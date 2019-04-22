The 25 best gifts for book lovers

It’s a tale as old as time: you’re trying to find the perfect present for someone special who really loves to read, but you're feeling totally stumped because you don't know which books they already have and which ones they don’t.

While you might be tempted to just pick a random book and wing it, that could be a letdown waiting to happen. Instead, you can put a smile on the face of your literature-loving friend, family member, or partner with a gift that’s still totally bookish, but isn’t actually a book.

Below are some of the best gifts for book lovers you can find online. From the latest tablets to floating bookshelves and so much more, these accessories can help make your favorite bookworm’s life easier and get them to have a little extra fun along the way.

1. A brand-new Kindle

Credit: Reviewed / Michael Desjardin This new Kindle comes with four adjustable LED lights and is great for newbies.

Reviews: N/A

Average rating: N/A

Why it’s a great gift: Some book lovers crave the intimacy of an actual book, while others enjoy the convenience that using an e-reader provides. In the end, it’s all about personal preference. The latest Kindle is a great introductory model for newbies and comes with some excellent features that will appeal to Kindle fans, including front-facing LED lights at long last. For about $20 more, you can get a Kindle Paperwhite—our pick for the best Kindle you can buy now—or splurge on a Kindle Oasis, which is the most high-end model and comes with larger storage and the highest resolution.

Get the All-New Amazon Kindle e-Reader (10th Gen.) on Amazon for $109.99

2. Plus a protective case to go with it

Credit: Amazon Keep your Kindle protected—and looking great—with a cover.

Reviews: 20,550

Average rating: 4.6 stars

Why it’s a great gift: Designed to fit perfectly on the latest Kindle, this lightweight case from Amazon comes in four stylish shades and is made with a microfiber interior, which means it’ll protect the screen and keep it clean when the reader is between books. For older models, this top-rated leather cover or this slimshell case are also excellent options to consider.

Get the Amazon Kindle Fabric Case on Amazon for $29.99

3. A gift membership to Audible

Credit: Amazon What can you get the book lover who has everything? This Audible gift membership is a great place to start.

Reviews: N/A

Average rating: N/A

Why it’s a great gift: Know someone who loves to read but doesn’t have a ton of free time to do it? Audiobooks are the perfect alternative for folks always on-the-go. You can give the gift of Audible memberships that last 1, 3, 6 or 12 months. In addition to getting one free audiobook plus two Audible originals per month, members get 30% off additional audiobooks and can exchange them at any time—even after they finish listening to them.

Get an Audible membership on Amazon starting at $15 for 1 month

4. This kit that’ll help with book retention

Credit: Amazon Create your own library with this clever kit.

Reviews: 204

Average rating:4.7 stars

Why it’s a great gift: Nothing’s worse than loaning out a beloved books and then never getting it back. This kit can help change that. It comes with checkout cards, a date stamp, and everything else needed to create an at-home circulation desk. Even better? Loaned out books might start coming back again, for a change.

Get the Knock Knock Personal Library Kit for $12.98

5. A book stand that you can take anywhere

Credit: Book Seat / Amazon This pillow just for your books can make any space perfect for reading.

Reviews:4.4 stars

Average rating:226

Why it’s a great gift: Most book stands are rigid and can be difficult to travel with. But The Book Seat actually molds to whatever surface it’s on, so you can use it to set up a reading space no matter where you are. It also doubles as a travel pillow, so it’s great for snoozing on trips, too.

Get The Book Seat on Amazon for $39.40

6. A pair of these super cozy and bookish socks

Credit: Amazon These socks make a great gift for bookworms with a playful side.

Reviews: 480

Average rating: 4.7 stars

Why it’s a great gift: This is one pair of socks you’ll definitely want to check out if you're shopping for a book lover. Available in a variety of sizes and prints—some of which are modeled off classic novels like A Clockwork Orange and The Hitchhiker's Guide to the Galaxy—these socks are a must-own for bibliophiles.

Get the Out of Print Literary and Book-Themed Unisex Cotton Socks on Amazon for $12

7. This handmade wooden eyeglasses holder

Credit: Uncommon Goods When a good book turns you into a night owl, this eyeglasses holder can come in handy.

Reviews: 388

Average rating: 4.7 stars

Why it’s a great gift: A good read can turn anyone into a night owl. Luckily, this holder helps keep glasses safe and easy to grab after a post-reading nap. Carved from sheesham wood in India, this striking but practical holder also makes for an excellent piece of art for any bedroom or guest room.

Get the Owl Eyeglasses Holder at Uncommon Goods for $24

8. This Game of Thrones-inspired cookbook

Credit: Amazon Get a taste of the Seven Kingdoms with this cookbook.

Reviews: 575

Average rating: 4.8 stars

Why it’s a great gift: You don’t have to be a huge fan of Game of Thrones to get a taste of what life in Westeros is really like. This cookbook—which includes a foreword from author George R. R. Martin—features more than 100 recipes inspired by the series, so your GoT-loving friend can host the kind of legendary feast that’ll make you both feel worthy of the Iron Throne yourselves.

Get A Feast of Ice and Fire: The Official Game of Thrones Companion Cookbook on Amazon for $21

9. A magnetic poetry kit that’s just for book lovers

Credit: Amazon Write your own story on your fridge with this magnet set.

Reviews: 104

Average rating: 4.4 stars

Why it’s a great gift: Once upon a time, there was a gift for bookworms so perfect, it couldn’t be denied. With this magnetic poetry kit made especially for reading enthusiasts, you can create evocative word art (or maybe just a few clever puns) right on your fridge, or add it to the collection you already have for endless amounts of fun.

Get the Magnetic Poetry - Book Lover Kit on Amazon for $12.95

10. A rechargeable LED book light

Credit: Amazon This book light is a great gift for any bookworm.

Reviews: 2611

Average rating: 4.7 stars

Why it’s a great gift: Reading in the dark can strain your eyes and lead to headaches, vision problems, and general discomfort. (Trust me, I know.) But sometimes keeping a light on beside can wake up a roommate or partner. That’s why this rechargeable LED light is so clutch for book lovers: you can clip it onto a book or Kindle (if you have an older model with no backlight) and softly adjust its brightness and direction, creating a private reading space for wherever you are.

Get the LuminoLite Rechargeable LED Book Light on Amazon for $12.99

11. This simple yet brilliant page holder

Credit: Amazon This page holder has a cult-like following on Amazon for a reason—it really works.

Reviews: 118

Average rating: 4.2 stars

Why it’s a great gift: Keeping a book wide open can be a hassle, especially if your friend is always trying to keep one hand free for other things (ahem, wine). Made from walnut, this rustic page holder will keep their book wide open without damaging it, and it’ll keep their thumb from getting tired as they read.

Get the PagePal Page Holder in American Walnut on Amazon for $26.95

12. A candle that pays homage to your favorite literary greats

Credit: Amazon Bookish scents, all inspired by your favorite authors.

Reviews: 392

Average rating: 4.0 stars

Why it’s a great gift: Inspired by noted writers, this collection of scented soy candles is a sweet option for any book lover. These candles come in a variety of sizes and scents, including amber and smoked birch, cedar and wild fern, and more, and are a big hit with reviewers on Amazon, who say they’ve got a solid throw and really last.

Get the Paddywax Library Collection Scented Soy Wax Candle on Amazon for $26.47-$29.94

13. This banned books-inspired canvas tote bag

Credit: Amazon Celebrate your love of banned books with this roomy tote.

Reviews: 392

Average rating: 4.0 stars

Why it’s a great gift: Some of the most significant books ever published were actually banned at one point. While Banned Books Week (which takes place in September) is a good time to delve back into these classics, this canvas tote bag is a fun way to honor the spirit of those seminal works year-round.

Get the Out of Print Literary and Book-Themed Canvas Tote on Amazon for $20

14. This weird but amazing book floatie

Credit: Amazon This wacky inflatable float is a fun gift for book lovers.

Reviews: 3

Average rating: 5.0 stars

Why it’s a great gift: This inflatable book jacket is one of those inventions that’s almost too absurd to exist. Designed to keep books afloat while in the tub or pool, the waterproof jacket wraps the edges of a book in a protective layer, so it stays in place and the pages are at least a little less likely to get wet. Is it practical? Not so much. Is it a lot of fun anyway? Absolutely.

Get the Inflatable Book Jacket from Urban Outfitters for $20

15. A novel collection of delicious teas

Credit: Amazon Bookish tea lovers are sure to appreciate this set.

Reviews: 124

Average rating: 4.1 stars

Why it’s a great gift: Made with English Breakfast tea, this set is a must-try for bookish tea lovers. It comes with 25 teabags, each of which is individually tagged with a literary quote from writers from around the world. Reviewers say these teas are the gift that keeps on giving, plus the flavor itself is totally mouthwatering.

Get the Novel Teas 25-Pack on Amazon for $13.50

16. This poster that’ll help you tackle your TBR list

Credit: Amazon Conquer your to-be-read pile with this funky poster.

Reviews: 24

Average rating: 4.1 stars

Why it’s a great gift: Got a TBR ("to be read") pile that just keeps getting bigger and bigger? This poster can help your book-loving loved one scratch a bunch of titles off their bucket list and have some extra fun along the way. Featuring 100 must-read books—including a mix of classics like In Cold Blood and popular contemporary reads like The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo—this poster will still look terrific even after you’ve tackled every book on the list.

Get Gift Republic 100 Books Bucket List Poster on Amazon for $13.31

17. This unique folding book lamp

Credit: Amazon This stunning light makes for a unique gift for book lovers.

Reviews: 31

Average rating: 4.2 stars

Why it’s a great gift: This innovative light offers a creative spin on the standard table lamp. It looks just like a book, but folds open to reveal a warm, soothing glow. It also comes with a USB port, so it’s easy to recharge and take anywhere.

Get the MOMO Book Light on Amazon for $33.99

18. A set of very cool floating bookshelves

Credit: Amazon These floating shelves are a brilliant way to show off any collection.

Reviews: 1,081

Average rating: 4.7 stars

Why it’s a great gift: These bookshelves completely changed the way I organize my collection. Easy to install and designed to hold up to 20 pounds per shelving unit, this three-pack gives books the appearance of literally floating on a wall, which is striking. In the process, these can also help you utilize empty space that wouldn’t be suitable for traditional shelves or standing organizers.

Get the Umbra Conceal Floating Bookshelves (Set of 3) on Amazon for $29.99

19. This stylish infinity scarf for bookworms

Credit: Uncommon Goods This literary scarf adds a touch of elegance to any ensemble.

Reviews: 92

Average rating: 4.9 stars

Why it’s a great gift: Know someone who loves getting wrapped up in old classics? Now they can in more ways than one with this trendy infinity scarf, designed by Tori Tissell for Uncommon Goods. Decorated in passages from select books (you can choose from Pride and Prejudice, Jane Eyre, and others), this scarf adds a romantic touch to any ensemble.

Get a Literary Scarf by Tori Tissell at Uncommon Goods for $48.00

20. A mug of memorable opening lines

Credit: Amazon Is your favorite line in this?

Reviews: 965

Average rating: 4.7 stars

Why it’s a great gift: The best opening lines can suck you into a story like nothing else. This 12-ounce mug features 24 of the best openers in literature ever, with excerpts from classics like A Christmas Carol, Anna Karenina, Pride and Prejudice, and more, so your loved one can sip their favorite hot or cold beverage and slip right back into old, familiar tales.

Get the First Lines Literature Coffee Mug on Amazon for $15.94

21. These literary page flags that won’t damage your books

Credit: Barnes and Noble These helpful page tags are a great study aid and won't end up damaging your books.

Reviews: N/A

Average rating: N/A

Why it’s a great gift: These adorable page flags are a go-to pick for students and book lovers who may want to remember specific passages from a book but don’t want to damage the quality of each page over time. Styled after different characters in major literature—for example, you can get Elizabeth Bennet and Mr. Darcy in the Pride and Prejudice kit—this collection of page flags can be a helpful study aid and are incredibly fun to use.

Get Page Flags at Barnes and Noble for $5.95

22. An adjustable tablet stand

Credit: Amazon This adjustable holder works with virtually every tablet.

Reviews: 3,540

Average rating: 4.6 stars

Why it’s a great gift: This adjustable stand is compatible with most Kindles, Apple iPads, and other tablets and makes it easy to securely read or view content from any device without adding extra strain. In addition, it’s designed to be lightweight and portable, so someone can take it virtually anywhere and get a hands-free experience.

Get the AmazonBasics Adjustable Tablet Stand on Amazon for $8.99

23. These sturdy bookends that cat parents will love

Credit: Amazon These feline-inspired bookends are a great touch to any library.

Reviews: 20

Average rating: 4.7 stars

Why it’s a great gift: For messy bookshelves, this set of steel bookends is a playful way to keep your collection in order. Designed by Eric Gross for Uncommon Goods, these feline-inspired bookends gets rave reviews from shoppers, who say they’re sturdy, elegant, and a delightful pick for cat loving bookworms.

Get these Cat Scratch Bookends at Uncommon Goods for $65

24. A set of seriously cute bookmarks

Credit: Amazon Plunge into a new read with these adorable bookmarks.

Reviews: 7

Average rating: 4.1 stars

Why it’s a great gift: One can never have too many bookmarks, but there’s something extra-special about this set of two. Built to rest between the pages, these crocodile and hippo-themed bookmarks are just lurking in wait, ready to draw a reader back into another story—and maybe when they least expect it.

Get the Crocomark and Hippomark - Cool Animal Bookmark Set (2 Pack) on Amazon for $16.99

25. This journal to keep track of books you’ve read

Credit: Amazon Stay on top of your reading with this helpful book journal.

Reviews: 145

Average rating: 4.4 stars

Why it’s a great gift: This journal is a good option for those looking to track their reading progress and streamline their TBR lists. It contains lists of potential books to read, as well as sections where it’s easy to jot down notes about a book’s plot or characters, or simply your giftee's main takeaways for their next book club.

Get The Book Lover's Journal on Amazon for $11.94

The product experts at Reviewed have all your shopping needs covered. Follow Reviewed on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram for the latest, deals, product reviews, and more.

Prices are accurate at the time this article was published, but may change over time.