Will the Dandy really keep your lawn weed-free?

Perfectly manicured lawns look lovely, don’t they? Unfortunately, many have a not-so-natural secret: herbicides. Harmful to birds, animals, and groundwater, mass herbicide treatments—like insecticides—can turn a yard into an unhealthy monoculture.

Dandy is a product that begs the question: Can smart tech help us control weeds with less herbicide? Unveiled this year at CES 2023 in Las Vegas, Dandy is a weed control robot that applies technological precision to your lawn through targeted spraying; it’s a search and destroy for weeds.

Without guides or underground wires, the Dandy robot uses visual processing and artificial intelligence to patrol your lawn. Dandy claims its software is able to pick out broad-leafed weeds with 95% accuracy. It then eliminates them with a controlled burst of herbicide.

While Dandy still uses herbicide for weed control, it's designed to use 90% less herbicide than many full lawn spray-treatments.

It bears remembering that no herbicide usage is as green as hand-weeding, and that remains true here. However, if Dandy’s data claims are correct, then its targeted herbicide approach certainly offers a marked improvement over full yard sprays.

Designed to be easy to use, the Dandy robot enables homeowners to draw GPS boundaries that it works within. The self-directing robot returns home when it’s finished with a job.

With two different models available, the first generation of Dandy robots come with either quarter or one-acre capacities and feature either 0.5 liter or 1.2 liter reservoirs for herbicide respectively.

Dandy’s targeted weed-killer robot makes a case for being a greener way to use herbicide. We’re excited to see whether it lives up to company claims; if so, it could be an improvement in lawn care treatments that gives homeowners that treated-lawn look with smaller doses of herbicide and less damage to their yard’s ecology.

