BACK TO Back to usat 1c0e0415ce535007b5527ca1658ee1e33cd9b2c21e612e956a1e3af253870599
Menu

These $15 headphones helped me run my first marathon

The running accessory I never knew I needed

Credit: Getty Images
Our editors review and recommend products to help you buy the stuff you need. If you make a purchase by clicking one of our links, we may earn a small share of the revenue. Our picks and opinions are independent from any business incentives.

I started running seriously about three years ago to train for my first half-marathon—before that, I was a casual, short-distance runner, and ran mostly on the treadmill while watching The Food Network. My biggest complaint about long-distance runs was the boredom—by the end of mile one I was looking for anything to distract me, so I needed energizing music or a podcast. The issue was, my headphones often were more distracting than whatever I was trying to listen to.

A running pro friend suggested I look for headphones with over-the-ear hooks that would keep the earbuds in place and would overall be more comfortable for my workout. When I found Smart Target bluetooth headphones ($15), my entire running game changed—but that's not to say my search for affordable, comfortable, effective running headphones was an easy one.

My quest for the perfect running headphones

Smart Target headphones review
Credit: Getty Images

For some reason, traditional earbuds have never worked for me. The free headphones that come with every Apple device slip out of my ears constantly, and I had a similar problem with any other headphones I bought. As I ran, I had to consistently re-adjust them, and eventually, the distraction and discomfort would turn my training run into a long walk home.

I needed headphones with an over-the-ear hook, yes, but they also needed a button to pause music, and tlook like they belonged in the 21st century. However, most of the affordable options looked old-fashioned or uncomfortable, but the ones that seemed sleek and useful were way out of my budget. Knowing my struggle with headphones, I didn’t want to spend too much money on a new pair.

The Smart Target headphones caught my eye because of their high Amazon reviews from nearly 1,500 customers, great price ($15!) and simple design. I’d never used a bluetooth headset before, and was nervous that such a cheap pair wouldn’t have good connectivity, and therefore would mess with my music or podcasts. Still, I ordered them to give them a try.

The headphones arrived with three different sized earbud pieces, and like Goldie Locks, I found the size that fit just right (surprisingly, it was the medium-sized buds that fit me best—I had previously thought that I needed the smallest size possible). The rubber ear pieces were soft and comfortable, and with the handy ear hook, they stayed in place no matter how much I moved or sweat. I jumped around my apartment to test them, and then I went for a run.

Smart Target headphones review
Credit: Reviewed / Samantha Zabell

I spent the first 10 minutes adjusting them, mostly out of habit: I expected that they needed constant nudging to stay in my ear. But I realized the hook was keeping them in place. At first, I wanted them to fit snugger inside my ear, but I soon realized it didn’t matter since they were stabilized—what mattered was that they didn’t fall out.

I was also pleasantly surprised by how well the bluetooth worked, and how nice it was to go cordless. I realized that my old long headphone cord often got caught on my clothing, and now I could stow my phone out of sight.

The no-frills button to adjust volume, pause, and play tracks works well, and as promised, the charge lasts long, and they charge quickly. I can usually fit in four hour-long runs before recharging, and if the battery is low, I can plug them in for 20 minutes while I get ready and there’s enough juice to get through my workout.

How to find the best headphones for you

Smart Target headphones review
Credit: Amazon

Of course, if you’re looking for bluetooth headphones that has lots of bells and whistles—including a superior microphone, speaker, or more playback controls—check out the best wireless headphones because these won’t be the choice for you. Because I like to keep my runs simple, I like my headphones to be the same.

Though these headphones do have a microphone, it doesn't work very well—friends who call always have trouble hearing me. These are not the headphones I use on planes or at work—I prefer noise-canceling headphones for those activities—but these are perfectly suited to commuting and working out.

The only issue I face now: I no longer have a good excuse for skipping my runs.

Get Smart Target bluetooth headphones for $15

Our editors review and recommend products to help you buy the stuff you need. If you make a purchase by clicking one of our links, we may earn a small share of the revenue. Our picks and opinions are independent from any business incentives.

What's Your Take?

All Comments
Our editors review and recommend products to help you buy the stuff you need. If you make a purchase by clicking one of our links, we may earn a small share of the revenue. Our picks and opinions are independent from any business incentives.
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below

Be the first to know about

News, Reviews & Deals

No, I don't need to know

Thank you for signing up!

Look for the latest news & reviews
in your inbox soon.