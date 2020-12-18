4 exciting home décor predictions for 2021, according to Pinterest

Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us a commission.

You may say Pinterest knows a thing or two. Why else would more than 442 million people use the visual inspiration platform monthly to discover new ideas for gifting, baking, DIY crafting, home decorating, and more?

So, when the savvy social platform releases a trend report, we perk up, grab a coffee (in an on-trend Ember mug, of course), and dive in.

Even in the face of this year’s pandemic, eight of its 10 2020 trends came true (home office design, we’re looking at you).

Larkin Brown, head of core research for Pinterest, says, “It’s almost as if Pinterest was made for this very moment. People are turning to Pinterest for guidance and inspiration on how to get through and navigate this pandemic.”

We’re spending more home these days without a doubt, and the role that space plays in our lives continues to expand. In this coming new year, where we’re clamoring to return to normal, here’s how Pinterest predicts that new normal will look when it comes to home décor.

1. Vibey lights

Credit: Brite Lite Reinvent your bedroom or a hangout space with color-drenched lighting for bright vibes.

Neon rooms get the spotlight treatment in 2021. Pinners specifically reinvent their bedrooms with color-drenched lighting for bright vibes.

The biggest winner—blue LEDs. This hue crushed the other colors with an increase in searches of more than 155 percent, according to Pinterest researchers.

Whether you set up strips along the ceiling-meets-wall edges or splash bare walls with signage, this trend is a huge hit with all ages.

You can shop this look at Amazon and Brite Lite.

2. Japandi aesthetic

Credit: Mobilia The soothing Japandi aesthetic is the new modern Japanese take on Scandinavian minimalism.

On the other side of the spazzy spectrum of neon vibes, lies the peaceful place of Japandi—the new modern Japanese take on Scandinavian minimalism.

The perfect blend of these two comfy and simple design styles, consider it the next progression from hygge. It’s everything swoon-worthy for 2021—a functional and calming set-up full of sleek lines, neutral color schemes, and easygoing unfinished woods and bamboo pieces.

You can shop this look at Mobilia and Finnish Design Shop.

3. Shelfies, not selfies

Credit: Our Place / Anthropologie Colored glassware, copper cookware, and handmade clay plates all make floating kitchen shelves look like works of art.

According to Pinterest, 2021 is the year of the “shelfie”—a moment where you turn the camera off of yourself and instead show your kitchen’s best side.

These new favorite corners of the house become our new gallery walls, as we collect and invest in eye-catching dinnerware, from colored glassware (up in search numbers by more than 135 percent) to copper cookware to handmade clay plates.

And let’s not forget to set the stunning scene on floating kitchen shelves for the ultimate impact.

You can shop this look at Our Place, Crate & Barrel, and Anthropologie.

4. Separate spaces

Credit: Perigold / Kosas Home A large bookshelf can be used to divide a room into two smaller spaces.

Aya Kanai, Pinterest’s head of content and editorial partnerships, says, “More time at home means more need for personal space. Pinners are continuing to transform spaces to work double duty.”

So, say goodbye to open floor plans. Instead get creative with closed doors, and say hello to the ‘cloffice’—the half closet/half office.

“And even when doors aren’t available, people will find new ways to create some personal space,” she continues. “Think bookshelf room dividers and so much more.”



You can shop this look with the right desk, room divider screens, and bookshelves at Perigold and Room & Board to fit your ‘cloffice’ or to create a space like one.

