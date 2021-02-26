7 gorgeous home décor pieces from Irish artisans

Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us a commission.

Every year when St. Patrick’s Day rolls around, there’s an uptick of Shamrock-emblazoned everything in home goods stores and public establishments (remember bars and restaurants?)—like you hadn’t noticed. While the all-green St. Patrick’s Day decorations and apparel are fun, they don’t do the rich, artisan-based Irish culture any justice.

In fact, it's quite easy to find quality Irish décor and home accents on this side of the pond, and many fit into nearly any aesthetic whether you’re of Irish ancestry or not.

We’ve sought out some really stellar Irish décor pieces made by Irish artisans and inspired by Irish heritage.

1. Nicholas Mosse hand-painted jug

Credit: Nicholas Mosse The hand-painted Nicholas Mosse jug is a bright and playful piece for the kitchen space.

Nicholas and Susan Mosse started their pottery company in 1976, working out of a family-owned shed in Bennettsbridge, a village in County Kilkenny, Ireland. Today, Nicholas Mosse Pottery creates gorgeous handmade tableware and homeware like mugs, vases, lamps, and storage containers.

In making each piece of pottery, the Nicholas Mosse team uses cut sponges to individually hand paint patterns onto the ceramics—an art tradition that dates back to the 18th century. This ensures a carefully crafted, unique piece that is built to last for years.

Perfect for storing lemonade or iced tea during the summertime, this handcrafted Irish pottery piece adds a lovely pop of color into any kitchen.

Get the Nicholas Mosse Hand-painted Jug in Old Rose at QVC for $89.96

2. Ireland's Eye Cashmere and Aran Knit Throw

Credit: Ireland's Eye This 60-inch by 39-inch blanket is big enough to keep you and your family warm and snuggled up.

If you’re in the market for a luxurious, cozy blanket for the living room, check out this ultra-soft throw made from 95% Irish wool and 5% cashmere by Ireland’s Eye, a family-owned knitwear business.

The Aran knit—best known in the easily-identifiable Aran sweater pattern—gets its name from the Aran Islands located off the west coast of Ireland near Galway.

Used on handmade sweaters, scarves, hats, and blankets, each type of Aran knit stitch is said to have its own significant meaning—the basket stitch, seen in this throw blanket, symbolizes a fisherman’s basket, representing “the hope of a plentiful catch”.

Get the Cashmere and Aran Knit Throw Blanket by Ireland’s Eye at Biddy Murphy for $179.95

3. Galway Crystal Dune Square Vase

Credit: Galway Crystal While this particular vase comes without any color, many other Galway Crystal pieces feature hues of blue, pink, green, and more.

Renowned tableware and giftware company Galway Crystal is best known for its fine crystal products inspired by the beauty of the Irish countryside. To make these unique pieces, Galway Crystal uses traditional glass-blowing techniques that result in gorgeous, authentic crystal.

Perfect for holding your favorite flowers, this Galway Crystal vase seamlessly fits into both vintage and modern home aesthetics.

Buy the Galway Crystal Dune Square Vase at Bed Bath & Beyond starting at $49.99

4. Magee 1866 Donegal Tweed Cushion

Credit: Magee 1866 This Magee Donegal tweed pillow is also fitted with a faux suede trim for an extra stylish touch.

Donegal tweed, most prominently seen on classic newsboy caps and snazzy blazers, originated in Donegal County, Ireland, where artisans have been crafting high-quality tweed products for centuries. This iconic tweed is now a staple used among style brands worldwide.

As a fifth-generation family business, Magee 1866 designs, weaves, and tailors luxurious fabrics and garments right in Donegal Town. Through the use of natural, sustainable fibers, Magee blends its historical roots with contemporary design and practices.

This Magee Donegal tweed cushion by Magee is inspired by the hues of the land and sea that surround the area. The pillow is filled with duck-down, making it an extra-plush piece that’s perfect for your couch or bed.

Get the Donegal Tweed Windowpane Cushion at Magee 1866 for $75

5. Waterford Crystal Lismore Glass Picture Frame

Credit: Waterford There are several Lismore frames available to buy to complete your crystal frame collection.

Waterford Crystal is another established Irish crystal brand, with its story beginning centuries ago in Ireland’s southeast as an authority in the glassmaking space.



You’ll find Waterford Crystal chandeliers in the halls of Westminster Abbey and even the Kennedy Center in Washington, DC. If you ever find yourself in Ireland, you can take a tour of the factory—The House of Waterford—to watch the skilled craftspeople create fine crystal items.

This glass picture frame features Waterford’s famous Lismore pattern, of which you can buy matching items like wine glasses and decanters.

Get the Waterford Lismore Picture Frame at Wayfair for $225

6. Colm De Ris Emerald Stoneware Platter

Credit: Colm De Ris This plate—along with other Colm De Ris pottery pieces—gets its glossy finish from baking in a gas-fired kiln.

Based in Dublin, artisan studio Colm De Ris Pottery uses fine stoneware clay to create gorgeous glazed bowls, vases, mugs, and more. The unique tableware offers a contemporary-rustic take on the classic Celtic look.

This traditional platter features shades of blue and green with gorgeous attention to detail. One of these details is a triskele pattern—an ancient Celtic symbol with many culturally significant meanings—stamped on the edge of the plate. The glossy plate is dishwasher- and microwave-safe, making it perfect for any occasion.

Get the Colm De Rise Emerald Stoneware Round Platter at QVC for $98.58

7. Wild Goose Love Cross Wall Hanging

Credit: Wild Goose Designed by Kathleen Smyth, this Celtic Love Knot wall hanging is based on the writings of Teilhard de Chardin, a French priest and philosopher.

Wild Goose Studio is a Kinsale-based collaborative of a half-dozen-plus artists who create unique home accents inspired by the blend of Ireland’s rich heritage and modern culture. Each product is made from cast iron and a cold cast method to create a beautifully-bronzed finish.

This Celtic Love Cross wall hanging by Wild Goose cofounder Kathleen Smyth is meant to represent love as a means to complete and fulfill humans.

Get the Celtic Love Cross Wall Hanging from Amazon for $49.95

