6 nature-inspired design trends you can try at home

Modern wood paneling, dusty green hues, indoor gardens—nature-inspired home design trends are all the rage in 2020. Translation: It’s time to bring the outdoors indoors when updating your home décor. Nature is bold, and you should be, too.

“Many of us wonder how we can be more connected to the natural world,” says Kathie Chrisicos of Boston-based Chrisicos Interiors, “not just for the spring and summer months, but year-round. With a few simple tweaks, your interior can feel part of the outdoors.”

Here are six simple ways to bring the outdoors in.

1. Bring the patio vibe inside

Credit: Getty Images / Gladiathor Try bringing a wicker chair into your living room for a more natural vibe

We’re not suggesting you decorate with sun umbrellas and bird feeders. But, do look to outdoor spaces for inspiration.

“I love to incorporate unique wicker or rattan pieces into my clients’ homes,” says Chrisicos. No longer just for porches or patios, this style of furniture adds a sense of ease to formal settings. This popular, top-rated rattan chair set from Bungalow Rose on Wayfair works indoors and outdoors.

Bonus: This eye-catching, nature-inspired home design trend is easy to restyle. Furniture can be moved around, when needed, while also being extremely sturdy. Versatility and durability is a win-win.

2. Warm up bare floors with sisals

Credit: Getty Images / Alla Simacheva Rugs made from natural materials like jute and sisal are a hot home design trend in 2020.

When it comes to floors, sisal rugs channel the natural look. Not only are these rugs made from fiber of the tropical agave sisalana plant, they come in many neutral, sandy shades.

“The nubby texture creates a great foundation for various design tastes, from traditional to contemporary,” says Chrisicos. “I love their simplicity and casual elegance, on their own or layered over existing patterned rugs.”

Consider using sisal rugs as runners, like this highly recommended one at Crate & Barrel to liven up a dull hallway, too.

3. Add texture to walls with grasscloth

Grasscloth wallpaper or paint alternative is made from natural fibers like hemp, jute, seagrass and bamboo that's been handwoven, on an unpasted rice paper backing.

“This is really where you can experiment with color,” says Chrisicos. “While today’s grasscloth comes in quiet, neutral shades, you can also find vivid jewel tones like emerald green or sapphire blue, which would be great choices for an accent wall.”

4. Get creative with framed photography

Credit: Getty Images / KatarzynaBialasiewicz Creating a gallery wall in your home is a great way to showcase images from nature.

Chrisicos suggests enlarging a favorite vacation photo or a sentimental landscape shot—maybe your last beach trip or family camping adventure—to create an as-big-as-possible framed scene that triggers great personal memories.

Grouping a series of nature scenes together to create a gallery wall is another design idea for entryways or as a transition from kitchen to family room.

5. Incorporate real flowers and plants

Credit: Getty Images / SawBear Succulent plants can add a natural vibe to your living space.

Nothing brings a nature-inspired home design trend to life better than, well, nature itself.

“I love masses of flowers, all in one color, piled on a cocktail table or on a kitchen island,” says Chrisicos. “An oversized jardinière or aged terra cotta pot with a collection of orchids or cacti,” looks unique. “Whether fresh or faux, they add life to your home.”

Look to plant delivery services such as The Sill to supply your home decor artistry with lushness.

If your thumb is less than green, succulents require little care and still offer that pop of life. Or, you can go full-on faux with real-looking artificial plants and trees.

6. Respect your natural view

Focus on Mother Nature’s originality (hello trees, yard, chirping birds) by keeping window treatments to a minimum.

“Pick simple drapery panels in neutral colors and lightweight fabrics, so when they’re fully open the entire window is revealed and the focus is on the outside,” says Chrisicos.

If a more urban scene or man-made construction creates conflict, woven wood shades in bamboo or natural grasses still allow in natural light. Not to mention “their natural color variations and organic textures add visual interest to any room,” adds Chrisicos.

