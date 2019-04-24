17 products that keep your home safe—whether you're there or away

Home is the place where you’re supposed to be able to kick back and relax, knowing you’re safe and sound. But no matter where you live, a little extra peace of mind is always worth it. Luckily, the home security market is booming with products that can help you make sure your home is safe and sound—no matter where you are.

If you want to bolster your home security, here are 17 top-rated products on Amazon that will ensure your home is as safe as can be. These products are all either highly rated and loved by shoppers or have been tested by our experts and proven to excel at their duties.

1. Indoor cameras that stream to your phone

Credit: Logitech Keep an eye on your home with smart security cameras.

One of the first home security features many people install is security cameras. And while old-fashioned security cameras did their job well enough, these days we much prefer smart security cameras, which allow you to monitor your home right from your smartphone.

If you’re looking for the best smart indoor security cameras, one of our favorite options is the Logitech Circle 2. It delivers full HD, wide-angle video both day and night. You’ll get free alerts when the camera detects motion, along with a snapshot of whatever (or whomever) is moving around in your home. With this camera on duty, you’ll feel safe knowing you have eyes on the interior at all times.

Get the Logitech Circle 2 on Amazon for $147.99

2. A video doorbell to see who’s outside

Credit: Ring With a video doorbell, you can see who's at the door before you open it.

It can be nerve-wracking to answer the door if you don’t know who’s outside, which is why smart video doorbells have become so popular. These gadgets allow you to see who’s ringing the bell before you open the door, and you can even talk to them through the device if you’re not home or uncomfortable letting them in.

If you want the best smart doorbell, we recommend the Ring Video Doorbell 2, which offers motion-detection alerts, supports two-way talk, and features HD video with night vision, to boot.

Get the Ring Video Doorbell 2 on Amazon for $199

3. A sliding door security bar for your patio

Credit: Ideal Security Reinforce your sliding doors with these bars.

Sliding doors are known for having mediocre locks, and if you’re worried about someone being able to open yours from the outside, you may want to invest in a security bar. These affordable products are installed behind the door that slides, and when you close the door, you simply put the bar up to prevent it from being opened. While you might be thinking "why can't I just use a broom handle?" this particular security bar is a better (and affordable) alternative because it includes a childproof lock and screws into the door frame so it can’t be shaken loose.

Get the Ideal Security Patio Door Security Bar with Child-Proof Lock on Amazon for $22.34

4. Motion-activated lights for your yard

Credit: LITOM Bright motion-activated lights will keep unwanted visitors out of your yard.

If you’re concerned about people or animals coming into your yard at night, you may want to purchase a motion-activated light to install on your house or garage.

The LITOM Original Outdoor Solar Light is an extremely popular option, with more than 11,000 reviews, as it runs off solar power and lights up 200 square feet with its LED bulbs. It has three modes, a 270-degree illumination range, and can detect movement up to 26 feet away. Plus, it’s surprisingly affordable—it’s no wonder people love it.

Get the LITOM Original Outdoor Solar Light on Amazon for $17.99

5. Smart outdoor security cameras

Credit: Nest Keep tabs on your yard with a smart outdoor security camera.

To further protect your yard, you can install smart outdoor security cameras. The "smart" in this case means you can monitor what's happening right from your phone whether you're home or away. In our testing, the Nest Cam Outdoor was the best smart outdoor camera, as it’s user-friendly and provides extremely high-quality video.

Just note that it works best with the paid Nest Aware plan to go with it. With Nest Aware, which starts at just $5 a month, you get instant notifications that differentiate between people and other forms of motion. You're also able to set custom motion zones to prevent false alerts and create shareable video clips. Your yard will feel more secure than ever with this camera watching over it.

Get the Nest Cam Outdoor on Amazon for $192.95

6. Window alarms so you know if they open

Credit: Noopel These alarms go off if your window is opened.

Want to know the minute your windows or doors are opened? These highly rated alarms can help you out. They have 4.6 out of 5 stars on Amazon, but we really love the low price that makes it easy to install them on every window.

Each unit has two pieces—the alarm and the magnetic strip, which you mount side-by-side on the window and its frame. As soon as the window is opened the two pieces are separated, a loud, beeping alarm will go off. It’s perfect for deterring criminals, but also for ensuring your teenagers aren’t doing something they shouldn’t. Win-win.

Get the Noopel Door Window Alarm 2-Pack on Amazon for $13.99

7. A full DIY home security system

Credit: Ring You can expand this DIY security system to suit your needs.

If you’re thinking about installing a security system, a DIY option can let you adjust it to your needs without overspending. The incredibly popular Ring Alarm Home Security System allows you to customize its components to fit your needs, and you can either monitor it yourself or pay an additional monthly fee for 24/7 professional monitoring.

The $200 five-piece bundle includes a base station, contact sensor, motion detector, keypad, and range extender—more than enough to get you started. The system even works with Alexa, so you can arm, disarm or check the status of it with simple voice commands. Plus, you can add on additional Ring alarms, such as panic buttons, smoke detectors, freeze/flood sensors, and more.

Get the Ring Alarm Home Security System, 5-Piece Kit on Amazon for $199

8. A safe for your valuables

Credit: Stalwart Stash your valuables in this affordable safe.

Purchasing a small safe is a great way to keep your valuables and important documents secure. The Stalwart Digital Safe can be tucked away in a closet or cabinet, and it can be mounted to the wall or bolted to the floor. You can program it with both master and guest codes. It runs on four AA batteries, and if too many incorrect codes are entered, it will sound an alarm. Reviewers say it’s a great value for a small home safe, and it’s spacious enough to hold a number of items.

Get the Stalwart Digital Safe on Amazon for $39.99

9. A smoke alarm that sends alerts to your phone

Credit: Nest Get smartphone notifications if your alarm ever goes off.

One of the downfalls of standard smoke alarms is that they only alert you to danger if you’re in the house. If you’re at work or somewhere else, you may not know the alarm is going off until serious damage has been done.

That’s why smart smoke detectors have become so popular—the minute your alarm sounds, the device will send a push notification to your phone, letting you know there’s a problem no matter where you are. The Nest Protect is the best smart smoke detectors we've ever tested and it monitors for both smoke and carbon monoxide. As an added bonus, it tests itself monthly and lets you know when the battery is low—no more 2 a.m. chirping!

Get the Nest Protect on Amazon for $118.94

10. Frosted privacy film for your windows

Credit: Coavas Keep your home safe from prying eyes with window film.

If you live in a ground-level apartment or have neighbors right outside your window, you might be concerned about people peering into your home. One easy solution to this problem is to install window privacy film like this highly rated option, which allows in light but keeps away prying eyes.

The Coavas Window Film has a frosted appearance, and it’s perfect for both renters and homeowners, as it uses static cling to adhere to the glass—no damaging adhesives necessary. Plus, it also helps keep your home cool in the summer and warm in the winter.

Get the Coavas Window Film on Amazon for $6.98

11. A driveway alarm that lets you know when people arrives

Credit: Htzsafe This alarm will let you know the second someone pulls into your driveway.

Do you ever get startled when a delivery person shows up at your door? You can get a little bit of advanced notice with a driveway alarm like this one from Htzsafe.

Essentially, it’s a motion detector that you mount at the end of your driveway, and when someone walks or drives in, it sets off a doorbell-like alarm in your home. It will give you a heads up when you have visitors, and we think it would be an awesome product to pair with a smart outdoor camera or video doorbell. Most reviewers love it, but some did say setup was on the complicated side.

Get the Htzsafe Solar Driveway Alarm System on Amazon for $59.99

12. A smart lock that records who’s coming and going

Credit: August Smart locks let you monitor who goes in and out of your home.

If your home is a busy place, you could probably benefit from a smart lock. Gadgets like the August Smart Lock Pro not only make it easier to get into your home, but they also allow you to monitor who’s locking and unlocking the door throughout the day.

Plus, smart locks also allow you to grant temporary digital keys to service people and visitors, saving you from having to make copies of your house keys. It’s a great way to have peace of mind that your home is secure, especially since you can check the status of your lock from anywhere. And this one in particular is one of the best smart locks we've ever tested. It earned the title of Best for Alexa and Google Assistant, so if you have (or want) either of those smart speakers, you can't go wrong with this lock.

Get the August Smart Lock Pro + Connect on Amazon for $212.98

13. A reinforcement lock for added protection

Credit: EverPlus This lock is easy to install and can resist up to 800 pounds.

If you can’t install a deadbolt on your door, you might be looking for a way to further secure the entry of your home, and a reinforcement lock is definitely the way to go. These inexpensive and highly rated locks are easy to install, and they’re designed to resist up to 800 pounds of force—basically, no one is getting in unless you want them to. Plus, they’re a great way to further childproof your home, as you can install them toward the top of doors where children can’t reach.

Get the EverPlus Home Security Reinforcement Lock, 2-Pack on Amazon for $25.99

14. Smart light bulbs to make it look like you're home

Credit: Philips Hue You can set an automatic schedule for your smart lights so it looks like someone's home.

When you’re away on vacation or working late, it can be beneficial to have your lights turn on and off to give the appearance that someone is home. Sure, you could attach a light to an old-fashioned timer, but it’s much easier to simply install a few smart light bulbs throughout your home.

The Philips Hue White and Color Ambiance Starter Kit is one of the best smart light bulb systems you can buy, and it allows you to set schedules for your bulbs via the associated app, which is great when you go out of town. You can also use it to turn lights on and off remotely—handy if you’re coming home late and don’t want to fumble around in the dark—as well as adjust the color of the bulbs, which is honestly just a lot of fun.

Get the Philips Hue White and Color Ambiance Starter Kit on Amazon for $139.99

15. A compact can of pepper spray

Credit: Sabre This small canister packs a big punch.

You know the saying, “I’d rather have it and not need it than need it and not have it?” Think of pepper spray that way.

Ideally, this defensive spray will sit in your drawer and never get used—which is a strange thing to say about any product. But on the off chance you do need it, you’ll be glad you have the police-strength Sabre Pepper Spray in your home. The compact canister has an impressive 10-foot range and includes marking dye that will help police identify the criminal you use it on. Just note that it is illegal to buy pepper spray online in some states, so please make sure to check if you have these restrictions before placing an order.

Get the SABRE 3-IN-1 Pepper Spray on Amazon for $7.99

16. A necklace that doubles as an emergency button

Credit: Invisawear This beautiful accessory will help you out in an emergency.

Another way to ensure you’re protected both at home and out in the world is with Invisawear Smart Jewelry. This device looks like a pretty necklace, but it doubles as an emergency button. When you double press the back of the charm, it will send out a text with your GPS location to up to five people, as well as to 9-1-1. It’s a simple way to give yourself a sense of security, no matter where you are.

Get the Invisawear Smart Jewelry on Amazon for $129

17. A video monitor to keep an eye on your little one

Credit: Panasonic Keep an eye on your baby with this camera's long range.

Many parents worry about their babies, and if you want to keep an eye on your little one at all times, you need a high-quality baby monitor. One of the best video baby monitors you can buy is this one from Panasonic, as it has an extra long range of up to 1,500 feet and lets you pan, tilt, and zoom the camera remotely.

You can set up both sound and motion alerts with this monitor, so you’ll know the minute your baby wakes up. It even has two-way talk, and the monitor will last for up to five hours per battery charge. With this video monitor in your baby's room, you can feel confident that your little one is safe and sound.

Get the Panasonic Video Baby Monitor on Amazon for $129.99

Prices are accurate at the time this article was published, but may change over time.

