Target is selling '90s inflatable chairs—and now, they are everywhere

We’re not saying that the ‘90s are back—the ‘90s came back a couple years ago. First, it was neon clothing, crop tops, and fanny packs at Coachella. Then, it was choker necklaces, slip dresses, overalls, and jelly sandals. Now, it’s platform shoes, scrunchies, and tiny sunglasses (all of which we have been losing our collective cool over).

What we are going to say, though, is that the ‘90s might be here to stay. That’s right, my friends. The ‘90s slowly crept back into our lives in 2013 as a guest, and now, our favorite(?) decade has made itself at home in 2018. Literally. Remember the inflatable furniture you proudly displayed in your bedroom circa 1997? "IT ME,” she hissed like a deflating balloon from the aisles of Target: She—inflatable furniture—is back.

People have been freaking out this week, because Target just released a new inflatable chair full of glitter and magic. How big is the hype? The chair immediately sold out in all three colors (gold, pink, AND rainbow). Luckily, Target isn’t the only place selling this majestic ‘90s throne. Places like Urban Outfitters, Justice (Limited Too’s reincarnation), Wayfair, and Amazon are all selling similar items too.

Because we know you are shaking with excitement over this news, we rounded up 10 inflatable chairs you can buy online. Cue nostalgia overload.

1. This sold-out glitter chair from Target

Credit: Target

Ah yes, the chair that (re)started it all—the back pain, the sweaty thighs, and the slow yet gradual deflation. Nonetheless, it's sold out, but keep an eye on it for when it's back in stock. Or, shop the below.

Buy Inflatable Glitter Chair for $30 at Target

2. An on-trend tropical chair from Dormify

Credit: Dormify

This chair is a mood. Sure, the '90s and early '00s were for blow-up furniture, but the 2010s are for plant-themed decor. This fauna-laden portable is perfect for your over-the-top dorm.

Buy Banana Palm Inflatable Chair for $60 at Dormify

3. These futuristic-looking chairs on Amazon

Credit: Amazon

These chairs would fit right in on set of Zenon: Girl of the 21st Century, but I mean... they actually look comfortable. Intex makes a dang good air mattress, so it wouldn't be super surprising if they've mastered the art of making once-short lived inflatable chairs comfy and durable.

Buy Intex Inflatable Empire Chair for $25.50 on Amazon

4. A glittery ottoman from Bed, Bath, & Beyond

Credit: Bed Bath & Beyond

What, like you were actually considering sitting on your plastic throne without a footstool? No, because you're not a heathen. Thou shalt kick your feet up like '90s royalty (aka Britney Spears).

Buy Blochair Adjustable Inflatable Ottoman for $15 at Bed, Bath & Beyond

5. This bubblegum chair from Limited Too's reincarnate

Credit: Justice

It's pink, it's inflatable, it's from Justice, the present-day version of Limited Too, better known as the spot to buy all your inflatable furniture and room decor way back when. We'll let you know when they start carrying glitter lava lamps.

Buy Pink Inflatable Chair for $20 at Justice

6. A classic '90s armchair from Jet

Credit: Jet.com

I'm pretty sure I had this exact chair when I was a kid. If you're a '90s purist, this is the chair for you. Just be careful not to throw out your back when standing back up, you spring chicken, you.

Buy Inflatable Blow-Up Armchair for $14 at Jet

7. These fruit-themed stools on Amazon

Credit: Amazon

If you're interested in the furniture equivalent of Grandma's hard candies, you're in luck! Choose between kiwi, lime, orange, and watermelon.

Buy Vickeylla Fruit Design Inflatable Stool for $12 on Amazon

8. A glitzy barrel chair from Urban Outfitters

Credit: Urban Outfitters

First, it was Caboodles. Then, it was fanny packs. Now, it's inflatable chairs. Point being: If it's back at Urban Outfitters, you know it's officially back in style, no matter how ill-advised.

Buy Trixie Inflatable Chair for $39 at Urban Outfitters

9. This inflatable gummy bear chair on Amazon

Credit: Amazon

If you've ever wanted to lounge atop a larger-than-life gummy bear, a) you're weird, and b) your time is now. Keep in mind it only has a 2-star rating, so buyer beware.

Buy Thumbs Up Inflatable Gummy Chair for $27 on Amazon

10. A pink and white lounger from Wayfair

Credit: Wayfair

Why did it take us so long to just... reinvent the shape of inflatable chairs? This looks way better than the low-to-the-ground barrel chairs that we convinced ourselves were peak-comfort.

Buy Inflatable "Easigo" Lounge Chair for $35 at Wayfair