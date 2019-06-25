It's official: People who make their beds are more productive

Wake up. Brush teeth. Make the bed. That very basic morning routine has been drilled into my head for 27 years, thanks to my mother who was nothing if not a bit type A about chores (not kidding, she would start making her own bed even if my dad was still in it).

While some people argue that making the bed is a waste of time—after all, you're just going to get back in it, right?—I always argue that those 30 seconds make me feel much more put-together and ready for my day.

And now my claims have been validated by a recent study, which found that 72 percent of bed-makers organize and plan their daily lives as opposed to just 46 percent of non-bed-makers. Not only that, but 74 percent of those who make their bed feel very accomplished at the end of the day (only half of those who don't make their beds can say the same).

Here's the case for fixing the sheets and fluffing the pillows according to the survey results, plus the best bed-making hacks.

Why you should make your bed every day

The survey, which polled 1,000 Americans, found a lot of other positives to making the bed, too. Bed-makers were more than twice as likely to be satisfied with their jobs and almost 20 percent more likely to prioritize responsibilities over their desires and to be more productive in their free time. Even more importantly, people who make the bed get more sleep (over 2.5 hours more per week, on average).

Our Emerging Categories Writer Sara Hendricks can personally attest to the benefits. "I'm obsessive about making my bed first thing every morning because otherwise, I don't feel like I have my life together," she says, noting that it's a habit that she's had since college. "Even if the rest of my room is kind of a mess it makes everything look a little better and I feel good going about my day."

The best way to make your bed, according to our expert

Credit: Penkanya/Getty Images There's a method to all the madness.

Everyone has their own way of making the bed (mine is the lazy girl version: haphazardly pull the sheets up and toss the pillows on top). Our Lifestyle Editor Amy Roberts shares some of her top tips below.

1. If you want perfect corners...

To feel super snug, it's all about the fold. "My dad taught me to do 'hospital corners' which is where you tuck the top sheet under the foot of the mattress, then fold the sides down around the corner and tuck again," Roberts explains.

2. If you want to get the top sheet just right...

There's nothing worse than a sheet that's too short once you climb into bed. To avoid that, "put the top sheet and blankets on with enough length to go up over the pillows, which is good so when you get in, the sheet comes all the way up over your shoulders."

3. If you care about presentation...

This is especially good for guest rooms (or for when you're having people over who might actually see your bed). "My mom would put the top sheet face down, with enough room at the top to fold the sheet down over the blankets, so you can see the nice trim of the top sheet right-side up," she says.

4. If you share the bed with a cover-stealer...

We all know this struggle—but fortunately, it can be easily solved. "Swap two twin comforters for your one queen or king comforter to give you each your own," Roberts recommends. You'll never end up blanketless and freezing again.

5. If you have pets...

"I sleep with a dog, so I put a washable fleece blanket atop my duvet, so when he naps midday, he's not directly on the comforter (and I don't have to wash said comforter quite as frequently)," Roberts says.

The best products for your bed

Credit: Brooklinen Nothing beats fresh sheets.

1. The best bed sheets: Brooklinen Luxe Core Sheet Set

"I've always found it incredibly helpful to buy sheets that have 'short side' and 'long side' labels (like these Brooklinen ones)," one of our testers, Camryn Rabideau, says. "Personally, I always get it wrong, so having it clearly labeled makes my life a whole lot easier." And not only are these sheets super practical, they're also super soft. Win-win.

Get the Brooklinen Luxe Core Sheet Set on Amazon for $149

2. The best comforter: Pottery Barn Linen Silk Comforter

Looks good, feels even better. That's what you'll get with this cozy comforter from Pottery Barn, which is made with a luxe cotton-silk blend. Plus, it doesn't wrinkle as easily as other comforters and is suprisingly stain-resistant.

Get the Pottery Barn Linen Silk Comforter from Pottery Barn for $59.50

3. The best bed pillows: Xtreme Comforts Shredded Memory Foam Pillow

Thanks to the memory foam in this pillow, it's just the right amount of fluffy while still being supportive. It's also customizable, so if you prefer your pillows less stuffed, you can easily remove some of the filling to adjust it to your own taste.

Get the Xtreme Comforts Shredded Memory Foam Pillow on Amazon for $49.99

4. The best mattress in a box: Nectar

Meet the firm-yet-plush mattress that stood up to our wine glass test. When we set a full wine glass on one side of the bed and then jumped around on the other, none of the wine ended up on the mattress. A.k.a if your bed partner is a restless sleeper, you won't get jostled awake.

Get Nectar on Amazon for $469