This is the most versatile piece of furniture we've ever seen

I recently learned about a single piece of furniture—the Lovesac Sactional—that could have saved me a couple thousand dollars (and a lot of wasted time worrying) during the biggest move of my life.

When my husband and I traded in our rental apartment for a house of our own, we parked our rented U-Haul in the driveway of our brand new, but 100-year-old house. Our queen-size mattress didn’t fit up the stairs. Oh well, we thought, a new mattress won’t really tip the scales at this point. But when the couch wouldn’t fit in the doorway, we really started to panic.

It turns out, moving costs a lot more than putting down a deposit and renting a truck—oftentimes, you have to budget for a lot of new furniture to fit your new space. As we recounted our plight to friends, we heard many similar stories, like armoires being completely disassembled, or paying special couch doctors to disassemble and reassemble a beloved sofa to cram it down basement steps.

But the Sactional solves those problems, at least as far as your family room furniture is concerned.

What is a Sactional?

Credit: Lovesac

It's a do-it-all piece of furniture. Rather than purchase an entire couch, you purchase a number of seats that can be configured into an endless array of furniture options. Arrange four seats to be one large couch. Or, take those four seats and make a loveseat, a chair, and an ottoman. Or, turn four seats into two chaise lounges. Four seats can even be a fully enclosed playpen.

The seats all interlock using a special patented design and interlocking connection system, and there is essentially no limit as to how many seats you can put together. “The Sactional is the only couch you can take home in a taxi,” says Shawn Nelson, founder and CEO of Lovesac. “It comes apart and can be rearranged in minutes, so it will fit whatever space or gathering you need it to.”

Credit: Lovesac

And it’s true: You really can take this couch home in a taxi or a car. And you really can take it with you, no matter where you move—even if you’re moving into a 100-year-old home with tiny doorways like we did.

The machine-washable fabric is also interchangeable, so you can swap as your tastes change or to coordinate with new decor or throw it in the wash if (when) a guest spills red wine on it. Each slipcover zips right on and off. Easy peasy.

Putting the claims to the test

As good as it all sounded, I wondered: Is it really that easy? I put a Sactional to the test to find out. To fill out my living space, I opted for one chair (made of one seat and two sides) rather than a whole Sactional. With my one piece I can make an arm chair, an ottoman, or a fabric coffee table, which is plenty to suit my current needs. Plus, I can always add on at a later date.

I didn’t take my Sactional home in a taxi, but delivery was easy. I was a bit surprised when I received five rather large boxes for one chair. When I started to assemble the Sactional, the thought of moving it started to feel pretty daunting: I had visions of a swift and painless assembly process—the videos make it look so easy!—but boy, did I work up a sweat.

Credit: Reviewed / Brigitt Earley

The instructions weren’t immediately obvious, so I turned to YouTube, before giving up and going to the grocery store. Later that night, I revisited while my husband watched in amusement. To my surprise, I figured it out quickly and had the chair assembled within 15 minutes.

Is it worth it?

The chair itself does look great—it’s substantial, comfortable, and looks suspiciously like the West Elm couch we recently ordered—but, because of my fabric choice, my Sactional doesn’t look great with my decor. Luckily, I know I can order a new cover or move it, but I have yet to motivate myself to do so.

Credit: Reviewed / Brigitt Earley

For something that’s so mobile, the Sactional feels surprisingly permanent. You wedge a large metal clamp that looks like half of a cowbell between each piece, and man does that little mechanism create a tight grip. The chair doesn’t shake, rattle, or quiver the way some of my IKEA furniture does, but a little intentional strength would allow me to disassemble and reconfigure the whole thing in a relatively short amount of time.

In theory, the concept is brilliant, especially for small-space living and millenials apt to move many times before settling down. Moving is always tough, and something that can make the process a little easier or less expensive is definitely a win—even if it’s not quite as easy as you’d originally hoped.