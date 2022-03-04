If you’re a lawn care newbie, here’s how to restring your weed wacker

Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us a commission.

With warm weather on the way, it’s time to start getting your lawn care equipment ready for the season. One simple way to make sure that you’re ready is to make sure that your weed wacker has enough string.

The absolute easiest way to do that is to just purchase a pre-strung replacement trimmer head for your model, like this one for my Milwaukee. However, that gets expensive, particularly because restringing your old trimmer head is so very easy to do.

Pro tip: To avoid having to restring a weed wacker mid-trim, have a second trimmer head strung and ready to go so you can just pop it on and keep cutting.

What you need

A spool of weed wacker string

Scissors

Here’s how to restring a weed wacker

Step 1: Remove the trimmer head

Credit: Getty Images / Milan Markovic Uncertain how to remove the trimmer head? Check your manual.

The actual method for this will vary based on your weed wacker or string trimmer. In most cases, you’ll be able to remove the trimmer head by pressing on two tabs and then pulling the head away from the machine.

Others may require loosening a bolt or screw to take it off. If you’re uncertain, check the manual for your weed wacker.

Step 2: Measure and cut the string

Credit: Getty Images / Miljan Živković Keep a pocket knife or scissors handy to cut the string.

Once the trimmer head is removed, measure out the amount of string that you need. The trimmer head should say on it what gauge string to use, and what length will fit on the spool. If not, refer to your user manual.

You should be able to cut the string with a pair of scissors or a pocket knife.

Check if your weed wacker is a single or dual cutter. Dual cutters will need two lengths of string.

Step 3: Insert the string into the line holder

Credit: Getty Images / egon69 Time to re-string the line holder.

This is a step that will vary based on your machine. The trimmer head will have a hole for you to insert the string into that will secure it in place while you wind.

If your trimmer head is fully enclosed, this will likely be the same hole that it sticks out of when cutting. If the trimmer head is open, then this will likely be a small hole at the base of the spool.

If you have a dual-cutter machine, insert the string into both line holders.

Step 4: Wind the string around the spool

Credit: Getty Images / mladenbalinovac Keep your string tight and neat so it doesn't tangle.

If your trimmer head is open, you will need to wrap the string around the spool by hand. While wrapping, make sure to keep the string neat so that it doesn’t tangle on the spool. Also, don’t wind too tightly, or the string might not come out when you tap the weed wacker on the ground.

For spools with a double string, you can probably wind both strings at the same time—just make sure that they don’t get tangled.

If you have an enclosed trimmer head, you’ll probably need to put the head back onto the weed wacker and then wind it. There should be arrows on the trimmer head that indicate the wind direction.

Step 5: Install the trimmer head

Credit: Getty Images / Miljan Živković Check to see if everything is in the proper place before you start cutting.

If you haven’t already installed the trimmer head to wind it, install it onto the weed wacker. Make sure that you put the string through the appropriate hole or holes so that it will cut properly.

Don’t worry about leaving the perfect amount of string outside the trimmer head. Just turn the weed wacker on and tap it on the ground a few times to extend and then automatically cut the string to the proper length.

