

Sectionals aren’t only for indoors. As soon as you lounge on this outdoor, all-weather sectional, you’ll be convinced. The durable wicker set is designed to withstand wind, rain, and the hot, beating sun, and the table, equipped with a solid glass top, is ideal for setting down hot and cold dishes alike. Best of all, the entire set is easy to clean, a note that reviewers can attest to. Just spray and wipe it down.

Get the Devoko All Weather Outdoor Sectional Sofa Set from Amazon for $369.99

6. A streamlined rocking bistro set

Credit: Wayfair A modern approach to old-school rocking.

Prefer a more minimalist frame? This rocking bistro set will fit your fancy. This metal set doesn't tout any information about being all-weather, but more than 1,000 Wayfair shoppers tout it as a great purchase and haven't had any rust issues. Though if you're worried, you may want to keep it covered on stormy days. Intrigued? It includes two chairs and a table, and is available in three colors.

Get the Wrought Studio Beauman 3 Piece 2 Seating Group with Cushions from Wayfair for $189.99

7. A beachy hardwood set

Credit: AllModern We’re getting serene boho vibes.

Complete with two chairs, a low table, and a loveseat, this beachy wooden set seats four adults and works just as well for eating as it does for playing board games. Consider it a great option for folks who enjoy socializing in the sun (or outside after dark). If the light brown color palette isn’t for you, though, know that it’s also sold in gray and another natural (slightly darker brown) colorway. Nearly 3,000 reviewers are obsessed with this piece and remark how easy it is to assemble.

Get the Moriah Acacia Solid Wood 4-Person Seating Group from AllModern for $350

8. A wicker dining set

Credit: Amazon Afterall, why stop at apps when you can serve (and seat) a full dinner outside?

If you loved the look of the wicker sectional but are looking for a seating solution for an outdoor family meal, look no further. This 9-piece set comes with a table, four single chairs, four ottomans, and 12 cushions. The wicker itself is easy to clean and the cushion covers zip off for easy washing. Best of all, you can use the chairs separately with the ottomans or let the ottomans serve as seats for other guests.

Get the Devoko 9 Pieces Patio Dining Set from Amazon for $399.99

9. A simple hardwood set

Credit: Wayfair Whether you use it at the beach or in the mountains, this set will fit right in.

This hardwood set gives us beachy, boho vibes. But we think the natural wood could fit just as well outside of a mountain home. Wherever you choose to display it, know that this includes two chairs, a loveseat, and a long low table that’s perfect for playing games, mixing cocktails, and displaying charcuterie boards. It has 1,200 reviews and a 4.6-star rating with Wayfair shoppers attesting to its durability and comfort.

Get the Lark Manor Joliet 4 Piece Sofa Seating Group with Cushions from Wayfair for $379.99

10. A sure-to-sell-out sofa set

Credit: Article At last, Article's cult-favorite designs in all their outdoor glory.

Cult-favorite furniture brand Article recently introduced patio sets just in time for spring. Renowned for their high-quality pieces sold at more affordable (though, admittedly still expensive) prices, Article is a go-to for mid-century-modern design and minimalist, bohemian elements. While the brand has launched 17 sets in total, this one catches our eye most of all. With intricate rattan detailing, plush weather-resistant cushions, and a low profile, the three-piece set looks comfortable, stylish, and practical all at the same time.

Get the Lucara Sofa Set from Article for $1,599

11. A low, modern outdoor sectional

Credit: AllModern This set will bring a beach resort vibe to your home.

Prefer a single piece of furniture to get comfy with all your guests? This sectional seats up to five adults and comes with a table where everyone can set their drinks, snacks, and belongings. It’s the ultimate lounge set that's approved by more than 1,000 reviewers—and it’s sold in five colors.

Get the Abby Acacia Solid Wood 5-Person Seating Group from AllModern for $1,482

12. A compact conversation set

Credit: Walmart Hide-away ottomans? Genius!

If your outdoor space is limited, you’ll love this compact conversation set, which is sold in five colors. It comes with a table and two chairs that have nifty cutouts for the included ottomans to nestle into during storage. So, when not in use, simply push the ottomans back and it will look like you just have two wicker chairs on your patio. Clever, right?

Get the Mainstays Skylar Glen 5 Piece Outdoor Chat Set from Walmart for $260

13. A boho conversation set

Credit: Wayfair We’re loving these funky lounge chairs.

How fun is this boho conversation set? Each piece is made with a combination of rattan and metal, both of which are weather-resistant and built to withstand time. While technically available in two colors, the brown shade often sells out. Reviewers rave about how sturdy and easy-to-assemble this set was, highlighting that its size is perfect for balconies.

Get the George Oliver Mullenix Slagelse Wicker Chat 3 Piece Seating Group with Cushions from Wayfair for $469.99

14. A retro bistro set

Credit: Wayfair These scalloped chairs are too cute.

This retro metal set will transport your backyard to a different decade. Sold in four colors—including a bold teal and eye-catching cherry red—this set includes two scallop-backed chairs that have a slight intentional bounce and a table to nestle between the two. And, since they’re made of weather-resistant metal, they’re easy to wipe down if you spill anything or if any birdies fly by on a bathroom break.

Get the Hashtag Home Morrison Outdoor Conversation 3 Piece Seating Group from Wayfair for $213.99

15. A rotating conversation set

Credit: Walmart We love a rotating chair.

These rotating wicker bistro chairs also have a slight bounce, which lets the sitter soothe themselves similarly to a rocker. The set comes with two chairs and a small table and is sold in two colors. No matter the color you choose, you can look forward to it lasting a while and lots of cozy, outdoor comfort. Reviewers love how soft the cushions are and say the set is great quality for the price.

Get the Better Homes & Gardens Azalea Ridge 3 Piece Outdoor Bistro Set from Walmart for $374.97

