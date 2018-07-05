Color your hair? Don't go in a pool before doing this

Our editors review and recommend products to help you buy the stuff you need. If you make a purchase by clicking one of our links, we may earn a small share of the revenue. Our picks and opinions are independent from any business incentives.

If you swim a lot, you've likely dealt with green hair at some point or another, especially if you're blonde. Unless you dig the mermaid look, you're probably hoping to remove that booger-green tint. Luckily, we're here to help. After consulting a local hairstylist and doing some of our own research, we've come up with a few ways to ditch the green. So, without further ado, here are some tricks we've picked up along the way. Related Sorry, but you're applying your sunscreen wrong

What turns blonde hair green? Chlorine helps disinfect the water, sure, but it also strips the natural oils in your hair. And, because hair is porous and acts like a sponge, it sucks up the metals present in the water (copper, iron, etc). It also dries out the hair shaft, making it feel brittle. While it's more typical in blonde hair, darker hair will turn green as well after prolonged exposure. So, if you want you hair to feel more like hair and less like straw, there's a couple of ways you can prevent it.

How do I prevent it? Before diving in, there are a couple of things you can do to protect your hair. Whether it's coating your lovely tresses in coconut oil or donning a colorful swimmer's cap, these tricks are really easy to follow. Use a swim cap If you want full protection, throw on a swim cap. If worn correctly, your hair should remain dry and chlorine-free. It'll also keep those pesky loose hairs from clogging your pool filter. Plus, they're just super adorable. Buy now on Amazon for $11.97 Coat your hair in coconut oil Coconut oil is great because it seals in moisture and acts as a barrier. Not only does it keep your hair from coming into contact with chlorine, it also strengthens the hair shaft. It doesn't weigh the hair down, either, which is always nice. Soak your hair with tap water According to my local hairstylist, you should always soak your hair with regular tap water. This is because wet hair is less absorbent than dry hair. For extra protection, you can always add conditioner all over your hair, as it acts like a barrier. If you soak your hair with clean water before getting in the pool, it helps prevent the green look. Credit: Getty Images

How do I fix it? If your hair does turn green, fear not! There are quite a few things you can do to get rid of it post-swim. From using ketchup to aspirin, these hacks are really easy and inexpensive. Plus, most of them involve common household items. Coca-Cola Have you ever dropped a penny in a glass of coke? After some time, the coke will strip the copper right off the penny. Well, it's the same with green pool water hair. All you have to do is thoroughly saturate the green bits with Coca-Cola (I suppose Diet works too), rinse with clean water, and then shampoo/condition like normal. It's incredibly easy. Aspirin Aspirin is great for pain relief, but did you know it's great for green hair too? You're going to want to crush about eight aspirin in a bowl of warm water and stir with until they totally dissolve. Wash your hair with the aspirin water, let it sit for about fifteen minutes, and shampoo/condition like normal. Ketchup Okay, so, this one is kind of hilarious. If your hair is green, you'll need something red (aka the opposite color on the color wheel) to neutralize it. So, that's where tomato ketchup comes in. You'll want to coat the effected areas in ketchup, let it sit for a few minutes, and then shampoo/condition like normal. You can also wrap the green bits in tinfoil and wait about thirty minutes. But while this works, there's nothing more vile than cold ketchup on your dome.



Baking Soda Ah, baking soda. It's my favorite household item. Not only will it make your fridge smell fresh, it'll also restore your hair's natural color. To get rid of the green, make a paste with baking soda and shampoo. After applying the paste and letting it sit for a few minutes, you'll want to shampoo/condition like usual. Paul Mitchell If your home remedies aren't working, consider trying shampoo specifically designed for swimmers. My hairstylist

actually swears up and down by Paul Mitchell. This brand smells amazing, is awesome for green hair, and is reasonably priced. Paul Mitchell shampoo is great for green hair, and is reasonably priced. Buy now on Amazon for $7.99