8 Irish-owned brands to shop this St. Patrick’s Day

Ah, Saint Patrick’s Day. In Boston it’s one of the biggest days of the year, with celebrants making merry all throughout the city. This year might be a little more subdued than seasons past, but that doesn’t mean you can’t still wear your Irish heritage with pride. Even if you’re not at the pub ordering another round of Guinness, Saint Paddy’s Day is the perfect time to support independent Irish businesses—and to pick up a cool new look, treat, or home good while you’re at it. Here are ten cool Irish brands to support this year, covering everything from sweets to fashion.

1. Hey, Bulldog! Design

Credit: Hey, Bulldog! Design Add a little quirkiness to your home decor.

Hey, Bulldog! is hard to summarize—but if you like one of their products, you’ll likely fall in love with the whole catalogue. The brand offers a whole variety of quirky design objects, from wearables like necklaces and brooches to home goods like egg cups and wall clocks. Their funky objects are colorful and distinctive, and while they’ve gotten notable buzz in Irish publications, chances are good you’ll be the only person you know with a Sprinkles Clock. Global shipping is €35.00 (about $42), so be sure your cart is totally finalized before checking out.

Shop Hey, Bulldog!

2. Stable of Ireland

Credit: Stable of Ireland Stable of Ireland offers beautiful goods with a focus on Irish tradition.

Stable of Ireland offers a whole variety of luxury goods. Think gorgeous willow baskets, soft cashmere socks, and traditional woven blankets. With ethically sourced textiles and partnerships with skilled weavers and knitters, Stable of Ireland puts the emphasis on Irish tradition and craftsmanship. Every piece feels like it's been made with care and intended to last for many years. If you can’t make it to their flagship store in Dublin, don’t worry—they ship globally, and shipping is free with a purchase of at least €200 (approx $239). Just remember to toggle your currency in the top menu bar to USD if you're shopping in the U.S.

Shop Stable of Ireland

3. Bunny & Clyde

Credit: Bunny & Clyde Bunny & Clyde brings sustainability to the forefront.

Know someone with a baby on the way? Bunny & Clyde specializes in gorgeous bespoke nursery furniture that will usher the little one in with style. The brand’s values don’t stop at elegance—Bunny & Clyde furniture is crafted from 100% non-toxic and sustainably forested materials, promoting the health of both the family and the planet. It might feel like a real indulgence to invest in nursery furniture, but with this level of quality and care, each piece will likely far outlast its original purpose.

Shop Bunny & Clyde

4. Lily O’Briens

Credit: Lily O'Brien's You deserve something sweet.

Treat yourself to some fine chocolate from across the pond. Lily O'Brien's is a globally recognized chocolate brand, shipping sweets to fifteen countries. You can stock up on baking chocolate, find individually-wrapped gifts, or get your fill of creme eggs just in time for Easter. There’s even an adorable option to create your own custom collection of chocolates, complete with a box printed with your own uploaded photograph—a treat and a keepsake rolled into one. Shipping to the US usually takes just 3-5 business days, but the brand advises some patience, as the postal service continues to experience delays.

Shop Lily O’Brien’s

5. Sorcha O'Raghallaigh

Credit: Sorcha O'Raghallaigh Wear your star sign as proudly as your heritage.

If you kicked off 2021 feeling a little drab, browsing through a brand like Sorcha O'Raghallaigh can bring a much needed sense of color and play. Its products feel like they come from a parallel universe version of my life—just a little bit more pulled together and fashionable. Their gold-plated jewelry is a splurge, but a worthwhile one. I especially love the astrologically themed pendants and earrings, which feel versatile, unusual, and subtly personal. If you’re looking to liven up your living space with some fun wall art, their beautiful art prints will also do the trick.

Shop Sorcha O'Raghallaigh

6. Kinsale Leather

Credit: Kinsale Leather Kinsale Leather's low-key elegance will stand the test of time.

Kinsale Leather trades in gorgeous leather goods and handbags. The brand leans into straightforward, timeless designs that won’t go out of fashion—no trend-chasing details here. In addition to the signature bags, Kinsale offers giftable items like earrings, cosmetic carriers, and (my favorite) a leather cologne. Shipping is pricey (when I tried out an order it suggested 40 pounds) but you can think of it as part of the overall investment in a piece of craftsmanship that's made to last.

Show Kinsale Leather

7. HokuAndLuna

Credit: HokuAndLuna Fun and funky, these earrings add a pop of color to even the grayest of March days.

I’m seriously in love with HokuAndLuna’s beautiful polymer jewelry. The pieces are bright and distinct, making a statement without hogging the spotlight. The shop definitely offers earrings that are right on trend, but the handcrafted pieces are also strikingly unique. One of the pleasures of polymer jewelry is seeing the minute differences between each piece, and HokuAndLuna really makes the most of the medium’s quirks.

Show HokuAndLuna

8. Soapylu’s Soapery

Credit: Soapylu Luxurious soaps are one of the only gifts you know won't go unused.

Soapylou’s small-batch handmade soaps make lovely gifts for anyone who could use a little extra TLC, Irish or otherwise. Each soap is made from naturally nourishing materials like olive oil, cocoa butter, and goat milk. With low prices, beautifully curated gift sets, and free shipping on orders of at least $35, this could easily turn into your favorite shop for artisan soaps. Reviewers say the products feel wonderful on the skin and are packaged with clear love and care.

Shop Soapylu’s Soapery

