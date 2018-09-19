The 9 best places to buy Halloween costumes online this year

There are two things we really care about on Halloween: the candy and the costumes. When it comes to the latter, you have a few options. You can work some DIY magic or just head off to a store to pick out a classic witch or one of those Fortnite costumes everyone is talking about.

But if you don’t want to deal with the crowd of ghouls that are haunting your local Halloween stores and costume shops, you can always do your shopping online. From big box retailers to party stores to random Halloween-specific outlets, there are a lot of options out there. Each comes with its own costume selection and price range that can help narrow down your choices.

While some lesser known sites may seem cheaper price-wise, you do have to question how reliable they are, the quality of costumes, their shipping costs, and if your costume will even ship on time. On the other hand, big box stores may have helpful options like in-store pickup, but might be costlier and have a more limited selection.

Although we haven’t purchased costumes from all these stores (yet!), we researched some of the most popular Halloween costume retailers online. We spent hours going through each site's product catalogues, coming through customer reviews, and reading the fine print on ordering policies to help you choose the best place to buy your costumes this year.

1. Amazon

The real appeal of shopping for a Halloween costume at Amazon is the free two-day shipping. As long as you’re a Prime member (or you sign up for the 30-day free trial), you can get your costumes in just a few days, which is perfect if you waited until the last minute. The Amazon costume shop is pretty standard, featuring sections for scary, pirate, and dinosaur costumes. But if this isn’t what you’re looking for, you can always do a quick search to find your ideal costume and accessories.

Looking through the entire Amazon site, you can find all sorts of individual costume pieces, so instead of buying a complete devil costume in a bag, you can get some horns and a pitchfork and pair it with a red suit or dress. And if you're worried about getting a bad costume, you can always read through the many Amazon reviews before you buy. This can give you a better understanding of the fit and quality before you buy.

What they sell: Accessories, individual costume pieces, last-minute costumes

Price range: Costumes can range anywhere from $10 to $60, depending on the seller

Shipping: Free 2-day shipping with Amazon Prime (prices can vary if you don’t have Prime)

2. Buy Costumes

This online store has one of the biggest selections of costumes on the internet. They carry a variety of occupation-themed and spooky outfits as well as costumes based on pop culture like the Black Panther movie.

Most costumes appear to have a discount of at least $5-$10, but some of these items are the same price as other retailers. That being said, they’re still typically cheaper than places like Spirit Halloween and Party City, so be sure to do some price comparign before you buy.

A few reviewers said that the costumes took longer to deliver than the expected ship date, so be sure to order at least a week ahead of time to be safe.

What they sell: Classic and trendy costumes and accessories

Price range: $20-$40 for kids' costumes; $25-$50 for adult costumes

Shipping: $4.99-$27.29

3. Costume Kingdom

This site appears to have a better selection of classic costumes than pop culture styles. But they do offer good prices if you’re looking for something other than a Fortnite mask. You should know that Costume Kingdom has a sticker return policy, and all orders placed between October 15 and November 15 are non-returnable. So if you’re worried about picking the wrong size or getting something that's poor quality, you should order before October 15 or try somewhere else with a better return policy.

What they sell: Classic and pop culture costumes

Price range: $20-$40 for kids' costumes; $25-$50 for adult costumes

Shipping: Free shipping on orders $50 and up, or between $6.50-$24.95 otherwise

4. Etsy

If you’re looking for a high-quality, one of a kind costume, then Etsy is the place for you. There are plenty of crafters and artisan that have made handmade costumes and accessories like a Jughead hat or Riverdale iron-on that will definitely stand out.

Plus, you can find more niche items for costumes, like Post Malone temporary tattoos or a character from your favorite video game. If what you’re looking for is missing, you could always try to reach out to sellers who make accessories and costumes. As long as you request them in advance, you can get something truly unique.

What they sell: A variety of handmade costumes and accessories

Price range: Varies by seller

Shipping: Varies by seller

5. HalloweenCostumes.com

This place is basically an online warehouse of Halloween costumes. They have every costume you could possibly think of, whether you want to be a'20s flapper or Dash from The Incredibles, and so much more. There’s even a section for 2018 just in case you need help knowing what’s relevant and trendy this year. They also have some exclusive costumes based on fun games and shows like Plants vs. Zombies, Harry Potter, and The Princess Bride, providing more options than other retailers.

What they sell: A wide selection of popular and new Halloween costumes

Price range: $30 to $70 for kids' costumes; $20-$70 for adult costumes

Shipping: $4.99-$17.99

6. Party City

This classic party retailer offers a wide variety of Halloween costumes featuring plenty of styles from movies and TV like Black Panther, Stranger Things, and Riverdale. Plus, you can still find your classic Cleopatra and Disney princess costumes.

Party City isn’t the most affordable on the list, but they do have a wider selection than most others in terms pop culture. And they offer free in-store pick-up so you don’t have to worry about your delivery getting delayed.

What they sell: A wide selection of popular and new Halloween costumes

Price range: $30-$40 for kids costumes; $30-$70 for adult costumes

Shipping: Free in-store pick-up; otherwise $7.99

7. Spirit Halloween

Most of us have probably spent at least an hour wandering around a Spirit Halloween store looking for inspiration for a costume or some accessories. This retailer will pop up in an empty shop near you and scream the Halloween spirit for a month or two before vanishing again. But you can also shop online anytime without stepping foot into the perpetually chaotic store.

Spirit’s inventory does tend to be some of the more expensive on the list, and you will probably need to buy some accessories in addition to the costumes. But they’re also one of the more pop culture-focused retailers with a big selection of Fortnite and Avengers costumes that your kids might prefer.

What they sell: A wide selection of pop culture-focused Halloween costumes

Price range: $35-$60 for kids costumes; $40-$100 for adult costumes

Shipping: $6.99 for orders under $100; $4.99 for orders over $100

8. Target

Target isn’t the most inexpensive on this list either, but they do have occasional sales, and you can pick up all the and cute, trendy Halloween decor you want at the same time. The selection is limited, but you can find classics like princess, superhero, and career costumes.

What they sell: Generic costumes

Price range: $20 to $35 for kids' costumes; $20-$60 for adult costumes

Shipping: Free pick-up and free standard shipping on orders over $35; $5.99 otherwise

9. Walmart

This big box store in known for being inexpensive, and that’s no different with Halloween costumes. They've got the basic witches, mummies, docgtors and cops, as well as some trademark costumes like Harry Potter and The Incredibles. The selection isn’t as expansive as some of these Halloween and party stores, but the prices are definitely better for what they do have.

What they sell: Generic Halloween costumes

Price range: $15 to $30 for kids' costumes; $20-$50 for adult costumes

Shipping: Free pick-up and free 2-day shipping on orders over $35; $5.99 otherwise

