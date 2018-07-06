The 10 most popular keto recipes on Pinterest

The ketogenic diet—which is all about low-carb, high-fat eating—has exploded in popularity over the past few years. While it may sound odd to some, the diet is designed to help you burn fat without starving yourself, and it gives you a ton of freedom to try tasty new foods and low-carb versions of your old favorites.

To help you start or mix up your keto diet, we've rounded up the best of Pinterest's top trending keto recipes. They'll satisfy your cravings without sabotaging your plan!

1. Tortilla-less tacos packed with zest and flavor

No need to head to your local Mexican joint when you have the ingredients for these chicken taco lettuce wraps around. The good fat from Greek yogurt and avocado will keep you full without the carbs.

Popularity: 86+ repins

2. A picture-perfect take on chicken parmesan

The classic Italian dish gets a remix with these keto-friendly mozzarella chicken rolls. Want to bake them in style? The Lodge 4.5 quart dutch oven, our top affordable pick for 2018, is on sale for just $54.55.

Popularity: 61k+ repins

3. Oodles of zoodles with shrimp that make a great family dinner

Keto dieters know that pasta cravings are real. If you're missing your shrimp scampi and angel hair with garlic sauce, try this 10-minute shrimp and zucchini noodle recipe to get your fix. Rather than buying pre-cut zoodles, pick up our favorite Veggetti spiralizer for $10 and make your own—they're fresher and cheaper!

Popularity: 42k+ repins

4. An on-the-go breakfast that packs a punch

If you want a protein-filled breakfast but don't have the time to cook every morning, these low-carb egg "muffins" are perfect for you. They're quick, filling, and totally customizable—just prepare them in advance and grab some on your way out the door. Make them in these top-rated silicone baking cups, which are just $6 on Amazon.

Popularity: 294k+ repins

5. A keto twist on a classic sandwich filling

Egg salad is an American standby for a reason, but switch up the heavy mayo for creamy avocado and you've got yourself a delicious, heart-healthy alternative.

Popularity: 127k+ repins

6. A veggie side dish turned spectacular centerpiece

Did someone say cheese? Treating asparagus like a stand-in for garlic bread with this cheesy dish means you'll get more veggies, more protein, and more happiness out of dinner.

Popularity: 67k+ repins

7. Chicken breast that's far from boring

You can stuff your chicken breast full of whatever creations you think up, but try this spinach dip filling to amp up your dinner's protein and flavor. Carbs who?

Popularity: 59k+ repins

8. A family secret steak sauce for the ages

Loads of herbs and spices make this buttery, keto-friendly steak sauce stand out. Trust us, you'll want to try it.

Popularity: 49k+ repins

9. Enchilada bowls that will make you feel like you're on vacation

Just like Pinterest's top-trending keto tacos, these enchilada bowls are low on carbs but not on flavor.

Popularity: 58k+ repins

10. A low-carb turkey club that's great for lunch

While this turkey-club-inspired lettuce wrap makes for a perfect lunch as-is, mastering the lettuce wrap technique opens up a whole new world of meals.

Popularity: 47k+ repins