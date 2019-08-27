16 things you need if you have an irrational fear of bugs

I consider myself a pretty tough person. I have tattoos, I'm not the least bit squeamish, and I've never once cried during a movie. But there is one thing that turns me into a pathetic mess: bugs.

Whether it's a spider hanging from the ceiling or a mosquito buzzing in my ear, I cannot stand creepy crawly anything (it's literally giving me shivers just thinking about it). So to save my sanity—and that of any other bug-haters out there—here are 16 top-rated products from Amazon that will either prevent insects from even coming near you or kill the ones that do.

1. This brilliant insect catcher

Credit: My Critter Catcher Catch bugs from a safe distance.

Reviews: 962

Average rating: 3.9 stars

The worst thing about squishing a spider with a tissue is how close you have to get to it. No thank you. Instead, use this simple picker-upper, which lets you stand up to four feet away to snag critters. People love that it's durable, easy to use, and non-lethal because you can release the bug outside after you catch it.

Get the My Critter Catcher for $19.99

2. The number one bug spray

Credit: Repel A spritz a day keeps the bugs away.

Reviews: 5,385

Average rating: 4.2 stars

This plant-based insect repellant isn't your average bug spray. There's no gross residue or unpleasant scent. Not only is it the best-selling pest repellant on Amazon, but it's also DEET-free (it's made with lemon eucalyptus instead, which is recommended by the CDC) and is highly effective at preventing mosquito bites.

Get the Repel Lemon Eucalyptus Insect Repellent for $4.97

3. This zap-free indoor insect trap

Credit: Katchy Bonus: This trap is non-toxic and child-safe.

Reviews: 1,246

Average rating: 4 stars

People who have a mosquito, gnat, or fruit fly problem swear by this UV light trap, which lures bugs in with light before sucking them in with a fan. It's great for families with pets or young children because it's completely odorless and non-toxic, plus users say it's incredibly easy to clean.

Get the Katchy Indoor Insect Trap for $39.79

4. This top-rated bug bracelet

Credit: iCooker This bracelet comes in six bright colors.

Reviews: 1,408

Average rating: 4.2 stars

Bug spray is effective, yes, but it also usually smells weird and leaves an unpleasant sticky residue all over you. Skip all of that by putting on this bug-repelling bracelet instead, which is a popular pest control accessory on Amazon. Happy reviewers swear that they actually work (each bracelet provides up to 420 hours of protection) and that they're comfortable and lightweight to wear.

Get the iCooker Mosquito Repellent Bracelet Band for $13.99

5. This powerful bug zapper racket

Credit: Elucto Kill mosquitoes with a flick of the wrist.

Reviews: 2,729

Average rating: 4.4 stars

Looks like a tennis racket, works like a bug zapper. This lightweight, portable device has more than 2,000 5-star reviews and reviewers claim it's fun to use (you can kill bugs with just one swat!). It's also powered by AA batteries, which provide hours of fly-annihilating entertainment.

Get the Elucto Large Electric Bug Zapper for $21.90

6. This tool for anyone who doesn't want to kill critters

Credit: Carson The humane way to get rid of bugs.

Reviews: 308

Average rating: 4.6 stars

Somewhere out there are people who actually care about bugs (not me). The BugView Bug Catching Tool uses the humane "catch and release" method so no insects are harmed in the process. Reviewers like that the wide opening and functional design make it easy to capture all types of bugs, including millipedes and house flies.

Get the Carson BugView Quick-Release Bug Catching Tool for $7.95

7. This insect repeller that plugs into your wall

Credit: TBI Pro Make any room pest-free.

Reviews: 1,006

Average rating: 4.3 stars

You don't need smelly sprays or noisy zappers to prevent bugs from invading your home. Just plug in this ultrasonic repeller, which is highly rated for being easy to install and very effective at keeping all types of pests away by emitting electromagnetic waves. Bonus: It also purifies the air in your home in the process.

Get the TPI Pro Ultrasonic Pest Repeller for $32.95

8. This fun gadget that shoots insects

Credit: Bug-A-Salt Point, aim, shoot.

Reviews: 4,305

Average rating: 4.4 stars

Is it a toy or a tool? The answer is both, really. With over 3,000 five-star reviews, the Bug-A-Salt is praised for being highly entertaining to use and for being great at killing bugs by shooting a spray of table salt at your victims. It can be used on both flying and crawling insects, making it the ultimate weapon.

Get the Bug-A-Salt 2.0 for $39.95

9. This bug zapper with over 6,000 five-star reviews

Credit: Flowtron Mosquitos are no match for this lantern.

Reviews: 10,881

Average rating: 4 stars

There's a reason this lantern is the best-selling bug zapper on Amazon. With a half-acre "killing radius," not only does it work well, but reviewers also claim it's much quieter and much more attractive than other zappers. Plus, it has a protective cage on the exterior to keep kids and pets safe.

Get the Flowtron Electronic Insect Killer for $35.98

10. Everyone's favorite ant traps

Credit: Terro Black ants begone!

Reviews: 4,218

Average rating: 4.5 stars

Ants are the worst. They invade your kitchen, your bathroom, your bathroom—literally everywhere. If you're overrun by the unwelcome pests, use these top-rated ant baits, which satisfied reviewers say starts working within 24 hours. One person even wrote, "It's ant war and I'm winning!"

Get the Terro Liquid Ant Bait for $8.98

11. This all-natural insecticide that actually works

Credit: Harris Use this indoors or outdoors.

Reviews: 1,688

Average rating: 4.4 stars

If you're trying to avoid chemical-filled sprays and bombs, you might want to consider this duster, which applies diatomaceous earth powder around your home. Supposedly, this powder will kill buys on the spot—and it actually works. According to reviews, the hose makes it easy to contain the spray to just where you want it and the powder is effective at getting rid of infestations and preventing new insects from entering.

Get the Harris Diatomaceous Earth Powder Duster for $7.99

12. This pillowcase that protects against bed bugs

Credit: SureGuard Sleep tight, don't let the bed bugs bite.

Reviews: 1,903

Average rating: 4.5 stars

Fun fact: Your pillows are probably full of dead bugs. While you should absolutely wash them, you can also prevent your pillows from getting infested in the future with one of these hypoallergenic pillowcases. They've received positive reviews for being super secure—and super soft—as well as being easy to clean.

Get the SureGuard Pillow Protectors for $27.97

13. These sticks that keep mosquitos away

Credit: Murphy's Like citronella candles but in stick form.

Reviews: 623

Average rating: 4.1 stars

Ahh, you're sitting out in the backyard on a cool fall night enjoying a beer and loving every second of it—until you start getting bitten by mosquitos. The solution? These chemical-free citronella sticks, which reviewers rave last a long time and smell nice, all while keeping you and your yard protected from pests.

Get the Murphy's Mosquito Sticks for $12.41

14. This heavy-duty device that professionals use

Credit: Burgess Treat your entire yard in less than 10 minutes.

Reviews: 1,364

Average rating: 4.1 stars

When all else fails to protect your yard from insects, you need this propane-powered fogger. Praised for being easy to use and effective with each "fog" lasts up to six hours, one reviewer even said it has allowed their family to finally enjoy evenings outside again.

Get the Burgess Propane Insect Fogger for $58.49

15. These odorless pest strips you can hang anywhere

Credit: Hot Shot These kill everything from flies to silverfish.

Reviews: 1,256

Average rating: 4 stars

Frustrated homeowners who have had no luck protecting their homes from insects swear that these powerful strips were a game-changer. Meant for spaces that aren't used often (like sheds or vacation houses), each strip emits a vapor that lasts for up to four months and that users say killed off all the pesky pests they couldn't get rid of by other methods.

Get the Hot Shot No-Pest Strip for $4.50

16. These wipes you can take with you on the go

Credit: Avon Toss a pack of these in your bag.

Reviews: 294

Average rating: 4.6 stars

Travelers in particular are obsessed with these Avon towelettes because they're much more convenient—and TSA-approved—for packing in your bag than a bottle of bug spray. Reviewers also say they have a nice scent and leave your skin feeling soft rather than sticky.

Get the Avon Skin So Soft Bug Guard Towelettes for $8.99

Prices are accurate at the time this article was published, but may change over time.