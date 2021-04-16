25 best places to buy candles online

Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us a commission.

Candles are magic—but not in a superstitious kind of way. Light the wick and it has the potential to not only transform your home, but your whole mood. Close your eyes, take a deep breath, and whether you’ve been daydreaming about tropical beaches in the dead of winter or you just miss the smell of fresh-cut roses but you’re living in the desert, the best candles can take you where you want to be, even if it’s just for a moment. If that's not magic, then what is?

You can also find candles virtually anywhere, from the supermarket to pop-up stands at local vendor events. With so many places to choose from, it can be hard to narrow down which places are truly the best, especially if you’re looking for where to buy candles that offer the best throw (which is the amount of area that a candle’s scent travels while lit) and scent selections.

To help, we’ve rounded up 25 of the best places to buy candles online, including well-known retailers and some of the most exciting emerging brands on the market.

1. Yankee Candle

Credit: Yankee Candle Yankee Candle is the first brand many think of when they think of good candles, for a reason.

Our favorite: Balsam and Cedar—$29.50

Price range: 🕯️🕯️

Return Policy: Open—contact the brand for details

A true classic never goes out of style, and in the candle game, it doesn’t get more classic than Yankee Candle. Founded in 1969 in South Hadley, Mass., this New England-based company has grown over the years to become one of the most recognizable brands in the business. With more than 600 aromas available, the best Yankee Candle scents can whisk you away to the sandy shores of your favorite beach or to your favorite pumpkin patch, without ever forcing you to put on your shoes and leave the house.

Shop candles at Yankee Candle

2. Anthropologie

Credit: Anthropologie With Capri Blue, your house will smell like the inside of an Anthropologie.

Our favorite: Capri Blue Iridescent Jar Candle—$32

Price range: 🕯️🕯️

Return Policy: 60 days

Love the way an Anthropologie store smells from the second you walk in, and the way that distinctive scent just seems to linger on you, even long after you’ve left? Yeah, so that’s not a coincidence. That’s Capri Blue candles for you, and they’re one of the most popular products you can buy at the store. Incidentally, these candles also offer incredible throw and even though they’re mass produced, they can more than hold their own against other artisan-made options (which you’ll find later in this list). But, if it’s the best Anthropologie candle you’re after, this is absolutely the one to grab. Best of all, it’ll leave your house smelling like the store, too, and what’s not to appreciate about that?

Shop candles at Anthropologie

3. Boy Smells

Credit: Boy Smells Boy Smells makes "genderful" candles for all types of candle shoppers.

Our favorite: Ash Magnum—$76

Price range: 🕯️🕯️🕯️🕯️

Return Policy: 30 days

Driven by a mission to make candles “genderful,” Boy Smells is a Los Angeles-based Queer-owned business that was established in 2016, and that’s striving to break barriers in the candle market, specifically around how scents are marketed, and to whom. From smoky charcoals to fanciful vetivers, the aromas wafting off of Boy Smells’ sleekly designed jars are intended to be inclusive and appeal to folks across the full spectrum of gender. Spoiler: They do.

4. Cavo

Credit: Cavo Candles "Siri, play 'Wash Day' playlist in Spotify."

Our favorite: Wash Day Candle—$24

Price range: 🕯️🕯️

Return Policy: 3 days—contact the brand for details

Made from 100 percent soy wax, Cavo’s candles are eco-friendly with a twist. This Black-owned business—established in 2019 and based out of San Francisco, Calif.—is on a mission to help make the candle world more eco-conscious, and even ships packages out in completely recyclable, biodegradable, and repulpable materials. Here’s the really fun part, though: Each one of Cavo’s candles come with curated Spotify playlists, which help to match their overall vibe. Get ready to light up, cue the Solange, and relax your way to a new self-care routine.

Shop candles at Cavo

5. Diptyque

Credit: Diptyque This French-owned brand is one of the most haute candle haunts.

Our favorite: Feuille de Lavande Candle—$68

Price range: 🕯️🕯️🕯️🕯️

Return Policy: 60 days—contact the brand for details

Picture this: You’re in a field of wild lavender. No, wait—picture instead you’re strolling down the tree-lined sidewalk of Boulevard Saint-Germain in Paris, the smell of the city filling your nostrils, making your heart sing. At Diptyque, you won’t get a one-way ticket to France like you’ve always secretly dreamed of, but you can buy a few candles that can help you feel like you did. Founded in 1961, this iconic French-owned brand is the crème de la crème when it comes to shopping for candles online, and it’s longevity in the biz helps prove it.

Shop candles at Diptyque

6. Homesick

Credit: Homesick If there's a longing in your heart for somewhere distant, Homesick candles can help you fill it.

Our favorite: Grandma’s Kitchen Candle—$34

Price range: 🕯️🕯️

Return Policy: 30 days

Those aren’t cookies fresh from the oven that you can smell all the way from the other room in your house—nope, that’s just Grandma’s Kitchen, one of the many delightful candle scents available from Homesick. Thoughtfully blended with soy wax and custom oils to evoke memories of yesteryear, this New York City-based brand was founded in 2016 and makes the kind of candles that are designed to tug on your heartstrings.

Shop candles at Homesick

7. Bath and Body Works

Credit: Bath and Body Works Bring on the '90s nostalgia with Bath and Body Works candles.

Our favorite: Orange Pineapple Punch—$24.50

Price range: 🕯️🕯️

Return Policy: Open but may vary by store (up to 90 days)

Remember when going to Bath and Body Works was an event? For ‘90s babies like yours truly and others, this retailer (which was founded in Ohio in 1990) was a fixture not only in malls growing up, but in our backpacks, lockers, bedrooms, and more. The best Bath and Body Works candles can send you back to those days in a good way, conjuring up the memory of those fruity, glitter-tastic moments. When nostalgia smells this good, who could possibly resist?

Shop candles at Bath and Body Works

Credit: Birthdate Co. Blow out a special kind of flame on your birthday with these candles.

Our favorite: January 1st Candle—$38

Price range: 🕯️🕯️🕯️

Return Policy: Contact the brand for details

Finding the perfect birthday gift can be a challenge no matter who you’re shopping for, but Birthdate Co. makes it easy. Launched in 2019 and based out of the Northeast in the U.S., this brand offers 365 unique candles that are personalized to complement an individual’s special day. Each jar is also hand-blended using a mix of soy, coconut, and apricot wax, with scent mixology that’s distinctive for each birthday. Even if you’re not gift-shopping, they can be a fun way to treat yourself, too.

Shop candles at the Birthdate Co.

9. Jackpot Candles

Credit: Jackpot Candles You never know what you might get with Jackpot Candles.

Our favorite: Mermaid Daydream Candle—$24.95

Price range: 🕯️🕯️

Return Policy: All sales final

Why chase after a ring when you can grab one of these Jackpot Candles and just wait for the wax to melt down instead? This buzzy brand makes earth-friendly soy candles that smell nice enough, but the real reason to try one out—even just for curiosity—is the fact that each one comes with a piece of jewelry hidden inside. You have to burn the candle down to get it, so it’s essentially the toy-at-the-bottom-of-a-cereal-box experience, but for grown ups.

Lest you shake your head and think you’ll be getting dollar-store quality gems out of this experience, know that the earrings, necklaces, and rings available through Jackpot Candles can have appraisal values of up to $5,000. (However, note that most range around $30 in value.) You’ve got nothing to lose from this New York state-based brand, but potentially a whole lot to gain, plus a nifty candle to go with.

Shop candles at Jackpot Candles

10. Etsy

Credit: Etsy You can find a candle for everyone on your list at Etsy.

Our favorite: The Original Scented Cereal Bowl Candle—$24.99

Price range: 🕯️

Return Policy: Varies by shop

Etsy is one of the best places to shop online for everything from handmade gifts to gender-neutral bathing suits, and more. But this site’s candle game is really on fire, because you can get everything from bee-friendly beeswax candles to sweet picks inspired by your favorite pies and cereals, and lots of other goodies. You can also find incredible Black-owned shops like Natural Anni Essential, a shop that offers a fun array of social-distancing inspired options. One thing’s for certain: If you’re on the hunt for the best candles on Etsy, you’ll have plenty to choose from.

Shop candles at Etsy

11. Jo Malone

Credit: Jo Malone This British brand specializes in clean, elegant scents.

Our favorite: Oud and Bergamot Candle—$89

Price range: 🕯️🕯️🕯️🕯️

Return Policy: Open—contact the brand for details

Jo Malone is a high-end candle brand that’s perfect for shoppers with a taste for the finer things in life. Founded in 1994, this British brand skews expensive, but that’s part of the appeal too, as these understated candles offer rich layers (think full-bodied bergamots and earthy Naminian myrrhs). This is Old World refinement with a wick—it’s up to you to light the flame.

Shop candles at Jo Malone

12. Bijou Candles

Credit: Bijou Candles These pop culture-inspired from Bijou Candles are a total blast.

Our favorite: Cher Jasmine and Rosewater Candle—$39

Price range: 🕯️🕯️🕯️

Return Policy: All sales final

What do you get when you mix great marketing, a love of pop culture, and a big vat of 100-percent soy wax? A truly unforgettable experience from Bijou Candles, that’s what. This Queer-owned business (the founders are married) was established in 2014 in New York City and veers into mystical, playful domains with their candle offerings.

Take, for instance, the Stevie candle (inspired by the one-and-only Stevie Nicks of Fleetwood Mac, of course), which according to the site, delivers “scent vibes” of silk scarves, feathers, and tarot cards. Or the Cher candle with its Dark Lady energy of bell bottoms, long lashes, and lava lamps. If we could turn back time, we’d only want to go our own way if it involved taking a few of these Bijou baddies along for the ride, you dig?

Shop candles at Bijou Candles

13. Nest New York

Credit: Nest Candles This brand is based out of NYC and is great for earthy, herbal scents.

Our favorite: Wild Mint and Eucalyptus Candle—$44

Price range: 🕯️🕯️🕯️

Return Policy: 30 days

Feel the urge to nest like never before? You’re in the right place if you’re shopping at Nest New York. Launched in 2008, this woman-owned business was established as a luxury option for the très chic of the Big Apple in search of artisanal-based fragrances.

In the years since this brand has broadened its reach, and you don’t have to be a city dweller to take advantage of its premium offerings. Known for their minimalist elegance, Nest candles are ideal if you’re searching for clean herbal and floral scents, like something you’d pluck right out of a garden.

Shop candles at Nest New York

14. Isle of Wax Candles

Credit: Isle of Wax These candles are hand-poured into real, organic coconut shells.

Our favorite: The Caribbean Sea—$28.95

Price range: 🕯️🕯️

Return Policy: Contact the brand for details

Some candles are designed to give you island vibes, but Isle of Wax Candles is on a whole other level. This Black-owned business is based out of NYC and offers soy candles that are actually hand-poured into real, organic coconut shells. These soothing scents are brimming with floral and fruity notes, which makes them ideal for warm nights and midsummer reveries. Whether you’ve got fantasies of St. Lucia (where the company’s founder is from) or long for a rejuvenating day at the spa, Isle of Wax Candles can help you tune in and tune out with decadence.

Shop candles at Isle of Wax

15. Otherland

Credit: Otherland Misty and dreamy, Otherland's candles feel inspired by a secret garden.

Our favorite: Canopy—$36

Price range: 🕯️🕯️🕯️

Return Policy: 30 days

Here’s your pass to a secret garden of the senses, only you don’t have to read the book (or find a key) to gain entry. With their evocative packaging and array of earthy scents that feel straight out of a botanical hinterland, Otherland has been the receiving end of tons of attention lately thanks to the NYC brand’s robust social media presence on Instagram and other platforms. This woman-run business, which was established in 2017, specializes in ethereal aromas that’ll entreat you to imagine yourself underneath some ivy greens or basking in the warm musk of sandalwood.

Shop candles at Otherland

16. Nordstrom

Credit: Nordstrom You can shop a variety of chic candle brands at Nordstrom.

Our favorite: Voluspa Moroccan Mint Mini Tea Tin Candle—$10

Price range: 🕯️🕯️🕯️

Return Policy: Open—contact the brand for details

As a place to buy candles, Nordstrom can be a good option because this high-end retailer offers a massive inventory that comprises many of the brands already on this list, including Diptyque, Boy Smells, Nest, Anthropologie’s Capri candles, and others. If you’ve already been tempted by several of the wick-filled treasures here but you’re unsure which is your favorite, Nordstrom may be the place to head, as you could load up on multiple of them during the same shopping spree.

Shop candles at Nordstrom

17. La Botica

Credit: La Botica This shop donates a portion of its profits to The Dream Project, a nonprofit dedicated to helping children and youth in the Dominican Republic.

Our favorite: Nolita 96 Candle—$68

Price range: 🕯️🕯️🕯️🕯️

Return Policy: All sales final

Inspired by its founder’s Black and Afro-Dominican roots, La Botica is a woman-run business that was founded in 2018 and offers a variety of vegan candles, with burn times up to 75 hours. This shop, which is based out of NYC, also donates a portion of its profits to The Dream Project, a nonprofit organization that helps children and youth across 27 communities in the Dominican Republic gain access to early childhood education, literacy programs, and more.

Shop candles at La Botica

18. Evil Queen

Credit: Evil Queen The evil queen is one of the heroes in this story.

Our favorite: Cat Mom—$20

Price range: 🕯️🕯️

Return Policy: All sales final

Not all evil queens wind up in a fairy tale. Some of them might turn up on your nightstand, thanks to candle brand Evil Queen. Established in 2016, this woman-owned business is currently based out of Michigan and delivering candles with an attitude is part of its mantra. Handmade using soy wax, these products go by tongue-in-cheek names like “Stolen Hoodie,” “Cat Mom,” and many other NSFW cheeky descriptors that are sure to make you crack a smile.

Shop candles at Evil Queen

19. P.F. Candle Company

Credit: P.F. Candle Company Gift-shopping for the boyfriend who's hard to shop for? Consider P.F. Candle Company.

Our favorite: Teakwood and Tobacco Candle—$20

Price range: 🕯️🕯️

Return Policy: 60 days

Sumptuously scented and hand-poured into apothecary-inspired amber jars, the candles at P.F. Candle Company are what your study or at-home office area has been waiting for. Initially founded in 2008 as a one-woman operation, this Los Angeles-based company delivers soy wax candles that have a rugged element to them. From patchouli to tobacco (and everything in between), P.F. Candle Company’s most popular picks are meant to appeal especially to folks who don’t normally like candles, or to boyfriends who might be hard to shop for.

Shop candles at P.F. Candle Company

20. Bed Bath and Beyond

Credit: Bed Bath and Beyond You can shop a variety of house candle brands at Bed Bath and Beyond.

Our favorite: Luminous DW Home Sea Salt and Marine Jar Candle—$6.99

Price range: 🕯️

Return Policy: 90 days

On your next shopping trip to Bed Bath & Beyond, don’t forget to peruse the candles section. You can find some budget-friendly picks that’ll help your pad become more fragrant than ever, and you can choose from exclusive lines like Bee and Willow, Luminous, and others. Not only that, but you can shop Yankee Candle and the brand’s WoodWick line, and often take advantage of huge discounts that you wouldn’t find anywhere else.

Shop candles at Bed Bath & Beyond

21. Brooklyn Candle Studio

Credit: Brooklyn Candle Studio Plan your perfect retreat—Brooklyn Candle Studio can help.

Our favorite: Santorini Escapist Candle—$38

Price range: 🕯️🕯️🕯️

Return Policy: 7 days

For dreamy scents that can help satisfy your inner wanderlust, look to Brooklyn Candle Studio. This woman-run business was established in 2013 in NYC, and each candle is made from 100 percent soy wax for a clean burn. The Escapist collection in particular is a show-stopper—with candles inspired by the dusty night air of Sante Fe, the sanguine orchards of Santorini, and more, these gems can help you relive a cherished moment in your past or potentially set the stage for a whole new adventure.

Shop candles at Brooklyn Candle Studio

22. Paddywax Candles

Credit: Paddywax Candles Fill your home with tantalizing aromas like blue agave, vanilla rosa, and others.

Our favorite: La Playa Cactus Flower Bamboo Candle—$27

Price range: 🕯️🕯️

Return Policy: 30 days

Based out of Nashville, Tenn., Paddywax Candles is a woman-run business founded in 1996 that can help you set the tone for your most intimate living spaces, filling them with flavorful aromas like blue agave, vanilla rosa, and others. Made by more than 150 chandlers (a.k.a., the official term for candle makers), these candles still have an artisan-like touch and come in jars that can easily be repurposed for other uses, too.

Shop candles at Paddywax Candles

23. Target

Credit: Target Target's Opalhouse line is a hidden gem for affordably priced candles.

Our favorite: Cozy Nights Opalhouse Candle—$10

Price range: 🕯️

Return Policy: 90 days

If you’re the type of person who looks forward to shopping at Target for all the little extras you might come across—the kitschy coffee mugs, the surprisingly cute and affordable fashion, the premium nail polishes on sale in random colors, and more—then it should come as no surprise that this mega-retailer is a primo place to scoop up candles, too. While the throw that some of these candles give off isn’t the best (compared to places like Anthro or Yankee Candle), you can still find some cheap and pleasant offerings, especially if you stick to the Opalhouse brand. Some come in iridescent round jars that make wonderful holders for knickknacks, so you can find creative uses for them after you’re done.

Shop candles at Target

24. Laguna Candles

Credit: Laguna Candles Laguna Candles works with local artisans to create hand-blown and sculpted jars for candles.

Our favorite: Hand Blown Glass Heirloom Artisan Coconut Candle—$150

Price range: 🕯️🕯️🕯️🕯️🕯️

Return Policy: 30 days

Candles can do more than make your home smell great—they can also be exquisite works of art. At Laguna Candles, which was founded in Laguna Beach, Calif., in 2003, that’s what you’re getting. This Black-owned business specializes in soy and coconut wax candles, and works with local artisans to create hand-blown and sculpted jars and containers that you’ll want to treasure for years to come.

Shop candles at Laguna Candles

25. Nova

Credit: Nova Candles Inspired by the elements, Nova Candles have an irresistible aroma all their own.

Our favorite: Fire Signs Candle—$45

Price range: 🕯️🕯️🕯️

Return Policy: Contact the brand for details

You don’t have to love the zodiac to appreciate the splendor of Nova’s astrology-inspired candles, but it’ll help. This woman-owned shop, established in 2012 and based out of Brooklyn, is technically a boutique fragrance studio and as such, only has a limited selection of candles (only four). But speaking personally, these are among the most impressive candles I’ve ever tried. With burn times of up to 50 hours, these grounding candles are inspired by the elements, literally. You can choose from earth, air, fire, or water, and each features a heady blend of herbal, woodsy, and floral notes, that’ll leave you seeing stars—in a good way.

Shop candles at Nova

