The 10 most insane college dorm room transformations on Instagram

It’s that time of the year again: college move-in day. Aside from stocking up on the necessities, each and every year, college students will spend (or have their parents spend) an egregious amount of money on Insta-worthy dorm decor.
Even with cinder block walls and dull wooden furniture, some college students manage to make their small rooms a work of art with a little wallpaper, twinkling lights, and patterned bedding. Luckily, it’s possible to get similar looks to these dorm room transformations without spending a fortune.
We dug through Instagram to find the most trending dorm rooms out there and found out how you can get a similar look for less.
1. This North Carolina A&T State University dorm room with sunshine vibes
The use of yellow in this corner of the room adds a pop of color and brightens up this space. With a custom headboard and complementary paintings, this dorm brings a sunnier meaning to “Aggie Pride.”
How to get this look for less:
- Fuzzy pillows: Ojia Mongolian Faux Fur Throw Pillow Cover at Amazon for $12.99
- Yellow headboard: Modway Terisa Fabric Tufted Twin Headboard at Bed Bath and Beyond for $77.99
- "Dream" light: Script LED Light Words at Consumer Crafts for $17
- Gray bedding: Washed Cotton Duvet Cover at Urban Outfitters for $69
2. This University of Alabama dorm room that’s light and airy
Light, neutral colors make a subtle statement in this Alabama dorm room. Extra sheets were used to cover up any unruly storage under the bed that frees up more space in the room. Plus, you can never go wrong with some lights strung.
How to get this look for less:
- Lights: Clear Globe String Lights at Target $9.49
- Gray ottoman: Round Ottoman at Target for $29.99
- White rug: Get the Corbin Rug at Target for $36.89
- Fuzzy blanket: Barbie Pom Pom Knit Throw Blanket at Bed Bath and Beyond for $49.99
3. This University of Georgia dorm room with a boho lounge
A lofted bed is the perfect way to give the space for a lounge area underneath. This one has a boho vibe with a tapestry, patterned pillows, chest, and plants. Talk about the perfect study space!
How to get this look for less:
- Tapestry: Floral Tapestry at Target for $14.99
- Chest: Mercury Luggage/Seward Trunk at Bed Bath and Beyond for $89.99
- Pattern pillows: Woven Nook Decorative Throw Pillow at Amazon for $37.95
- White couch: Eve Futon at Target for $227.99
4. A Mississippi College dorm room with a rocker feel
Contrasting concert posters and album covers give this corner of the room a cool girl vibe. The twinkling lights provide a nice glow that makes this spot the ideal place to nap in between classes.
How to get this look for less:
- Justin Bieber poster: Justin Bieber Pinup Poster at Target for $7.99
- String lights: Everglow 100 Clear White Wire Light Set at Amazon for $10.10
- Gray bedding: Stripe Jersey Twin/Twin XL Comforter at Bed Bath and Beyond for $59.99
- Records: Various Artists 12 LP Records at Amazon for $13.50
5. A Texas Tech University dorm room that doubles as a lounge
Those tiny twin beds can double as couch-like lounges when pushed against the wall and loaded with pillows. This room created even more storage by doubling storage cubes as a headboard and added some color with wallpaper.
How to get this look for less:
- Pillow: Thro by Marlo Lorenz Vee Good Vibes Only Velvet Throw Pillow at Amazon for $39.99
- Pink Bedding: Pinch Pleat Duvet Cover & Sham Set at Target for $59.99
- Storage cubes: 6-Cube Organizer Shelf at Target for $59.99
- Wallpaper: Gokey Dot Geometric Peel and Stick Wallpaper Roll at Wayfair for $1.06/sq ft
6. A University of Georgia dorm room with soft colors
This dorm room is both light and whimsical. Everything from the bedding to the curtains to the tapestry hanging is loose and brings some bohemian vibes. To get extra crafty, a wooden wall art was used as a headboard to give the room more of a homey feel.
How to get this look for less:
- Wooden wall art: Rustic 'Chevron' Framed Graphic Art Print on Wood at Wayfair for $82.99
- String tapestry: Mkono Macrame Wall Hanging at Amazon for $19.99
- Fuzzy ottoman: Faux Fur Pouf Ottoman White at Target for $29.99
- Bedding: Ruffle Skirt Bedspread Set at Target for $69.99
7. A Loyola University New Orleans dorm room with upgraded furniture
Most dorm room furniture is bland, boring, and sore on the eyes. But this room gave that drab desk an upgrade with some marble printed wallpaper. It’s an easy way to give the room a facelift without spending too much.
How to get this look for less:
- Marble wallpaper: White Black Veined Marble Gloss Wallpaper at Amazon for $7.88
- Fuzzy rug: Home Dynamix Aspen Faux Fur Accent Rug at Bed Bath and Beyond for $39.99
- Stud pillow: Hayes Stud Trim Micro suede Square Pillow at Target for $29.99
- Ombre blanket: Ombre Plush Throw Blanket at Dormify for $39
8. A Texas Tech University dorm room that stands out
There’s nothing like making a statement. This room is decked out with a sparkly monogram and pillow that stand out amongst the pink bedding and furniture. It’s one way to claim your side of the room.
How to get this look for less:
- Pink bedding: Pinch Pleat Duvet Cover & Sham Set at Target for $59.99
- Monogram: 48 Hour Monogram Wooden Monogram Letters at Amazon for $14.99
- Sparkly pillow: Mermaid Reversible Sequin Throw Pillow at Urban Outfitters for $29.99
- Canvas: Be You Framed Canvas at Target for $23.74
9. A Texas Christian University dorm room with extra room
Dorm rooms are tiny, so it’s important to maximize your space by moving furniture. This room has a lofted bed making room for a desk underneath to allow for more room elsewhere. The mirrors on the top half also give an illusion of a larger space.
How to get this look for less:
- Mirrors: Round Mirror Brass, 3 pack at Target for $23.74
- Lavender pillow: Lavender Plant Throw Pillow at Society6 for $23.99
- Knitted ottoman: Shelby Hand Knit Round Pouf at Target for $89.99
- Coffee light: LED Neon Coffee Wall Sign at Target for $24.99
10. A University of Southern California dorm room with a personal touch
This dorm room is filled with personal mementos. With Polaroid pictures of friends hanging and stuffed animals from home, it’s filled with simple reminders of where she came from.
How to get this look for less:
- Polaroid camera: Fujifilm Instax Mini 9 at Amazon for $59
- Tapestry: Style Co-op Hello Gorgeous Tapestry at Bed Bath and Beyond for $14.99
- String lights: TaoTronics LED String Lights at Amazon for $11.99
- Bedding: Intelligent Design Raina Comforter Set at Bed Bath and Beyond for $59.99
Prices are accurate at the time this article was published, but may change over time.