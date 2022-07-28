Outdoor egg chairs are summer's favorite seat—here's why

Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us a commission.

The outdoors is our playground in the summertime. From relaxing outdoors to getting active, we want to spend every second we can with the fresh air and sunshine. Even in the heat, creating cozy outdoor spaces for lounging or entertaining is what summer is all about.

With an open, woven design, egg chairs allow a cool breeze to blow through and cool you down. Outdoor egg chairs are delightful with their swinging design for lounging around, or you can go for a stationary egg chair and keep your legs firmly planted on the ground.

Whatever style you choose, here’s what you need to know about egg chairs.

What are egg chairs?

Credit: Reviewed / Noble House Use an egg chair to create a relaxing nook to lounge or read in.

Scandinavian design has given us cozy, minimalist, and affordable home décor but did you know this popular decorating style is also how egg chairs came to be? The chair hangs from a metal stand and looks like a rattan egg that got cracked open to reveal a sweet little seat.

Crafted by Danish designers Nanna and Jørgen Ditzel, egg chairs came to the world in 1959. By hanging the chair rather than having it sit upon a stand, it sways to provide a gentle and relaxing cradling.

If you do a search for an egg chair, you’ll also discover fellow Danish designer Arne Jacobsen’s egg chair. Created in 1958, Jacobsen’s design looks less like an egg but rather a curved lounge chair with colorful upholstery that swivels on a metal base.

Over 60 years later, the Ditzel’s design is a certified summer décor classic that’s evolved into several different seating options to pick from. While the same general design remains the same, an abundance of variations exists.



What are egg chairs made out of?

The original Ditzel egg chair is made from rattan, a natural wood that is frequently used in furniture design. You’ll often find egg chairs made from natural wood or a synthetic that is weatherproof but still has the look of a natural material.

Underneath the wood or synthetics is typically a metal base. If an egg chair is specifically designed for outdoor use, the metals will be rust resistant to protect against moisture.

Inside the chair, you’ll find included cushions that are necessary for making this seat comfortable. For outdoor use, you’ll want a cushion made out of a performance material like Sunbrella that is water and UV-resistant. This way the elements won’t wear down your items.

Different types of egg chairs

Hanging egg chairs

Credit: Reviewed / Hampton Bay Check if your egg chair comes with an attached base.

Egg chairs can hang from an attached base, like the Hampton Bay Gray Wicker Egg Chair. For egg chairs that have an included base you’ll find a curved pole that attaches to a chain that holds the egg chair. That curved pole leads down to a circular base that will sit perfectly on any flat surface.

Other hanging egg chairs, like Serena and Lily's Outdoor Hanging Chair, don't have a base and can be hung from a tree or ceiling.

To hang from a ceiling or tree requires a porch covering or sturdy branch along with an ultra-secure set-up. If you don't have a good spot in your backyard to hang an egg tree just grab one with an included base.

Stationary egg chairs

Credit: Reviewed / Best Choice You can find egg chairs supported by four legs.

Some styles of egg chairs, like the Best Choice Wicker Egg Chair, have a traditional four-legged base in case you’re concerned about tipping over in the swinging style of the egg chair.

Swivel egg chairs

Credit: Reviewed / Sunjoy Twist and turn with a swivel egg chair.

Another style of outdoor egg chair is one that has a swivel base. An outdoor egg chair like the Sunjoy Laura Swivel Egg Cuddle Chair offers an oversized look and feel for a comfortable summer seat. The swivel base makes it easy to spin around, adding an element of fun to your outdoor living space.

Egg chairs for kids

Credit: Reviewed / Better Homes & Gardens Add some sophistication to your child's bedroom décor.

Egg chairs, like the Better Homes & Gardens Kid's Ventura Egg Chair, come in small sizes made for children. More often than not, egg chairs for kids have a sturdy base with legs and do not hang or swing for safety reasons.

