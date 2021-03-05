9 best places to buy St. Patrick's Day decorations

With social distancing, the chances of getting pinched by a co-worker or friend for not wearing green on March 17 have decreased exponentially, but just because you might not be able to swing by a pub for a pint, it doesn’t mean you can’t celebrate St. Patrick’s Day at home. Put on your favorite green shirt and get ready to shop for some of the best St. Patrick’s Day decor available this season.

Here are nine of our favorite retailers that have everything you need to decorate your space and celebrate St. Patty’s day from the comfort of your own home. If you're looking to go all out with a 4-foot-tall pint of beer balloon or lowkey with some nail stickers, this list has you covered with things that will make those in your life green with envy over your holiday spirit.

1. Wayfair

Credit: Wayfair You can find this festive pillow (and more) at Wayfair.

The jingle isn’t “Wayfair, you've got just what I need!” for no reason; Wayfair has just what you need to decorate your home 365 days a year, including St. Patrick’s Day. Unlike some of the other retailers on this list, Wayfair could potentially meet your most niche decor needs. Think I’m exaggerating? Well here’s a St. Patrick’s Day shower curtain, throw blanket, and napkin ring set. Wayfair has highly rated holiday decor for both indoors and outdoors, so you can show your love for the holiday wherever you want.

Shop for St. Patrick’s Day decorations at Wayfair

2. Michaels

Credit: Michaels Michalels is king when it comes to cute holiday decor.

Michaels is another one-stop-shop that’s got a big decor selection and an even bigger discount on St. Patrick’s Day decor. All St. Patrick’s Day (and Easter!) decorations tend to go on sale in the weeks leading up to the big days, so you can grab some cuties like cupcake liners, nail stickers or face decals at a great price. Plus, Michaels is unparalleled when it comes to adorable holiday decor accents that add a little flair to your space, like these incredible nutcrackers or this cute wreath.

Shop for St. Patrick’s Day decorations at Michaels

3. Etsy

Credit: Etsy / Nightfiredesigns These homemade shamrocks are perfect for keeping in wicker baskets.

If you love shopping small then you’re already familiar with Etsy and know how easy it is to fall into a rabbit hole browsing thousands of unique products. You’re in luck because I pulled a few that are sure to get you started, like these adorable decorated cookies, felt shamrock ornaments, and this toddler t-shirt. You can find a number of handmade leprechauns, hand-painted signs, adorable costumes, and custom face masks that you can use to show off your St. Patrick's Day pride.

Shop for St. Patrick’s Day decorations at Etsy

4. Joann Fabric

Credit: Joann Joann is a great place to shop for crafting supplies and one-off pieces of home decor.

For the craftiest among us, Joann Fabric has everything you need to make your own St. Patty’s decor that fits your space: Wood cutouts, ribbons, and 30-piece pom pom packs. For the best bakers among us, Joann also has what you need to make an edible shamrock treat: a cookie cutter, candy mold, and spatula. For the “I’m not crafty at all” among us, you can add a lil pizzazz to your zoom calls with items like these earrings, a sequin tie, or this super subtle top hat. With all of its St. Patrick’s day items currently 40–60% off, you're bound to find a pot of gold somewhere at Joann.

Shop for St. Patrick’s Day decorations at Joann Fabric

5. Party City

Credit: Party City Pick up your favorite at-home party decor from Party City.

You may be partying alone this year, but what’s a party without balloons? Not a party at all, which is why we’re directing you to the balloon capital of strip malls across the nation: Party City! Decorate your Zoom background with all kinds of balloons from Party City, like the good ole faithful green and gold party balloons. But if you’re looking to go big or go home, check out this four-foot tall pint balloon, which makes a perfect companion for any Zoom happy hours you've got scheduled on St. Patty’s day. Take it up a notch and chill with this leprechaun who won’t steal your gold (because he’s made out of air). Or if you “leprecant even” handle the fact that you’re not spending March 17 at your favorite pub this year, then this balloon kit might be for you!

Shop for St. Patrick’s Day decorations at Party City

6. Amazon

Credit: Amazon / Eternity Sky These decals are perfect for kids' rooms.

We all know that Amazon has everything… literally everything. The one thing I was shocked to see on Amazon in its St. Patty’s day decor section was the sheer number of mask-related products they have to offer. Check out these masked leprechaun window clings or these disposable themed masks—but my personal favorite St. Patty’s find is this unique 2021 St. Patrick’s Day mug.

Shop for St. Patrick’s Day decorations at Amazon

7. Oriental Street Trading

Credit: Oriental Trading Oriental Trading carries a bevy of fun holiday decorations.

I’m not sure how Oriental Street Trading company knows where I live, but I’ve been getting their catalogs for years. If you’re like me, you’ve flipped through enough magazines to know they have EVERYTHING that you could ever need for quick and easy decorating! In the event that you want to terrify your coworker on St. Patrick’s day, you can shop up on Zoom with this incredible Leprechaun costume. Alternatively, you can drape this rainbow that “rains” gold decoration across your living room. You can find so much more here, too—check out the store’s paper cups, gold coins, and bingo too!

Shop for St. Patrick’s Day decorations at Oriental Street Trading

8. Hobby Lobby

Credit: Hobby Lobby Hobby Lobby carries many budget-friendly pieces of holiday decor.

If you’re looking to get into the spirit but are on a budget, then Hobby Lobby is your destination. All of its St. Patrick’s Day products are currently on sale, meaning you can get great finds for as low as $1. Don’t walk, but run to the pot at the end of the rainbow and snag items like shamrock tinsel garland or this green tinsel shamrock. Many of the items are sold out online, but some inventory is still available in store. Push come to shove, if it’s sold out of the decoration you want, Hobby Lobby has everything you need to DIY something of your own.

Shop for St. Patrick’s Day decorations at Hobby Lobby

9. Kirkland’s

Credit: Kirkland's Kirkland's sells lots of highly-rated St. Patrick's Day decorations.

If you’ve got a “Live Laugh Love” sign hanging somewhere in your house, then this one is for you! Swap out your everyday sign for something a little more in the holiday spirit! Here’s a cute “H🍀me” sign. If you’re looking to expand your St. Patrick’s Day sign collection, then throw this “L🍀ve” sign in your cart too. Kirkland’s has other clever signs, door mats, and runners that will surely make you feel lucky all month long.

Shop for St. Patrick’s Day decorations at Kirkland's

