ProFlowers will deliver by Mother's Day—but is it any good?

If you’ve been hunting for the perfect Mother’s Day gift, there’s probably one word that popped into your brain: Flowers. We’ve tested all kinds of flower delivery services, from big names like 1-800-Flowers to smaller brands like BloomsyBox. Each flower delivery service has shared a common theme so far—florist arranged flowers have been gorgeous, while boxed flowers have required time and TLC to reach their full potential.

But one flower delivery service managed to deliver high-quality blooms in both areas: ProFlowers.

We tested four bouquets from ProFlowers: two boxed varieties and two delivered by local florists in two different states. Here’s how our experience with the well-known flower delivery service went.

What is ProFlowers?

Credit: Reviewed / Kate Tully Ellsworth ProFlowers delivers fresh bouquets, both florist-arranged and boxed.

ProFlowers is a flower delivery service owned by parent company Florists’ Transworld Delivery (FTD). It sells themed bouquets—like birthday arrangements, anniversary gifts, and holiday flowers—as well as standalone plants and standard gifts.

Like most other flower delivery companies, ProFlowers delivers two types of blooms: flowers arranged by a florist and those shipped in a box. The florist flowers come with a vase and may differ from online photos depending on the florist or the location you’re delivering to. These blooms are also available for same-day delivery. Florist flowers seem to be more expensive across the board than their boxed counterparts, but price will depend on the delivery date, size of bouquet, and geographic location of the recipient.

Boxed flowers, on the other hand, should match website photos identically, as they’re arranged and boxed in the same location. You can choose to buy or skip the vase on certain bouquets, each of which comes with care instructions and feeding packets (while florist flowers do not).

ProFlowers shares many similarities with its sister brand, FTD. Senior writer Izzy Kagan and I tested both services together, finding that they excelled in boxed and fresh flower delivery, they offer similar bouquets, and they even have similar homepages on their websites. If you’re trying to decide between the two services, we found only subtle differences between the two. FTD did a marginally better job packaging its boxed flowers, but it didn’t deliver florist-arranged flowers to my home in Tennessee, so I was unable to test half of its service. Your purchasing decision may come down to which service is available in your area and which bouquet you find most appealing.

How we tested ProFlowers

Izzy and I sent the same bouquets to her apartment in Cambridge, MA, and my home in Nashville, TN. With the florist-arranged bouquets, we were looking for how similar the flowers were to the website—and to each other. We were also paying attention to hidden fees, appearance on arrival, and how delivery would happen with COVID safety in mind. With the boxed bouquets, we still compared against each other (and the website), compared delivery fees, and analyzed how they looked on arrival against their fresher counterparts.

Here’s how ProFlowers performed.

The Florist-delivered flowers from ProFlowers were great

Credit: ProFlowers / Reviewed / Izzy kagan Here’s what the “Your Precious” bouquet looked like on the site (left) vs in person (right).

Unsurprisingly, the florist-arranged flowers from ProFlowers were absolutely gorgeous. I ordered the “You’re Precious” bouquet, which came with roses, carnations, and alstroemeria. The arrangement I ordered isn’t available on the site anymore, but the “Mariposa Bouquet” arrangement offers similar blooms (but different colors).

The flowers I received in Tennessee were delivered on time and arrived in a gorgeous little vase. It delivered everything I was promised: roses, pink carnations, red carnations, and some gorgeous pink alstroemeria. The flowers arrived on the correct day, but what I appreciated most was the fact that the delivery driver left them on the landing in front of my door, meaning I didn’t have to worry about face-to-face interactions. My roses were red, not hot pink as advertised, but I didn’t mind, as I prefer a classic red rose. My alstroemeria also needed a day or two to open up—usually this flower arrives fully opened (like Izzy’s did).

Izzy’s flowers in Massachusetts were equally gorgeous. The bouquet arrived on time and in great shape, but she noted her arrangement featured light pink roses—not hot pink ones—and appeared a little less lush than what was advertised on the site.

Credit: Reviewed / Kate Tully Ellsworth / Izzy Kagan The bouquets we received were pretty similar. The Tennessee bouquet is to the left, while the Massachusetts one is to the left.

Neither of our florist-delivered bouquets came with flower food, but with regular trimmings and water refreshes, you don’t always need food to make your flowers last longer. Overall, our bouquets lasted nearly two weeks before the roses and alstroemeria started to wilt. Our carnations were able to survive another week or so.

Both mine and Izzy’s vases were also smaller than what was pictured. I actually preferred the look of the bouquet I received, as the skinnier vase made the flowers appear more full. I liked that our bouquets came with more greenery than the picture showed, too.

As with any florist delivery, just know that you won’t receive exactly what you see in the picture. There may be subtle differences depending on where you live and who your local florist is. ProFlowers notes this on its site, especially tagging specific bouquets with “Design will vary” for arrangements that are florist originals.

The flowers that arrived in a box were surprisingly great, too

Credit: ProFlowers / Reviewed / Kate Tully Ellsworth Here’s the ProFlowers bouquet on site vs. what I received.

There’s no question that boxed flowers are generally cheaper than florist-arranged and delivered ones, but from my experience, the quality isn’t usually as impressive. That’s why I was stunned to open my ProFlowers boxed bouquet and find a nearly impeccable arrangement. We ordered the no-vase version of the “Head Over Heels” bouquet, which featured roses, Limonium, and eucalyptus. This arrangement is no longer available, but it’s similar to the “Mixed Roses” bouquet on the site.

The bouquet that arrived in Nashville came in a bright green box wrapped in clear plastic and secured in cardboard. The box came with flower food, a love note from our inventory manager at Reviewed, a sheet that described how to care for my flowers, and an additional piece of paper that honestly just looked like marketing material.

Credit: Reviewed / Kate Tully Ellsworth Who says romance is dead?

Unlike many other boxed flowers I’ve tested, these flowers were gorgeous straight out of the box. Many other services send unbloomed flowers that take a few days to really look lush—that wasn’t the case with ProFlowers. And honestly, I worried that because they came so perfectly bloomed, they wouldn’t last very long in the vase. But I was wrong there, too—the boxed flowers lasted about two weeks, which is on par with other arrangements I’ve tested.

My one qualm with this bouquet was that mine didn’t look as much like the picture as I would have liked. My roses were white/pink, red, and hot pink, while the picture showed some purple hues. Izzy’s bouquet had more purple-esque roses, and—surprisingly—some yellow lilies. Izzy’s bouquet also featured those gorgeous purple Limonium—but mine did not. Both of our arrangements came with some surprise alstroemeria.

Overall, I was surprised by the ProFlowers boxed flowers. Surprised at the quality, at the difference in arrangement between states, and at the fun addition of some Peruvian Lilies.

Credit: Reviewed / Kate Tully Ellsworth If you can’t stand excess waste, boxed flowers aren’t for you.

The biggest disappointment with the boxed flowers was the amount of waste that comes with the shipment. This is true across any boxed flower retailer, whether you’re ordering from Bouqs, BloomsyBox, or ProFlowers. A florist arrangement will come with flowers and a vase—maybe even a little card you will eventually toss. But a boxed arrangement requires you to throw away all that packaging meant to keep your flowers fresh in transit.

How much does ProFlowers cost?

Arrangements at ProFlowers vary by region, style, whether you’ve picked florist or boxed, and whether you’ve purchased a vase or not. Our arrangements cost the following:

Florist bouquet: $65 for mid-sized bouquet with vase

$65 for mid-sized bouquet with vase Boxed flowers: $55 for original no-vase arrangement

Shipping fees were $14.99, while “care and handling charges” were $2.99. With any bouquet you pick from the site, be prepared to spend about $20 extra in fees.

Should you try ProFlowers?

Credit: Reviewed / Kate Tully Ellsworth Would I buy from ProFlowers again? Absolutely.

ProFlowers has a wide arrangement of flowers perfect for nearly any holiday or event. Personally, I would order from them again. Both bouquets were gorgeous, and while they weren’t an exact match for what I saw on the site, they were long-lasting and beautiful additions to my home.

While I would order again from ProFlowers, the best boxed flowers I’ve tested came from FTD, the brand’s sister company. These flowers were equally lush on arrival, but had far more oomph and looked gorgeous for far longer than any other bouquet I’ve tested.

When it comes to a florist arrangement, ProFlowers’ rates are competitive enough to compel me to order from the site again. But I’ll always recommend calling your local florist before going through any major site. That way, you can learn exactly which flowers they have in stock, as well as potentially cut out some of those middle-man “shipping and handling” fees.

