Tineco unveils several new vacuums made for dirty floors

We’ve spent a lot of time reviewing Tineco’s wet/dry and smart vacuums, including the Tineco Floor One S3 and the Tineco Pure One S11, and we love many of the models we’ve tried so far.

Tineco's latest innovations include a pro grade wet/dry vacuum, a cordless wet/dry option, and a featherweight vacuum with a special focus on pet-messes and animal fuzz.

With names like Floor One and Pure One, the new fleet of Tineco vacuums seem branded to make their vacuum’s all-in-one functionality front and center—and we think that’s mostly justified, with the new models offering wet/dry capabilities, smart-tech, and steaming built right in on a few of the offerings.

The Floor One S7 Pro Smart Wet/Dry vacuum is the flagship offering of the bunch, with self propulsion, a cleaning roller and a scraper. The scraper adapts to situations to squeeze dirty water from the roller and keep it clean.

It also features a bright LCD screen that monitors suction, battery level, and more. Additionally, the design is optimized for suction all the way to its edges, so you can get right up to baseboards and furniture edges.

If you’re after a true Swiss Army knife floor cleaner, then the Floor One S7 steam cordless wet/dry vacuum is for you. Expanding on washing capabilities Tineco developed in previous models, the Floor One S7 features a sanitization mode that uses steam to clean surfaces.

However, the S7 also ensures you’ve got traditional vacuuming available, too, with a classic auto mode and a suction mode that’s good for cleaning up wet messes. We think that the steam and steam boost modes will prove to be quite attractive features, if they work as well as intended.

Pet owners will love Tineco’s Pure One Air Pet, which is designed to chew through the daily pet hair messes that dog and cat owners run into. At only 2.5 pounds, this vacuum is lightweight.

It has smarts, too, featuring Tineco’s iLoop Smart Sensor, which adjusts suction power to match the dirt at hand, as well as the same ZeroTangle brush found on the Pure One S15, which lifts hair without causing it to tangle around the brush.

We can’t wait to get Tineco’s new line of vacuums into our labs for testing, and see if they can win our hearts the same way as some older Tineco models like the A10 Hero, which we found to be the best value cordless vacuum.

