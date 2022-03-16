10 sustainable marketplaces that make eco-friendly shopping easier

I’m a huge proponent of shopping consciously, whether it be for cleaning products, skincare items, or home goods. And while it feels easier to curb impulsive shopping in person, it’s also important to align your online shopping with your values too. And surprisingly, online shopping can actually be greener than traditional retail because it reduces the number of vehicles making trips to and from stores.

To keep with this sustainable effort, it’s both smart and convenient to look for shops that carry items that fit all your needs as opposed to placing an order from several websites. That’d be like buying produce from one grocery store, dry goods from another, and frozen items from a third—which actually increases the carbon emissions overall because instead of one shipment and one delivery vehicle, you may need up to three.

But fear not, we’ve rounded up 10 of the top online marketplaces to buy sustainably and conveniently.

1. Earth Hero

Credit: Earth Hero You can find all your non-grocery needs at Earth Hero.

Earth Hero is a Certified B-Corporation and sustainable marketplace with a wide selection. It carries items for your kitchen, bathroom, daily life, as well as items for outdoor adventures and pet care. With its wide selection, you can purchase all your needs—besides groceries—in one place, shrinking your personal carbon footprint and supporting a worthy brand at the same time. Earth Hero is also Climate Neutral, and part of 1% For The Planet. The shop carries some of our favorite brands like Girlfriend Collective and Hydroflask.

Shop from Earth Hero

2. Grove Collaborative

Credit: Grove Collaborative Grove Collaborative carries vetted brands and its own products.

Grove Collaborative is a subscription-based marketplace, but that up-front cost may be well worth it. The marketplace carries brands that meet high standards for sustainability and ethical production, meaning that you can shop without having to worry about what you’re supporting. Grove has its own line of products and carries popular brands like Peach, Method, Mrs. Meyer’s Clean Day, and Seventh Generation. It’s a great option for many, especially those with busy schedules or responsibilities at home who would like to make shopping more automated and get household needs delivered right to your door.

Shop from Grove Collaborative

3. Thrive Market

Credit: Thrive Market Shop groceries and dried food as well as home goods.

Similar to Grove Collaborative, Thrive Market is a large online marketplace that only carries brands it has vetted. However, Thrive Market carries a range of dry goods and groceries, which means this is a fantastic place to shop if you really want to buy everything from one place. You can order your snacks and pantry staples as well as skincare items and a variety of household supplies. Thrive Market is also a B Corporation, has zero-waste warehouses, and ships in recyclable packaging.

Shop from Thrive Market

4. Koko

Credit: Koko The Ohio-based Koko store ships nationwide.

The Koko flagship store is in Columbus, Ohio, but the shop ships nationwide. Koko carries sustainable items ranging from food storage to beauty to on-the-go products. It also has a refill bar—where you can bring your own containers for bulk product refills—that is now offered online, as well. The shop’s intention is to meet you where you’re at in your eco-friendly journey; all the bright colors, cute patterns, and fun products are just a bonus!

Shop from Koko

5. Zero Waste Store

Credit: Zero Waste Store Zero Waste Store sells plastic-free goods.

Ther Zero Waste Store is exactly what it sounds like: a marketplace of plastic-free goods. The site carries a large selection of items, including products that are hard to find zero-waste alternatives for, like pet leashes, an in-garden compost system, refillable deodorants and the like. The Zero Waste Store is part of 1% For The Planet and is a trustworthy marketplace of quality items that are as practical and they are sustainable. Whether you’re committed to a zero waste lifestyle or just beginning to dip your toes in, you can find what you need to get by here.

Shop from the Zero Waste Store

6. Made Trade

Credit: Made Trade Shop stylish apparel and home goods.

Made Trade is an online marketplace where you can find ethically made home goods and decor. If you’re looking to redecorate, furnish a new home, or add a seasonal refresh you can find bedding, dining goods, towels, and more all in one place. Made Trade also stocks clothing and jewelry, making it easy to consolidate your shopping into one marketplace rather than the time consuming web surfing you may be doing now. You can shop the full site, or search by value, to find items that you love, that will last, and that support the types of makers you’d like to support.

Shop from Made Trade

7. Earthling Co.

Credit: Earthling Co. Find an assortment of zero-waste products from Earthling Co.

You may know the Earthling Co. for its bestselling shampoo bars or it’s popular market mesh bag, but Earthling Co. carries other items too: pet shampoo, reusable food covers, bamboo utensils, cotton rounds, and more. The site features a number of bundles and collections, making zero-waste products more accessible and less daunting. If you’re new to sustainable shopping give the Bestseller’s Bundle a try.

Shop from Earthling Co.

8. Simply Zero

Credit: Simply Zero You can sort through items from Simply Zero based on your values.

Simply Zero is another Ohio-based sustainable living shop. It carries products for all purposes: doing dishes, hair care, dental care, travel, laundry, and beyond. The shop’s website allows you to shop by value, so you can sort through products to find products that align with what is important to you—like being handmade, female-founded, vegan, certified organic, among others. I recently purchased a pack of incense and it’s been brightening my home with the magnolia scent!

Shop from Simply Zero

9. Package Free Shop

Credit: Package Free Shop Find toilet paper, scrubbers, reusable bags, and more at the Package Free Shop.

You may have heard of Package Free Shop or its owner, Lauren Singer, who gained popularity via social media for her low-waste lifestyle. The shop is Brooklyn-based, but ships nationwide. You can find items that check all your boxes, like toilet paper, plastic-free floss, and compostable food wraps. I’ve tried the shop out for myself, and each product was useful and plastic free, and everything shipped in recyclable materials that claimed “I’m not trash.”

Shop from Package Free Shop

10. The Homebodies

Credit: The Homebodies Find an assortment of reusable home goods.

The Homebodies shop is known for its signature matcha bowl and mug that sells out quickly. I personally own a handful of products the shop carries though, including a dish soap block, bamboo hairbrush, and dryer balls. The Homebodies stocks eco-friendly items that are curated to make you feel good about your purchase and about how you implement them into your routines. While the shop doesn’t have as many items as other marketplaces, it’s a great place to support an AAPI, woman-owned business. Plus, the selection allows you to start an eco-friendly lifestyle without feeling overwhelmed with products or options.

Shop from The Homebodies

